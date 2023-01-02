Read full article on original website
Nelson County accidents leaves one dead, two seriously injuried
Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Nelson County. The accident happened just after 9:30 Monday night at the intersection of Routes 29 and 655, south of Lovingston. Spokesperson Corinne Geller reported that a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu was westbound on Route 655 and as it was traveling...
New mayor named in Staunton
The city of Staunton is under new leadership this morning following the mayor’s resignation yesterday. Andrea Oakes stepped down during the city’s reorganization meeting. The Staunton News Leader reports that Oakes was not present at the meeting, and her resignation letter was read by city attorney John Blair.
Eastern Mennonite Women’s Basketball falls at Randolph-Macon
ASHBURN, Va. – The Royals were back in action Wednesday night, taking on pre-season ODAC favorite, Randolph-Macon. The Yellow Jackets shot over 40% from the field en route to a 65-30 win over the Royals. Records: EMU 7-6, 2-4 ODAC | Randolph-Macon 8-4, 5-1 ODAC. First Quarter. RMC started...
JMU Football schedule released
NEW ORLEANS – The Sun Belt Conference rolled out its cross-divisional opponents list for the 2023 football season on Thursday, as James Madison will play a full 12-game schedule with six home games and six away games. Each season, an institution will play all six opponents in its division...
Bridgewater Men’s Basketball downs Averett for first ODAC win
BRIDGEWATER, Va. – The Bridgewater Men’s Basketball team picked up their first ODAC win of the season with a 57-56 win over Averett on Wednesday. Records: Bridgewater 6-6 (1-2 ODAC), Averett 6-8 (2-3 ODAC) How It Happened. • The contest opened as advertised, with Averett corralling three offensive...
