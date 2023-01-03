ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Don’t Miss These January Events In Grand Junction

Here's a look at Grand Junction events that are happening during the month of January. After a busy holiday season, things slow down a bit in January as far as events go in Grand Junction. That's probably good news for everyone who has been on the go constantly for the past two months. Things will start picking up again once we get into February.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Owners of Colorado Funeral Home Sent to Prison for Selling Body Parts

The owners of Colorado's infamous Sunset Mesa Funeral Home are going to prison for their hand in an illegal body part-selling scheme. The story of the Montrose parlor garnered national attention in 2018 after a Reuters exposé revealed that owner Megan Hess, 46, and her mother Shirley Koch, 69, were involved in body brokering — or "donating" body parts to companies without permission from the deceased's family.
MONTROSE, CO
99.9 KEKB

Nuclear Threats: These are the Biggest Targets in Colorado

If America ever comes to a nuclear exchange with another country, which places in America are most at risk? Which locations in Colorado are most at risk?. Colorado is home to several military targets and has been home to a portion of America's nuclear arsenal since its earliest days. Scroll on to check out the places in Colorado most likely to be the target of a full-scale nuclear attack. Is Grand Junction one of them?
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Next winter storm arriving tomorrow

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Active Alerts:. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the following:. Grand and Battlement Mesas-West Elk and Sawatch Mountains. Cities include Silverton, Steamboat Springs, Rico, Hesperus, Ridgway, Glade Park, Telluride, Ouray, Lake City, Crested Butte, Taylor Park, Marble, Aspen, Vail, Snowmass, Monticello, Columbine, Hahns Peak, Toponas, Buford, and Trappers Lake.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Mix 104.3 KMXY

Grand Junction, CO
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy