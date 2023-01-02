ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USC and Tulane: What does the future hold? | Joel Klatt Show

FOX Sports’ lead college football analyst Joel Klatt breaks down the Cotton Bowl held between the Tulane Green Wave and USC Trojans. After Tulane’s win, Klatt reveals what this could look like for their future, considering that it takes teams a few years to get on the radar. Now that they are, it’s up to Tulane to capitalize to see what they can do in the coming years, Klatt shares. On the other hand, there’s USC, who crumbled in the fourth quarter and wasted an amazing performance from Heisman winner Caleb Williams. Klatt feels that Lincoln Riley must address either his players, his coaching, or USC’s scheme because if nothing changes, USC will invite the same result next season.
FOX Sports

No. 10 UCLA plays USC in conference matchup

USC Trojans (11-4, 3-1 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (13-2, 4-0 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 UCLA takes on USC in a matchup of Pac-12 teams. The Bruins are 8-0 in home games. UCLA is 10-2 against opponents with a winning record. The Trojans are...
