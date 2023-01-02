Read full article on original website
Gunfire in the city under investigation
The Harrisonburg Police Department is investigating an incident where shots were fired Friday night. City communications director Mike Parks said the trigger was pulled during an argument in the 1000 block of Lois Lane around 9-30 Friday. No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made at this time.
First baby born after New Year at Sentara MJH
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- As everyone rang in the new year, some people were welcoming their newest family member. Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital welcomed its first baby of the year at 2:41 a.m. on Jan. 1. The Proffitt family welcomed a baby girl. The family wasn’t even considering...
Nelson County accidents leaves one dead, two seriously injuried
Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Nelson County. The accident happened just after 9:30 Monday night at the intersection of Routes 29 and 655, south of Lovingston. Spokesperson Corinne Geller reported that a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu was westbound on Route 655 and as it was traveling...
New mayor named in Staunton
The city of Staunton is under new leadership this morning following the mayor’s resignation yesterday. Andrea Oakes stepped down during the city’s reorganization meeting. The Staunton News Leader reports that Oakes was not present at the meeting, and her resignation letter was read by city attorney John Blair.
Harrisonburg swears in new council members
The Harrisonburg City Council is set for the next two years after two new members were sworn in Tuesday. Democratic newcomers Monica Robinson and Dany Fleming joined Mayor Deanna Reed in taking their oaths of office in front of friends and family inside the council chambers. Fleming told WSVA News...
JMU ranked 12th in preseason Nike/USA Lacrosse Preseason Top 20
SPARKS, Md. – James Madison grabbed the No. 12 ranking in the Nike/USA Lacrosse Division I Women’s Preseason Top 20, as announced by USA Lacrosse Magazine on Tuesday. The No. 12 ranking is one higher than the Dukes’ No. 13 position in USA Lacrosse’ final poll last season. JMU also finished last year in the 12th spot in the final ILWomen/IWLCA coaches poll.
