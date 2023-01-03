ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Marconews.com

Laura Ingraham abruptly ends interview on football safety after guest criticizes Fox News

Fox News' Laura Ingraham abruptly ended an interview on her show with activist and author Steve Almond after he called out the station for fear mongering and other controversial issues. Almond, who wrote "Against Football: One Fan's Reluctant Manifesto," appeared on Ingraham's show Wednesday to discuss Buffalo Bills player Damar...
Marconews.com

Bills' Hamlin breathing on his own, joins team via video

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — It was uplifting enough for the Buffalo Bills staff and players to see Damar Hamlin appear on the video screen in the team's meeting room Friday — “larger than life," as coach Sean McDermott put it — for the first time since the safety collapsed and had to be resuscitated on the field.
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Packers’ Quay Walker ejected after shoving Lions athletic trainer

What’s Quay Walker’s vendetta with opposing teams’ staff members? The Packers linebacker was ejected after shoving a Lions athletic trainer during Green Bay’s 20-16 loss Sunday night as they crashed out of playoff contention. It’s the second time Walker, whom the Packers selected with the No. 22 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, was kicked out after going after a staff member. He was ejected following the team’s loss to the Bills on Oct. 30 for shoving an assistant coach for Buffalo. Walker is the only player in the NFL this season to be ejected twice. Trailing 16-13 midway...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Comeback

Jerry Jones reacts to Cowboys’ embarrassing loss

The Dallas Cowboys did not have an ideal end of their regular season, getting beat handily by the Washington Commanders on Sunday. The game didn’t matter regarding their playoff seeding in the NFC, but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was certainly not pleased by their performance. Jones discussed the loss after the game on Sunday and Read more... The post Jerry Jones reacts to Cowboys’ embarrassing loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DALLAS, TX
Marconews.com

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins odds, picks and predictions

The New York Jets (7-9) square off against the Miami Dolphins (8-8) on Sunday in Week 18. Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Jets vs. Dolphinsodds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions. The Jets...
MIAMI, FL
Marconews.com

Report: Rams and Sean McVay having 'ongoing dialogue' about coach's future

Despite being under contract through 2026, Sean McVay isn't certain to return as the Rams' head coach next season. According to multiple reports, he'll take some time after this season ends to decide whether he wants to continue coaching. It's been a trying and challenging 2022 campaign, both on and...
Marconews.com

Carolina Hurricanes at Columbus Blue Jackets odds, picks and predictions

The Carolina Hurricanes (25-8-6) meet the Columbus Blue Jackets (11-24-2) Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus. Puck drop is scheduled for 4 p.m. (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Hurricanes vs. Blue Jackets odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. After a franchise record 11-game...
RALEIGH, NC
Marconews.com

Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights odds, picks and predictions

The Los Angeles Kings (22-14-6) meet the Vegas Golden Knights (27-12-2) Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Puck drop is scheduled for 4 p.m. (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Kings vs. Golden Knights odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. The Kings are...
LOS ANGELES, CA

