msn.com
Rail strikes to get even worse on ‘Tragic Thursday’
Commuters will suffer the worst single day of strike action during a working week for decades as just one in 10 train services runs on what is being dubbed “Tragic Thursday”. Children risk missing their first day back at school since the Christmas holidays as the country’s train...
brytfmonline.com
Diesel and petrol cheaper next week – energy
A source in the sector revealed to Negosius that the prices of petrol and diesel will fall again starting next Monday, January 9, after a hike in the first week of the year. Last Monday, compared to the last week of 2022, prices increased by 7 cents in the case of straight 95 petrol, to stand at 1.67 euros per liter and by 2.7 cents in the case of simple diesel, to settle at 1.634 euros per liter.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Roadworks and closures across Buckinghamshire this week including the A413
We're now in the second full week of 2023 - hooray! With the Christmas and New Year festivities over, most of us are now back to our normal work schedule which, for some, means travelling. It might be a new year, but the inconvenience of roadworks remains one of the...
