Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Woman, 18, dies after Bradford police chase crash
An 18-year-old woman has died after the car she was travelling in overturned during a police chase. The silver Vauxhall Vectra crashed after it failed to stop for officers on Baildon Road, near Pasture Road, in Bradford at about 23:45 GMT on Tuesday. Five other people - four men and...
BBC
Mother of three named as fatal crash victim
A mother of three young children has been named by online fundraisers as the victim of a fatal car crash. Benedicta Owusu-Buabeng died while driving in Bracknell, Berkshire, on 17 December, fundraisers said. She was a "loving mother" to children aged seven, three and nine months, they added. Police, who...
BBC
Six women arrested after boy, one, dies at Dudley nursery
Six women have been arrested over the "suspicious" death of a one-year-old boy at a nursery in the West Midlands. A criminal investigation was launched following a visit by Ofsted inspectors to Fairytales Day Nursery in Dudley, in the wake of the death on 9 December. Two of those arrested...
BBC
Five teenagers arrested after cross-border police chase
Five teenagers have been arrested after a car failed to stop for gardaí (Irish police) in County Donegal and crossed the border into Northern Ireland. The car crossed the Lifford Bridge at about 00:10 local time on Wednesday and continued in the direction of Strabane. Police Service of Northern...
BBC
Woman charged with murdering boy, five, in Coventry
A woman has been charged with the murder of a five-year-old boy in her care. David-Mario Lazar died from a stab wound at his home in Poplar Road, in Earlsdon, Coventry, on 25 January last year. Elena Anghel, 50, from the city, appeared at Leamington Justice Centre on Thursday. She...
BBC
Family tributes to beloved mother, 24, killed in crash
Family tributes have been paid to a "beloved" mother from Somerset who died in a crash. Martine Hearn, 24, died in a two-vehicle collision on the A371 in Evercreech, near Shepton Mallet, at about 08:00GMT on Wednesday. The mother-of-one, from Bruton, was described as a "beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, partner...
BBC
Trust apology over four-hour ambulance wait for 90-year-old man
A health trust has apologised to the family of a 90-year-old man who waited four hours for an ambulance after falling down a flight of stairs and breaking several bones. Bill Jenkins, from Haverhill, Suffolk, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, where he later died from Covid and pneumonia.
Comments / 0