Hinge Loss - A Steadfast Loss Evaluation Function for the SVM Classification Models in AI & ML
Machine learning is nothing but an optimisation problem. Researchers use an algebraic acme called “Losses” in order to optimise the machine learning space defined by a specific use case. A “Loss” can be seen as a distance between the true values of the problem and the values predicted by the model. The greater the loss is, the more huge the errors you made on the data. Most of the performance evaluation metrics such as accuracy, precision, recall, f1 score etc are an indirect derivation of the Loss functions. There are a lot of loss functions implemented by the researchers like-
How to Set up a Formatting Standard in Your Code Editor (And Why You Should!)
When working with other people and multiple editors/IDEs, it is common to have different editor settings, losing consistency in formatting styles of the code. For example:. Using tabs/spaces and different sizes of indentation, making your code harder to read;. Using different encoding between files, causing hard to find bugs at...
The Noonification: Metas Oops Moment (1/4/2023)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. Metas Oops Moment. By @sheharyarkhan [ 4 Min read...
How to Debug Streams and Collections
I will run a book giveaway promotion on the Code Ranch on January 17th. Be sure to be there and let your friends know. It would be great to answer your questions about debugging. I'm very excited by this and by the feedback I'm getting for the course and new videos.
The Noonification: AI Is the Ultimate Philosopher: Heres Why (1/5/2023)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. Eight Tongue in Cheek Founder Resolutions That Will Definitely...
How To Build Your Kickstarter Email List With A Lead Magnet Funnel
Imagine backers funding your project immediately you launch your Kickstarter campaign. That would be amazing, right? You would likely reach and surpass your funding goal before the deadline. Unfortunately, crowdfunding platforms are not like social media platforms. They don't have a crowd of backers just waiting to fund your startup.
ChatGPT Can't Replace Google: Here's Why
This Twitter Thread is by Margaret Mitchell @mmitchell_ai (source: 12-19-2022). Mitchell is an interdisciplinary researcher. In order to understand why ChatGPT can't replace Google Search, it's useful to understand the early days of web search and the role that PageRank played. 1/n. Before PageRank, a search would return a slew...
Fully Covering .NET C# Console Application With Unit Tests
Best Practice to achieve 100% coverage using Test Driven Development (TDD), Dependency Injection (DI), Inversion of Control (IoC), and IoC Containers. Some colleagues of mine are complaining that sometimes they are not able to apply TDD or write unit tests for some modules or applications, Console Applications are one of these.
Spring Boot - Annotation Cheatsheet Pt. 1
In 2018, I was introduced to the topic of Microservices and Spring Boot via a formal training. This was during my brief stint as a Senior Architect in Manila, Philippines. Though I had worked on a 'similar architecture' way back in 2007-'08 while working as a Software Engineer at Symantec - I found the idea of the Uber JAR really exciting. Also, since it will now be enforced via the most popular framework brings in more possibilities. This includes building 'executable applications' for windows much easier!
The Best 7 Coding Tools Powered by AI
AI can now do so much without the need for tons of programming knowledge. These models are extremely smart and can analyze huge amounts of data, learn and adapt, and even make decisions. It's crazy to think about all the ways they can make tech better. We're entering a new...
How I Migrated My WordPress Site to GitHub Pages
I started my first blog in 2010. Using WordPress was obvious at that time (it was before HackerNoon and Medium). It was a good choice because it’s easy to use, and there are thousands of themes and plugins for it. WordPress is an amazing engine, but it has its...
5 Ways to Use Data-Driven Decision-Making in Your Growth Marketing Strategy in 2023
A good marketing campaign aims to increase the growth of a product or brand, and with strategies that experiment with the wants and needs of customers, growth marketers can record market success. Growth marketers do not create their strategies just to generate sales. However, their strategies include attracting consumers, engaging...
My Dev Journey in 2022: A Year in Review
Hey guys, I am Dhanush N, currently, a full-stack software engineer with 4+ years of experience mostly focused on backend development and DevOps. I am currently learning AWS and system design. I've had a lot of exposure to different technologies as a result of my work at a startup and...
How to Improve Your Web Development Process With React
React is a powerful JavaScript library that has revolutionized the way developers build web applications. With its ability to create reusable UI components, improve performance with a virtual DOM, and ensure consistency with a one-way data flow, React has become a go-to choice for many developers. In this article, we will explore five ways in which React can improve your web development process, from saving time and effort to making your application easier to maintain and scale. Whether you are new to web development or an experienced developer, React has something to offer that can help you build better applications more efficiently.
Best Tools For Building Your First MERN Application
In this article, I will share with you my list of the top tools to use when building your first web application using the MERN stack. The MERN stack stands for MongoDB, Express.js, React.js, Node.js which are tools you can use to make complete web applications. The main advantage of...
Learn Fundamentals of JavaScript : Number Variable, Multiple Variables, Booleans, Strings
After exams and lots of procrastination, I finally resumed my #100DaysOfCode journey with JavaScript. Today is the 1st day of my journey and learned some basic concepts of JavaScript. I am going to write about my learnings in an explained way through my blogs and socials. If you want to...
Don't Learn Alone, Take ChatGPT With You
You may have noticed that, in the last few years, the Rust language has become a true Internet darling. Developers with backgrounds in Javascript or Python are rushing to make Rust their second, third, or Nth language over weekends, advocating for its crushing superiority on the grounds of its irrefutable performance and reliability.
Removing 'Powered by WordPress' in 2023: A Guide
WordPress made some updates a few weeks ago. One update made was the change in how to remove Powered by WordPress. Everyone creating WordPress websites should remove Powered by WordPress from their website. With that in mind, I will walk you through removing Powered by WordPress in the new WordPress.
10 Biggest Image Datasets for Computer Vision
Computer vision is quite important in the field of artificial intelligence. It enables computers to replicate the human visual system and it uses information from images & videos to identify and classify objects. Although we have a good amount of programming languages for computer vision, the most used ones include...
How Far the Metaverse Has Come and What It Takes to Go Further
Since the 1960s, people have been pondering the idea of a virtual shared place called a metaverse. This shared environment would allow users to engage with each other and digital items and experiences. However, as a result of the development of technology throughout the years, it has undergone a substantial transformation.
