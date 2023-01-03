ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
CoinTelegraph

3 reasons why it could be a rocky week for Bitcoin, Ethereum and altcoins

Continuing with 2022’s trend, there is a lack of positive excitement in the crypto market. While Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoins have remained stagnant to start 2023, there are a few reasons why volatility could spike in January. Winklevoss Letter to DCG stirs up bankruptcy FUD. On Jan. 2, Cameron...
Fortune

The Crypto Winter will last through 2023 and maybe 2024, predicts PayPal and Meta alum David Marcus

David Marcus doesn't see the crypto sector recovering next year. David Marcus may lead a Bitcoin-focused company, but he doesn’t see the Crypto Winter ending anytime soon. Marcus was CEO of PayPal and also ran crypto efforts at Facebook (now Meta). He currently leads Lightspark, a Los Angeles startup creating payment infrastructure by building upon Bitcoin’s capabilities.
NASDAQ

Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in Early 2023

In a note titled "The financial market surprises of 2023" Standard Chartered has predicted that the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) could fall by another 70% to $5,000 in the new year due to rising interest rates and a continued sell-off in the tech sector. On the other hand, venture...
Markets Insider

Cathie Wood buys the dip in Coinbase again, but sells shares of Silvergate after the crypto-focused bank sees a run on deposits and cuts 40% of its staff

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continues to buy the dip for digital asset exchange Coinbase. But the famed money manager sold Silvergate shares as the crypto-focused bank's stock plunged 43% on Thursday. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds ARKF and ARKW are down more than 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatched up...
u.today

XRP Worth $600,000 Traded on Major Exchange 2 Hours After Relisting

Only hours after XRP was relisted on Bitmart, a major cryptocurrency exchange, trading volume has already reached and exceeded $600,000. As reported by U.Today earlier today, XRP was allowed to trade on Bitmart again after the exchange delisted it in the summer of 2021 amid a legal battle between the SEC and Ripple.
NEWSBTC

XRP Price Primed For Future Rally Following Ripple’s MENA Expansion

The XRP price has rather underperformed within the last two years. While XRP has fallen 90.04% from the all-time high of $3.40 on January 6, 2018, Bitcoin (-75.76%) and Ethereum (-74.52%) show considerably smaller losses. One of the main reasons for this is probably the lawsuit filed against Ripple by...
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Predicts Breakout for AI-Focused Altcoin, Updates Outlook on Ethereum and Lido DAO

A widely followed crypto strategist is predicting a surge for one AI-focused token while updating his forecast for Ethereum (ETH) and Lido DAO (LDO). Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 187,800 Twitter followers that Fetch.ai (FET), a platform that aims to bring together artificial intelligence and blockchain, is showing strength based on its 200-day exponential moving average (EMA).
dailyhodl.com

Solana-Based Altcoin Explodes 1,374% As Ethereum Rival’s Ecosystem Bounces Back

A newly launched altcoin based on Ethereum (ETH) competitor Solana (SOL) is in the middle of an explosive rally, defying the broader crypto markets. Bonk Coin (BONK) is a meme coin built for the Solana community to re-energize itself following the collapse of FTX and its subsequent effect on SOL, which ended up dropping nearly 97% from all-time highs after the debacle.
Wichita Eagle

Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Coinbase Amid Crypto Woes

Famed money manager Cathie Wood has bought a slew of Coinbase (COIN) - Get Free Report shares in recent months, trying to take advantage of their decline. Coinbase is the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange and has suffered from weakness in the crypto market over the past year, including a plunge by bitcoin. Coinbase stock has dived 86% in the past 12 months.

