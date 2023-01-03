A source in the sector revealed to Negosius that the prices of petrol and diesel will fall again starting next Monday, January 9, after a hike in the first week of the year. Last Monday, compared to the last week of 2022, prices increased by 7 cents in the case of straight 95 petrol, to stand at 1.67 euros per liter and by 2.7 cents in the case of simple diesel, to settle at 1.634 euros per liter.

