The Wii was a console unlike any other. It shaped Nintendo’s success in the new millennium, granting the company numerous opportunities to innovate and experiment. Some of the most popular games on the Wii were titles that took advantage of motion controls alongside the console’s custom Mii avatars and multiplayer-friendly capabilities. This influence can be seen in the Wii U’s very concept and even in some aspects of the Switch, partially thanks to party games under the console’s name. The best Wii series games have sold copies numbering in the tens of millions, creating an entire subgenre that no other franchise could easily replicate.

2 DAYS AGO