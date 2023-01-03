Phyllis Ann Dale, 69, of Roscommon, died on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at her home in the presence and comfort of her family. Phyllis was born March 22, 1953, in Pontiac, MI. She was the first child of Otis and Esther (Glover) Lacey. Her family soon moved to St. Helen, MI, where she later attended, and graduated from, schools in St. Helen and Roscommon. She received her Practical Nursing Certificate in 1981, followed by an Associate Degree in Nursing from Kirtland Community College in 1984. She later attended Central Michigan University and received Bachelor of Science Degrees in Health Education in 1989 and Social Work in 1995. In her professional career, she worked for Grayling Mercy Hospital, North Central Community Mental Health, and the Public Health Department of Roscommon County; in addition, she was on the C.O.O.R. ISD Board as Treasurer from 1990 to 1996. For these and other accomplishments, Phyllis received the award for 2001 Outstanding Alumna of the Year from Kirtland Community College.

