Read full article on original website
Related
Grand Junction Colorado Wants To Take These Vacations Right Now
It's now six days into the new year. Are you ready for a vacation yet? People in Grand Junction, Colorado are ready to pack their bags and take off to these exciting locations. I asked on Facebook, "What would you like to do for a vacation in 2023?" Here's what...
Grand Junction Colorado’s Newest Auto Parts Store Officially Open
Shoppers in Grand Junction, Colorado now have a new auto parts store to choose from. The new store in Orchard Mesa officially opened yesterday, January 2, 2023. This store has been some time in the making. Thankfully, with the new year comes another option to choose from. New Auto Parts...
New Grand Junction Colorado Burger Joint Announces Opening Date
A new Grand Junction, Colorado restaurant will be opening its doors very soon. The opening date has been announced. Residents of Grand Junction have anxiously awaited the opening of Culver's at 582 24 1/2 Road. The employees are in training, and doors will open soon at the area's newest restaurant.
Change of Plans: Texas Roadhouse Won’t Be Leaving Grand Junction’s North Avenue
It was quite a shock when we learned Texas Roadhouse was leaving Grand Junction's North Avenue, but, things have changed and that won't be happening anytime soon. Texas Roadhouse Planned To Move Close to Mesa Mall. It was in the Spring of 2021 when the City of Grand Junction reported...
Don’t Miss These January Events In Grand Junction
Here's a look at Grand Junction events that are happening during the month of January. After a busy holiday season, things slow down a bit in January as far as events go in Grand Junction. That's probably good news for everyone who has been on the go constantly for the past two months. Things will start picking up again once we get into February.
Owners of Colorado Funeral Home Sent to Prison for Selling Body Parts
The owners of Colorado's infamous Sunset Mesa Funeral Home are going to prison for their hand in an illegal body part-selling scheme. The story of the Montrose parlor garnered national attention in 2018 after a Reuters exposé revealed that owner Megan Hess, 46, and her mother Shirley Koch, 69, were involved in body brokering — or "donating" body parts to companies without permission from the deceased's family.
Nuclear Threats: These are the Biggest Targets in Colorado
If America ever comes to a nuclear exchange with another country, which places in America are most at risk? Which locations in Colorado are most at risk?. Colorado is home to several military targets and has been home to a portion of America's nuclear arsenal since its earliest days. Scroll on to check out the places in Colorado most likely to be the target of a full-scale nuclear attack. Is Grand Junction one of them?
KJCT8
Next winter storm arriving tomorrow
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Active Alerts:. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the following:. Grand and Battlement Mesas-West Elk and Sawatch Mountains. Cities include Silverton, Steamboat Springs, Rico, Hesperus, Ridgway, Glade Park, Telluride, Ouray, Lake City, Crested Butte, Taylor Park, Marble, Aspen, Vail, Snowmass, Monticello, Columbine, Hahns Peak, Toponas, Buford, and Trappers Lake.
Exhausted skier rescued after group leaves her behind in Colorado backcountry
According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, a rescue took place in White River National Forest on December 29 when a backcountry skier was left behind by her party, soon becoming exhausted and unable to continue. The 38-year-old skier from Fruita was headed to the 'Betty Bear' 10th Mountain Division...
Chase on I-70 Leads To Drug Bust
A pursuit on I-70 lands one behind bars facing up to 13 criminal charges.
Mix 104.3 KMXY
Grand Junction, CO
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0