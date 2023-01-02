ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Mount Hope man wanted out of Virginia is arrested

MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Mount Hope man is facing extradition to Virginia after getting additional charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. Just after 1:00 a.m. on January 4, 2022, deputies were performing routine traffic control on US Rt in...
MOUNT HOPE, WV
WAVY News 10

Saluda man dies following shootout with Virginia State Police

Saluda man dies following shootout with Virginia …. Dome site developers close on equity, construction …. Health officials seeking animal that bit person in …. 4 local cities named best places for keeping 2023 …. U-Haul names Virginia 5th fastest growing state. NC aquariums help care for cols-stunned sea turtles.
SALUDA, VA
WHSV

Governor Youngkin calls for investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has called for Virginia’s Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate allegations that information about National Merit Awards, as determined by student PSAT scores, was withheld from students at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology until after important deadlines for college scholarships had passed.
RICHMOND, VA
Virginian Review

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Grants Supporting Local Food Systems

RICHMOND, VA (VR) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on December 29, 2022, the largest ever award round from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund Infrastructure Grant Program supporting local farms and food producers. A total of ten projects will receive $368,885 in competitively awarded, matching grants for new community infrastructure development projects that support local food production and sustainable agriculture. Created by the General Assembly in 2021, AFID Infrastructure grants are awarded biannually to support locally identified investments that aid small-scale farmers and food producers in growing their operations. This largest ever grant round is a result of the...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Virginia inmate, former VEC employee convicted in fraud cases

INDEPENDENCE, Va. (WDBJ/OSIG Release) - An Office of the State Inspector General (OSIG) investigation has revealed an inmate at River North Correctional Center in Independence filed false unemployment claims with the Virginia Employment Commission, using the names of other inmates. OSIG says the scheme was to defraud the Commonwealth of Virginia of unemployment insurance and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).
INDEPENDENCE, VA
wcyb.com

Minimum wage battle between Virginia and Tennessee

Bristol, Va. (WCYB) — It's the battle between two states: Virginia's minimum wage at $12 an hour. And Tennessee's minimum wage at $7.25 an hour. I'm all about minimum wage increasing and paying people more," said Burger Bar owner Joe Deel. "I just think it has to be relevant to where we're at."
BRISTOL, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke businesses react to 2023 minimum wage increase

At the start of the new year, Virginia's minimum wage jumped by a dollar. Roanoke businesses react to 2023 minimum wage increase. At the start of the new year, Virginia's minimum wage jumped by a dollar. Officials expand search area for two men in Smith …. The Virginia Conservation Police...
ROANOKE, VA
WSAZ

Wanted fugitive arrested after chase in Mount Hope

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A wanted fugitive from Virginia was arrested in the Mount Hope area following a chase with deputies, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. Dale Gauvin is accused of taking off while deputies attempted to conduct a routine traffic stop just after 1:00...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
13News Now

Here are the Virginia laws that took effect on Jan. 1

NORFOLK, Va. — 2023 is finally upon us, and with that, a new year means new laws are in effect for Virginians. Over the last two years, the Virginia General Assembly passed several laws that didn't take effect until January 1, 2023. From a minimum wage jump to new consumer data protections, the new laws will impact several parts of Virginia's economy.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Roanoke Star

Book on Poisonous, Venomous Animals in Virginia Available for Free Download

To help Virginians avoid poisonings from encounters with wildlife, a reference guide to 32 poisonous and venomous animals that live in Virginia is now available as a free, downloadable book. “The Cleopatra Project – Poisonous and Venomous Animals in Virginia” is filled with full-color photographs and written to be an easily read, valuable reference for parents, […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

TN, VA legislators mull marijuana policy on eve of new sessions

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A year and a half after major marijuana legislation became effective in Virginia, law enforcement and legislators on both sides of the border are confronting the consequences. Virginia decriminalized the possession of marijuana in 2021. Some lawmakers say the decision to allow individuals to grow up to four marijuana plants […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy