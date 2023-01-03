Read full article on original website
Related
binbits.com
Binance joins ACSS to strengthen compliance standards
In a bid to further strengthen compliance standards within the crypto, popular crypto exchange, Binance has joined the Association of Certified Sanctions Specialists (ACSS). The crypto exchange announced the development in its Friday blog post. ACSS, in the post, was described as the world’s only organization created to bring sanctions compliance professionals together.
binbits.com
Mt.Got repayment deadline extended till March
On Friday, the rehabilitation trustee of popular Bitcoin exchange, Mt.Got extended the deadline for repayment of creditors by two months. The exchange confirmed the development in its latest blog post by the exchange. Recall that the deadline was initially fixed for January 10. However, with the two month extension, creditors would now expect their repayment selection by March 10.
Comments / 0