Joe Biden rejects South Korea nuclear exercises suggestion with firm ‘no’
WASHINGTON — President Biden smacked down South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol’s proposal for joint nuclear exercises Monday, telling reporters he’s not discussing the idea. Hours earlier, a South Korean newspaper quoted Yoon as saying that joint military exercises involving nuclear weapons are under consideration and that US officials are “quite positive” about the idea. A reporter asked Biden about the report on the White House lawn as he returned to Washington from a donor’s beach home in St. Croix, USVI. “President Biden, are you discussing joint nuclear exercises with South Korea right now?” the journalist asked. “No,” Biden replied, shooting the questioner a disbelieving...
The Jewish Press
United States, Hamas and Others Condemn Minister Ben-Gvir’s Visit to Temple Mount
The United States, Hamas, as well as the foreign ministries of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, UK, France, and the UAE opposed and condemned Israeli Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s ascent to the Temple Mount on Tuesday morning, according to a report by Amit Segal. US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides...
Netanyahu’s ‘Big Lie’ Will End Rule of Law in Israel
JERUSALEM—Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister, who is on trial for corruption, ended his first week back in office embroiled in two new legal entanglements of his own creation.On Thursday at the Supreme Court, he was forced to defend appointing a convicted tax fraud to two key posts, that of minister of interior and of minister of health.A few hours earlier, across a Jerusalem rose garden at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, Netanyahu’s justice minister announced a colossal judicial overhaul widely viewed as an attempt to overthrow Israel’s system of government, and save Netanyahu’s skin.Former prime minister Ehud Barak, an opponent of...
The Delicate Status Quo Around Jerusalem’s Holiest Site Is Unraveling
The contentious visit by Israel's far-right Ben-Gvir to Al Aqsa Mosque Tuesday underscores a worrying trend.
US News and World Report
Israel's New Government Unveils Plan to Weaken Supreme Court
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s justice minister on Wednesday unveiled the new government’s long-promised overhaul of the judicial system that aims to weaken the country's Supreme Court. Critics accused the government of declaring war against the legal system, saying the plan will upend Israel's...
Russia Has a New Plane Problem
The British Ministry of Defense said that Russia was relying on an aging aircraft fleet to fight in Ukraine.
brytfmonline.com
Everyone from China refuses to come to the country
The infection exploded in China. Several countries have taken measures to avoid infection from China, which the country does not agree with, and countermeasures are now being announced. Chinese authorities say entry restrictions for Chinese imposed by a number of countries lack scientific basis and are unreasonable. – Some countries...
Bodies burned in streets of China with funeral homes overwhelmed by COVID deaths
Graphic images appear to show families in China burning the bodies of their loved ones in the streets — a horrifying consequence of the country’s current surge in COVID cases. Chinese funeral homes and hospitals say they’ve become overwhelmed after the country’s “zero-COVID” policies were reversed last month. Videos shared to Twitter show purported makeshift cremations taking place in the streets. In one clip, a wooden casket can be seen burning in a seemingly rural part of the country. Another video, believed to be filmed in Shanghai, shows a group of people gathered around a makeshift pyre that has been set aflame. One...
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
NYC Mayor Adams calls out Biden, says migrant crisis ‘national embarrassment’
FOX NEWS: New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday called the migrant crisis that he says is overwhelming the Big Apple a “real embarrassment” on a national level as he claimed that there is “no more room at the inn” in the self-described sanctuary city.
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘Furious’ Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts Freedom Caucus in GOP deadlock on speaker vote
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene blasted her fellow Freedom Caucus members as Congressional Republicans engaged in a civil war on Capitol Hill on Tuesday. House minority leader Kevin McCarthy was defeated on the first ballot as Congress gaveled into its 118th session. The California...
US News and World Report
Soldiers' Widows Group Calls on Putin to Order Major Mobilisation for Ukraine War
MOSCOW (Reuters) - A little known patriotic group which supports the widows of Russian soldiers has called on President Vladimir Putin to order a large-scale mobilisation of millions of men and to close the borders to ensure victory in Ukraine. Putin, Russia's 70-year-old paramount leader, is under intense pressure to...
US News and World Report
Turkey Condemns 'Provocative Act' by Israel's Ben-Gvir
ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey condemned on Tuesday a "provocative act" by Israel's new far-right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, referring to his visit to Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem. Ankara's statement came amid efforts by Turkey and Israel to normalise ties, after a four-year deterioration in relations, and mutual appointment...
NATO chief warns against underestimating Russia
OSLO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday it would be dangerous to underestimate Russia and President Vladimir Putin's ambitions amid the war in Ukraine.
ValueWalk
The Winners From Russian Chaos
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. China’s economic activity is still contracting based on its official Caixin Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), which slipped to 49 in December, down from 49.4 in November. Analysts at Nomura said, “A large wave of Covid inflections has swept across the country since early December, which resulted in a sharp disruption to mobility, shipment and business activity.” That is the bad news.
US News and World Report
Hezbollah Head Says Change to Al Aqsa Status Quo Could Explode the Region
BEIRUT (Reuters) - The leader of Lebanon's powerful armed Hezbollah movement, Hassan Nasrallah, said that any infringement of the decades-long status quo at the Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem could lead to an explosion in the region, not just inside Palestinian territories. Nasrallah's comments followed a visit to the site...
American Myths Are Made of White Grievance—and the Jan. 6 Big Lie Is Just the Latest
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On January 11, 2021, five days after Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol, CNN published an article titled “Experts Warn That Trump’s ‘Big Lie’ Will Outlast His Presidency.” It quoted Timothy Snyder, a historian who wrote the 2017 bestseller On Tyranny. “The idea that Mr. Biden didn’t win the election is a big lie,” Snyder said. “It’s a big lie because you have to disbelieve all kinds of evidence to believe in it. It’s a big lie because you have to believe in a huge conspiracy in order to believe it. And it’s a big lie because, if you believe it, it demands you take radical action.”
1st Muslim woman promoted to major in the Israeli military
An army officer who has received both the President’s Award of Excellence and that of the minister of defense, is the first Muslim Arab woman know to become a major in the Israeli Army. Ella Waweya, 33, internationally known as “Captain Ella” (even after her promotion), is the Israeli...
Iran Vows Revenge on Soleimani Killers, Including Trump, 93 Other Americans
Iran's defense minister warned that his soldiers' fingers were "on the trigger" in preparation for "avenging the blood of General Soleimani."
