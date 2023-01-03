Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
Laura Ingraham abruptly ends interview on football safety after guest criticizes Fox News
Fox News' Laura Ingraham abruptly ended an interview on her show with activist and author Steve Almond after he called out the station for fear mongering and other controversial issues. Almond, who wrote "Against Football: One Fan's Reluctant Manifesto," appeared on Ingraham's show Wednesday to discuss Buffalo Bills player Damar...
Bills' Hamlin breathing on his own, joins team via video
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — It was uplifting enough for the Buffalo Bills staff and players to see Damar Hamlin appear on the video screen in the team's meeting room Friday — “larger than life," as coach Sean McDermott put it — for the first time since the safety collapsed and had to be resuscitated on the field.
NFL playoffs set as final week of 2022 regular season ends
The Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers, Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be in the wild-card round.
Las Vegas high school student, 16, dies after collapsing during flag football game
LAS VEGAS — A high school student-athlete died Thursday after suffering a medical emergency and collapsing during a varsity flag football game at her school, authorities said Friday. The Clark County coroner identified the girl as Ashari Hughes, 16, and reported that a determination of her cause and manner...
Ohio State once again proves it is the real WR U
This week was week 18 of the National Football League season, which means that it is officially the end of the NFL regular season and the focus will switch to the playoffs, but before that starts a relatively huge milestone was reached. Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson were the first...
Packers’ Quay Walker ejected after shoving Lions athletic trainer
What’s Quay Walker’s vendetta with opposing teams’ staff members? The Packers linebacker was ejected after shoving a Lions athletic trainer during Green Bay’s 20-16 loss Sunday night as they crashed out of playoff contention. It’s the second time Walker, whom the Packers selected with the No. 22 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, was kicked out after going after a staff member. He was ejected following the team’s loss to the Bills on Oct. 30 for shoving an assistant coach for Buffalo. Walker is the only player in the NFL this season to be ejected twice. Trailing 16-13 midway...
Jerry Jones reacts to Cowboys’ embarrassing loss
The Dallas Cowboys did not have an ideal end of their regular season, getting beat handily by the Washington Commanders on Sunday. The game didn’t matter regarding their playoff seeding in the NFC, but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was certainly not pleased by their performance. Jones discussed the loss after the game on Sunday and Read more... The post Jerry Jones reacts to Cowboys’ embarrassing loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
New York Jets at Miami Dolphins odds, picks and predictions
The New York Jets (7-9) square off against the Miami Dolphins (8-8) on Sunday in Week 18. Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Jets vs. Dolphinsodds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions. The Jets...
Bills will open playoffs Sunday at 1 p.m.
The Giants and Vikings will follow the Bills game Sunday at 4:30 p.m.
Report: Rams and Sean McVay having 'ongoing dialogue' about coach's future
Despite being under contract through 2026, Sean McVay isn't certain to return as the Rams' head coach next season. According to multiple reports, he'll take some time after this season ends to decide whether he wants to continue coaching. It's been a trying and challenging 2022 campaign, both on and...
When do the NFL playoffs start? Matchups, game times, TV info leading up to Super Bowl 57
The NFL postseason begins Jan. 14, with 14 teams battling to be crowned Super Bowl champions on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona. See the full schedule.
Artist creates inspiring tribute to Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin out of Rubik's Cubes
Dylan Sadiq, known as "The College Cuber," used Rubik's Cubes to create a portrait of Damar Hamlin in tribute to the recovering Bills football player.
Carolina Hurricanes at Columbus Blue Jackets odds, picks and predictions
The Carolina Hurricanes (25-8-6) meet the Columbus Blue Jackets (11-24-2) Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus. Puck drop is scheduled for 4 p.m. (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Hurricanes vs. Blue Jackets odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. After a franchise record 11-game...
Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights odds, picks and predictions
The Los Angeles Kings (22-14-6) meet the Vegas Golden Knights (27-12-2) Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Puck drop is scheduled for 4 p.m. (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Kings vs. Golden Knights odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. The Kings are...
