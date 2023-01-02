Read full article on original website
BBC
Irish Cup: Good neighbours Tony Kane and Joe Gormley won't be good friends for Wilgar clash
Venue: Wilgar Park, Belfast Date: Friday, 6 January Kick-off: 19:45 GMT. Coverage: Live stream on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website with text commentary and in-play clips on the BBC Sport website. Everybody needs good neighbours, as that well-known television theme song tells us, but don't expect Tony Kane to...
BBC
Andrew Moon column: Pompey face challenges after 'surprise' Cowley sacking
Portsmouth have sacked manager Danny Cowley 24 hours after his side's latest defeat to Charlton in League One. BBC Radio Solent Sport's Andrew Moon assesses the mood amongst supporters and whether Pompey have the required quality to make the play-offs. In more than a decade covering Portsmouth Football Club I...
Forest beats Southampton 1-0, out of Premier League bottom 3
SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Nottingham Forest climbed out of the Premier League’s relegation zone and left Southampton adrift in last place with a 1-0 win over its lowly rival on Wednesday. Taiwo Awoniyi scored in the 27th minute at St. Mary’s, tapping the ball into an empty net...
BBC
Emil Riis: Preston North End striker to see knee specialist after injury
Preston North End striker Emil Riis will see a knee specialist next week after he was injured early in their win at Stoke City on Monday. The 24-year-old, who was linked with Middlesbrough in the summer, has scored five goals for Preston this term. Riis, who was forced off in...
Edouard Michut explains why he believes Sunderland 'can achieve a lot'
Teenager hoping to build on Sunderland starts at Wigan and Blackpool.
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Aberdeen, Lewis Ferguson, Cove Rangers
Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is on the radar of Danish side FC Midtjylland as the £6m-rated striker is reportedly seeking a move away from Scotland. (Scottish Sun) And Swiss starlet Ardon Jashari is aware of speculation linking him with a move to the Scottish champions as other big clubs start to show interest in the Luzern player. (Scottish Sun)
BBC
Graeme Shinnie returns to Aberdeen on loan from Wigan as Patrik Myslovic arrives from Zilina
Former captain Graeme Shinnie has returned to Aberdeen on loan from Wigan Athletic until the end of the season. The 31-year-old midfielder moved to Wigan 12 months ago, helping them win promotion to the Championship, and has 18 months remaining on his contract. Slovakia Under-21 midfielder Patrik Myslovic has also...
BBC
Darren Ferguson: Peterborough United sack Grant McCann and reappoint former boss for fourth spell
Peterborough United have reappointed Darren Ferguson for a fourth spell as manager until the end of the season after sacking boss Grant McCann. The 50-year-old resigned from his third spell in charge last season, with Posh heading for relegation to League One. McCann, 42, and assistant Cliff Byrne, 40, departed...
Leading from the front: who should be England captain under Borthwick?
Seven years ago this month, Eddie Jones kickstarted his tenure as England head coach by choosing his first captain. Time was short with the 2016 Six Nations championship fast approaching but he felt the team he had inherited needed a fresh voice. He ended up picking Dylan Hartley, concluding Chris Robshaw’s 43-Test stint in charge.
BBC
Sacking Lampard 'the easy way out' for 'meddling' board
Former captain Alan Stubbs hopes the Everton board give Frank Lampard "a little bit more time" to steer the Toffees clear of relegation trouble - because sacking him would be the "easy way out". Stubbs told BBC Radio 5 Live he doesn't think the club's plight is any great surprise...
BBC
Time for Guardiola to show his bench strength earlier?
"I'm absolutely fuming with Pep Guardiola". That's how Manchester City fan Ken started his Big Match Verdict on BBC Radio Manchester after Saturday's 1-1 draw with Everton. Why? Substitutions - or rather, the lack of. Guardiola rolled the dice bringing on Ilkay Gundogan, Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden in the...
BBC
Josh Bowler: Blackpool re-sign Nottingham Forest winger on loan
Blackpool have re-signed fans' favourite winger Josh Bowler on loan from Premier League side Nottingham Forest until the end of the season. Bowler, 23, left the Championship side for the City Ground last summer, and has been with Forest's partner club Olympiakos in Greece. He scored 10 goals in 52...
BBC
'Villa probably would sell Ings if the money was right'
Aston Villa would consider selling Danny Ings in January if the price is right, but a loan move to Everton seems unlikely, according to Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards. Villa have reportedly rejected an offer from the Toffees and Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "Ings is still only 30 and a lot of clubs need goals. He scored for Aston Villa against Wolves and is still very much involved.
BBC
Mateusz Klich: Midfielder set for Leeds exit after tearful goodbye
Mateusz Klich is set to leave Leeds and move to a Major League Soccer club in the USA after making a tearful goodbye at Elland Road on Wednesday. The midfielder has agreed with the Whites for his contract to be cancelled in order to facilitate the deal, with DC United the reported destination.
BBC
Kenny Jackett and Andy Hessenthaler: Gillingham roles for experienced pair
League Two strugglers Gillingham have appointed Kenny Jackett as director of football and ex-player and manager Andy Hessenthaler as head of recruitment. Jackett, 60, has managed Watford, Swansea, Millwall, Wolves, Rotherham, Portsmouth and Leyton Orient, whom he left in February last year. Hessenthaler, 57, quit his role as boss of...
