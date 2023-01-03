ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KITV.com

73rd Narcissus Queen appears on Good Morning Hawaii

HONOLULU - HI (KITV4) The Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii announces Laura Ho as the 73rd Narcissus Queen. She was among 9 contestants in the Narcissus Queen pageant held at New Hope Oahu on January 6, 2023. The newly crowned Narcissus Queen appeared on Good Morning Hawaii - Saturday.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Danny Kaleikini, Hawaii's 'Ambassador of Aloha,' has died at 85

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Legendary entertainer and the man known as Hawaii's "Ambassador of Aloha" -- Danny Kaleikini -- has died. He passed peacefully this morning at Saint Francis Hospice. Born and raised in Papakolea, Kaleikini -- lovingly known as "Kaniela" by friends -- started his professional singing career at the...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Saturday Morning Weather - Limited Shower Activity and Light to Moderate Trade Winds

HONOLULU (KITV4) Expect limited shower activity over the next several days. Light to moderate trade winds will persist through today before becoming light and variable on Sunday as a front passes north of the islands. Mostly dry conditions will continue into early next week. A weak front will approach Kauai and Oahu by the middle of next week, which could increase shower activity for the western and central islands.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

More "No turn on red" signs coming to Oahu

KALIHI, HAWAII (KITV4) - To increase pedestrian safety, the state Department of Transportation has added more “no right turn at red” signs at intersections on Oahu. The department reports Hawaii has an above average number of accidents involving a pedestrian and/or bicyclist. Nearby resident believe this will make a big difference in the area.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

Drivers frustrated from traffic caused by Kalapawai project

KAILUA, HAWAII (KITV4) - The Kalapawai project kicked off last November in the Kailua area to improve the roundabout between South Kalaheo Avenue and Kailua Road. Construction is expected to be complete in two years with raised sidewalks, bus stop stools and better signage. However, in the meantime, residents driving...
KAILUA, HI
KITV.com

Man in critical condition after assault in Waikiki

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police, EMS, and Honolulu Fire are on scene at Lewers Street and Kalakaua Avenue investigating an aggravated assault. On January 6, 2023 around 10:19 p.m., police responded to a call of a man in his 20's suffering multiple gun shot wounds.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Sunday Morning Weather - Mostly Sunny, Low Chance of Clouds and Showers

HONOLULU (KITV4) An upper level ridge of high pressure will continue to keep the Hawaiian Islands in a dry and stable weather pattern through Tuesday with limited cloud cover. Expect cool morning temperatures in the early morning hours. A weak cold front will swiftly move southeastward across the state on...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Aloha Friday: Light trade winds, mostly dry conditions

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Very little shower activity is expected for Aloha Friday. Sunshine across the state with isolated showers over windward and mauka sections. Highs 77 to 82. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy with isolated windward and mauka showers. Lows 60 to 65. East winds around 15...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Macy's closing at Windward Mall

Nina Ki has been shopping at Macy's in Windward Mall since she was young -- now taking her baby there to buy toys. She says it's her one-stop shop. "If you need anything from jewelry to makeup to clothes -- this is what we came for. So I'm kind of sad to see it go," she said.
KANEOHE, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy