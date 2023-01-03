Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
dailyhodl.com
Opportunity To Accumulate Bitcoin (BTC) About To End, Says Crypto Analyst Jason Pizzino – Here’s the Timeline
Popular crypto analyst and trader Jason Pizzino sees signs that Bitcoin (BTC) is currently in an accumulation stage. Pizzino tells his 279,000 YouTube subscribers that, based on the market-value-to-realized-value (MVRV) ratio, Bitcoin may only have a few months left in the late-stage bear accumulation zone. “We may only have five...
CoinTelegraph
3 reasons why it could be a rocky week for Bitcoin, Ethereum and altcoins
Continuing with 2022’s trend, there is a lack of positive excitement in the crypto market. While Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoins have remained stagnant to start 2023, there are a few reasons why volatility could spike in January. Winklevoss Letter to DCG stirs up bankruptcy FUD. On Jan. 2, Cameron...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Called Bitcoin Crash Says BTC Could Easily Rally to $160,000 – Here’s His Timeline
A crypto analyst who nailed Bitcoin’s (BTC) collapse last year predicts a massive surge for the king crypto. The analyst known in the industry as Dave the Wave tells his 131,900 Twitter followers that based on his logarithmic growth curve (LGC) model, Bitcoin could ascend to $160,000 by January 2025.
The Crypto Winter will last through 2023 and maybe 2024, predicts PayPal and Meta alum David Marcus
David Marcus doesn't see the crypto sector recovering next year. David Marcus may lead a Bitcoin-focused company, but he doesn’t see the Crypto Winter ending anytime soon. Marcus was CEO of PayPal and also ran crypto efforts at Facebook (now Meta). He currently leads Lightspark, a Los Angeles startup creating payment infrastructure by building upon Bitcoin’s capabilities.
NASDAQ
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in Early 2023
In a note titled "The financial market surprises of 2023" Standard Chartered has predicted that the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) could fall by another 70% to $5,000 in the new year due to rising interest rates and a continued sell-off in the tech sector. On the other hand, venture...
Cathie Wood buys the dip in Coinbase again, but sells shares of Silvergate after the crypto-focused bank sees a run on deposits and cuts 40% of its staff
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continues to buy the dip for digital asset exchange Coinbase. But the famed money manager sold Silvergate shares as the crypto-focused bank's stock plunged 43% on Thursday. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds ARKF and ARKW are down more than 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatched up...
u.today
XRP Worth $600,000 Traded on Major Exchange 2 Hours After Relisting
Only hours after XRP was relisted on Bitmart, a major cryptocurrency exchange, trading volume has already reached and exceeded $600,000. As reported by U.Today earlier today, XRP was allowed to trade on Bitmart again after the exchange delisted it in the summer of 2021 amid a legal battle between the SEC and Ripple.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whales Unloaded BTC As Market Reversed and Parked Their Profits in This Crypto Asset Class: Santiment
Crypto analytics platform Santiment is revealing that the gains made by Bitcoin (BTC) whales after the end of the bull run last year were not cashed out into fiat currencies. Santiment says that as the bull market ended in 2021, Bitcoin whales converted their profits into stablecoins. According to the...
NEWSBTC
XRP Price Primed For Future Rally Following Ripple’s MENA Expansion
The XRP price has rather underperformed within the last two years. While XRP has fallen 90.04% from the all-time high of $3.40 on January 6, 2018, Bitcoin (-75.76%) and Ethereum (-74.52%) show considerably smaller losses. One of the main reasons for this is probably the lawsuit filed against Ripple by...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Move Over $670,000,000 in Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Polygon and Curve – Here’s Where It’s All Going
Deep-pocketed crypto investors are suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and three other altcoins. New data from whale-surveying platform Whale Alert finds that high-net-worth traders have moved over $315 million worth of the king crypto in two separate transactions. The first transaction happened...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Predicts Breakout for AI-Focused Altcoin, Updates Outlook on Ethereum and Lido DAO
A widely followed crypto strategist is predicting a surge for one AI-focused token while updating his forecast for Ethereum (ETH) and Lido DAO (LDO). Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 187,800 Twitter followers that Fetch.ai (FET), a platform that aims to bring together artificial intelligence and blockchain, is showing strength based on its 200-day exponential moving average (EMA).
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Predicts Imminent Short Squeeze for Bitcoin (BTC) – Here’s His Target
A closely followed crypto strategist believes that Bitcoin (BTC) looks poised for a quick burst to the upside. Pseudonymous analyst Kaleo tells his 553,400 Twitter followers that king crypto Bitcoin could be gearing up for a short squeeze. “Finally, looks like BTC is ready to break out of the $16,000...
dailyhodl.com
Solana-Based Altcoin Explodes 1,374% As Ethereum Rival’s Ecosystem Bounces Back
A newly launched altcoin based on Ethereum (ETH) competitor Solana (SOL) is in the middle of an explosive rally, defying the broader crypto markets. Bonk Coin (BONK) is a meme coin built for the Solana community to re-energize itself following the collapse of FTX and its subsequent effect on SOL, which ended up dropping nearly 97% from all-time highs after the debacle.
theblock.co
This week in markets: Bitcoin, crypto prices inch higher as Silvergate woes worsen
Bitcoin was trading at about $16,900 on Saturday, up 2% over the past week. It was a blood bath for Silvergate and Coinbase, while Block and MicroStrategy traded higher. Crypto prices rose over the past week as equities fell on a plethora of negative news. Bitcoin was changing hands for...
Wichita Eagle
Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Coinbase Amid Crypto Woes
Famed money manager Cathie Wood has bought a slew of Coinbase (COIN) - Get Free Report shares in recent months, trying to take advantage of their decline. Coinbase is the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange and has suffered from weakness in the crypto market over the past year, including a plunge by bitcoin. Coinbase stock has dived 86% in the past 12 months.
Cameron Winklevoss gives crypto baron Barry Silbert one week to come up with a $1 billion solution to make his Gemini customers whole
Winklevoss and his identical twin brother first rose to prominence through their lawsuit against Mark Zuckerberg, who they claimed stole their idea for Facebook.
dailyhodl.com
Under-the-Radar Altcoin Skyrockets in Price As Flare Network Prepares Crypto Airdrop to XRP Holders
An under-the-radar altcoin is surging in price this week as its associated network nears a long-delayed token giveaway. Songbird (SGB), the “canary network” of Flare Network, is up more than 88% this week. The 153rd-ranked crypto asset by market cap is trading at $0.0189 at time of writing.
Crypto took such a beating in 2022 that U.S. regulators have teamed up for the first time to sound the alarm to banks tied to the industry
Deutsche Bank, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America have all invested in crypto staffing divisions in recent years.
