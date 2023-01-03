Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Photos from the field after collapse of Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The game was suspended after the injury, and was later postponed by the NFL. Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins...
Video: Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapses during game
Buffalo Bills star Damar Hamlin is in "critical condition," according to the NFL, after the 24-year-old safety collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Photos and videos captured raw emotions and the moment of prayer among Damar Hamlin's teammates in the moments after he collapsed mid-game
Damar Hamlin's injury left players on both teams in shock, and his teammates gathered in prayer as he was treated on the field.
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Russell Wilson's Message For Damar Hamlin Is Going Viral
The outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been outstanding to see. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during the Bills-Bengals game on Monday night after he collapsed on the field. He was stretchered off the field and into an ambulance before he was booked into the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Damar Hamlin update: Here's everything that's been reported on the Bills safety after collapse on the field
The NFL world — and beyond — continues to send prayers for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. During the first quarter of Monday’s Week 17 game between Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin collapsed on the field after tackling receiver Tee Higgins. After an ambulance came on...
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition following tackle on field
CINCINNATI, OH - UPDATE --- NFL says Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition at a hospital after collapsing on the field. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and appeared to be getting CPR before being driven off the field in an ambulance during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins after a completion, got to his feet and then fell backward a second or two later and lay motionless.
Damar Hamlin's charity receives millions in donations after he collapses on field
NFL fans from all over contributed to Damar Hamlin's charity after the safety was seriously injured during a Bills-Bengals game on Monday night.
Buffalo Bills Give Another Update on Damar Hamlin
The sports world is thinking of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Just three drives into the first quarter, Hamlin tackled Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin collapsed to the field after standing up and was immediately cared for by medical staffs for both teams. Hamlin was administered CPR and...
Damar Hamlin's uncle said the Buffalo Bills safety had to be resuscitated twice after collapsing mid-game, but the family later said it was only once
"I've never cried so hard in my life," Hamlin's uncle told CNN. "Just to know that my nephew basically died on the field and they brought him back to life."
Texans cancel player media availability following Bills S Damar Hamlin medical emergency
The Houston Texans canceled all media availability for players and team meetings Tuesday. The move comes in response to the NFL coming to a standstill following the medical emergency of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. During the first quarter of the Bills’ game with the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, Hamlin collapsed to the ground after getting up from making a tackle. Hamlin required CPR and was carried via ambulance to a nearby hospital where he remains in the intensive care unit in critical condition.
Bills’ Damar Hamlin seems to be improving, family says
Jan. 4 (UPI) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who was resuscitated after sustaining a mid-game cardiac arrest, remains in critical condition, but seems to be improving at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a family member said. Hamlin’s uncle, Dorian Glenn, spoke to media outlets Tuesday outside the...
'It's bigger than football': Zac Taylor speaks for first time about Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest
CINCINNATI — After Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the first thing Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Bills coach Sean McDermott told him was that he needed to be at the hospital with Hamlin. "'I need to...
