Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in Virginia using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Mount Hope man wanted out of Virginia is arrested
MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Mount Hope man is facing extradition to Virginia after getting additional charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. Just after 1:00 a.m. on January 4, 2022, deputies were performing routine traffic control on US Rt in...
WAVY News 10
Saluda man dies following shootout with Virginia State Police
Saluda man dies following shootout with Virginia …. Dome site developers close on equity, construction …. Health officials seeking animal that bit person in …. 4 local cities named best places for keeping 2023 …. U-Haul names Virginia 5th fastest growing state. NC aquariums help care for cols-stunned sea turtles.
Virginia State Police welcomes new troopers
More than 30 members of the Virginia State Police 138th Basic Session received their diplomas during a ceremony on Friday.
WHSV
Governor Youngkin calls for investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has called for Virginia’s Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate allegations that information about National Merit Awards, as determined by student PSAT scores, was withheld from students at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology until after important deadlines for college scholarships had passed.
WSET
Investigation into VEC fraud scheme totaling $109K leads to convictions in Virginia: OSIG
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — An Office of the State Inspector General’s investigation revealed that an inmate at River North Correctional Center in Independence promoted a fraud scheme using an outside co-conspirator to file false unemployment claims with the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) using multiple inmates’ identities. According...
Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Grants Supporting Local Food Systems
RICHMOND, VA (VR) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on December 29, 2022, the largest ever award round from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund Infrastructure Grant Program supporting local farms and food producers. A total of ten projects will receive $368,885 in competitively awarded, matching grants for new community infrastructure development projects that support local food production and sustainable agriculture. Created by the General Assembly in 2021, AFID Infrastructure grants are awarded biannually to support locally identified investments that aid small-scale farmers and food producers in growing their operations. This largest ever grant round is a result of the...
Blue headlights could soon become a thing of the past in Virginia
One Virginia lawmaker wants to ban blue headlights, a controversial car modification some people believe to be dangerous.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia inmate, former VEC employee convicted in fraud cases
INDEPENDENCE, Va. (WDBJ/OSIG Release) - An Office of the State Inspector General (OSIG) investigation has revealed an inmate at River North Correctional Center in Independence filed false unemployment claims with the Virginia Employment Commission, using the names of other inmates. OSIG says the scheme was to defraud the Commonwealth of Virginia of unemployment insurance and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).
Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formation
Roanoke, VA.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Virginia witness at Roanoke reported watching and videotaping a hovering object with four orange lights at about 6:01 p.m. on January 2, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
wcyb.com
Minimum wage battle between Virginia and Tennessee
Bristol, Va. (WCYB) — It's the battle between two states: Virginia's minimum wage at $12 an hour. And Tennessee's minimum wage at $7.25 an hour. I'm all about minimum wage increasing and paying people more," said Burger Bar owner Joe Deel. "I just think it has to be relevant to where we're at."
Average Virginia gas prices climb 16 cents in one week
The average price of a gallon of gas in Virginia has increased to $3.12, a 16-cent climb from $2.96 a week before.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke businesses react to 2023 minimum wage increase
At the start of the new year, Virginia's minimum wage jumped by a dollar. Roanoke businesses react to 2023 minimum wage increase. At the start of the new year, Virginia's minimum wage jumped by a dollar. Officials expand search area for two men in Smith …. The Virginia Conservation Police...
WSAZ
Wanted fugitive arrested after chase in Mount Hope
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A wanted fugitive from Virginia was arrested in the Mount Hope area following a chase with deputies, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. Dale Gauvin is accused of taking off while deputies attempted to conduct a routine traffic stop just after 1:00...
Here’s how much fentanyl the DEA seized in West Virginia in 2022
There were more than 379 million deadly overdoses worth of fentanyl seized in the United States in 2022, including 184,382 fake prescription pills and 316 pounds of fentanyl powder that were seized in Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia.
Virginia senator proposes statewide ban on blue headlights
A Virginia state senator has proposed a total ban blue headlights, a move designed to remove a car modification some see as a dangerous nuisance.
cardinalnews.org
‘Catfishing cop’ had gun rights revoked after 2016 mental health crisis; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Rep. Bob Good, R-Campbell County, teases that a “true” conservative alternative to Kevin McCarthy will emerge on second ballot in speakership vote. — The Hill. Education:. School renovations begin at Danville’s George...
Here are the Virginia laws that took effect on Jan. 1
NORFOLK, Va. — 2023 is finally upon us, and with that, a new year means new laws are in effect for Virginians. Over the last two years, the Virginia General Assembly passed several laws that didn't take effect until January 1, 2023. From a minimum wage jump to new consumer data protections, the new laws will impact several parts of Virginia's economy.
Book on Poisonous, Venomous Animals in Virginia Available for Free Download
To help Virginians avoid poisonings from encounters with wildlife, a reference guide to 32 poisonous and venomous animals that live in Virginia is now available as a free, downloadable book. “The Cleopatra Project – Poisonous and Venomous Animals in Virginia” is filled with full-color photographs and written to be an easily read, valuable reference for parents, […]
TN, VA legislators mull marijuana policy on eve of new sessions
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A year and a half after major marijuana legislation became effective in Virginia, law enforcement and legislators on both sides of the border are confronting the consequences. Virginia decriminalized the possession of marijuana in 2021. Some lawmakers say the decision to allow individuals to grow up to four marijuana plants […]
