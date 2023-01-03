Read full article on original website
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – January 8
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. Tennessee State DL Transfer Davoan Hawkins Commits to WVU. WVU Football Receives Transfer Portal Commitment from DB Keyshawn Cobb. Update (8:30 AM) – Around the Network. Pittsburgh Sports Now: Mike Asti Spoke...
3 Takeaways from WVU’s Loss to No. 3 Kansas: What Needs Fixed?
West Virginia dropped their third-straight Big 12 game on Saturday night against No. 3 Kansas, 76-62. Let’s look at some takeaways from the game. A lot. That’s the short answer. This West Virginia team has looked off since the Buffalo game during finals week. The offense isn’t moving...
Michael Hayes Fell in Love with West Virginia Despite Interest from Other Major Programs
West Virginia needed a quality kicker and Michael Hayes wanted to be with a Power 5 program. It became a match made in Almost Heaven. WV Sports Now spoke with the Georgia State transfer kicker about what led him to becoming a Mountaineer and what he brings to the WVU program. Hayes even clears up any speculation over his role since he has experience as both a place kicker and punter, but only one spot is currently open for WVU.
Gallery: Some Highlights of WVU Basketball’s Loss to No. 3 Kansas
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Not the start WVU was hoping for in Big 12 play continued Saturday night in Morgantown. Here are some highlights from the matchup against Kansas as fans await Wednesday’s home game against the Baylor Bears. WVSN photos by Kelsie LeRose.
Postgame Reaction to WVU’s Loss to No. 3 Kansas
Following Saturday night’s loss to No. 3 Kansas, WVU head coach Bob Huggins and players Joe Toussaint and James Okonkwo talked about the game and what needs to be adjusted. Kansas head coach Bill Self also talked about playing in Morgantown and the challenges that the environment gives his team.
5 Things to Know Before WVU vs. No. 3 Kansas
West Virginia hosts No. 3 Kansas on Saturday in Morgantown as they look to win their first game in Big 12 play. Let’s take a look at five things to know before the game. Kansas comes to West Virginia with a 2-0 record in league play (13-1 overall) and No. 3 in the country. The Jayhawks have notable wins over Duke, NC State, Wisconsin, Missouri, Indiana and others. KU’s two wins in Big 12 play only have a win differential of +5 as they defeated Oklahoma State by two and Texas Tech by three.
No. 3 Kansas Hands West Virginia Third-Straight Loss in Big 12, 76-62
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — No. 3 Kansas handed West Virginia their third-straight Big 12 Conference loss on Saturday, knocking out the Mountaineers 76-62. Kansas came out the gates firing away. The Jayhawks made six of their first seven three’s. KU freshman guard Gradey Dick started off 3-of-3 from deep in the first half. Foul trouble led to Dick sitting out some minutes.
West Virginia Earns Upset Victory Over No. 21 Pitt in Backyard Brawl Dual Meet
PITTSBURGH, Pa.— After Pittsburgh was victorious on the football field back in September, West Virginia took revenge on the mat in the wrestling edition of the Backyard Brawl on Sunday afternoon. The Mountaineers used late efforts in multiple bouts to outlast the No. 21 ranked Panthers 24-11 inside the...
WVU Football Receives Transfer Portal Commitment from DB Keyshawn Cobb
Former Buffalo defensive back Keyshawn Cobb announced on Sunday morning that he will be committing to West Virginia. Cobb made his announcement on social media. “Country roads, take me home,” Cobb said. Cobb had offers from Akron, Charlotte, Kent State, Southern Mississippi, Troy, UNLV and others. West Virginia extended...
Asti: WVU Transfer OL PWO Commit Chase Rodriguez Shows Class in Midst of Hate
Far too often people look to tear others down during a moment that should be among their happiest. Instead of building someone up, some find a way to try to make them crumble. This was unfortunately what happened as part of the reaction to our coverage of Louisiana Monroe transfer offensive lineman Chase Rodriguez. After we posted that he had accepted an offer from West Virginia, an offer Rodriguez himself later clarified was just as a PWO (preferred walk-on), some fans decided to take that is an opportunity to criticize the move by the Mountaineers or even attack if the player’s credentials warrant being a member of a Power 5 program.
WVU Makes Late Run at Eastern Washington Transfer WR Freddie Roberson
There’s no position West Virginia has put more energy into trying to find this off-season than wide receiver. And the Mountaineers sent another offer on Saturday. Eastern Washington transfer Freddie Roberson made the offer known with a tweet. Roberson caught 44 passes for 773 yards and scored seven touchdowns in 2022. He spent four years at Eastern Washington, but is only classified as a junior.
Bock: West Virginia in Must-Win Situation Hosting No. 3 Kansas
I think it goes without saying that every game in the Big 12 is a must-win game. Especially this year as it appears every team has had no guaranteed victory. But for West Virginia on Saturday, it is an absolute must-win as they host No. 3 Kansas at the coliseum.
Bob Huggins Not Sure When NCAA will Decide on Jose Perez’s Appeal
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins had no update on Friday about Jose Perez’s waiver appeal. “I have no idea. [The NCAA] have never given us [a date],” Huggins said. “I don’t think it’s going to be in the next few days.”
Tennessee State DL Transfer Davoan Hawkins Commits to WVU
West Virginia received their second transfer commitment of the day, this time from Tennessee State DL Davoan Hawkins. Hawkins posted his commitment on social media Sunday afternoon. “I’m sorry for the delay. 304, let’s ride Morgantown,” Hawkins said. Hawkins recorded 31 total tackles, 1.0 sacks and two...
Watch: Huggins, Stevenson Preview No. 3 Kansas, How to Bounce Back from Last Week
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — On Friday morning, WVU head coach Bob Huggins and guard Erik Stevenson met with the media to preview the game with No. 3 Kansas. WVU will host the Jayhawks at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Huggins talked about how this week has gone during practice after dropping...
Georgia State Transfer Kicker Michael Hayes Announces Commitment to WVU
When it comes to kicking, West Virginia’s latest transfer commit can literally do it all. Georgia State transfer kicker Michael Hayes announces he is going to be a Mountaineer late Friday night. Hayes, a redshirt junior, has two remaining years left of eligibility. The Florence, South Carolina native, is...
West Virginia Wrestling Claims Redemption, Dominates Ohio for 28-9 Win
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — With their last meeting against Ohio in the back of their minds, the Mountaineers used a fast start in Friday’s matchup with the Bobcats to claim a 28-9 victory inside the WVU Coliseum. West Virginia’s win brushed off a 30-9 defeat at the hands of...
Killian Cardinale Feels Responsibility to Win Each Match as WVU’s Leader
MORGANTOWN, WVa.— West Virginia’s Killian Cardinale takes great pride in being the most veteran member of the Mountaineers roster. Cardinale, the No. 7 ranked wrestler in the nation at 125 pounds, is currently in his sixth season with the Mountaineers, and still remains in the same mindset for every one of his matches. He’s the first on the mat, so he has to score points.
West Virginia Set for Dual Meet with No. 21 Pitt
MORGANTOWN, W.Va.— Coming off a big win over cross-state rival Ohio on Friday night, West Virginia will have to make the quick turnaround and face another familiar foe. The Mountaineers will make the just over one hour commute up I-79 to meet No. 21 ranked Pittsburgh at 2 p.m. Sunday inside the Fitzgerald Field House.
Report: USC Transfer WR CJ Williams Set to Visit West Virginia
While West Virginia has been busy putting in a serious effort to acquire wide receiver experience, none reach the level one set to visit the program soon. USC transfer wide receiver CJ Williams is going to visit WVU, according to a report by 247 Sports. Williams, a native of Santa Ana, California, is looking to move on from the Trojans after only his true freshman season.
