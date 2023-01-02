ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverton, UT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ABC 4

Vessel Kitchen is opening a new location in Farmington

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) Vessel Kitchen is excited to announce the grand opening of their sixth location, located in Farmington, Utah, on January 13th and 14th. Co-Founder, Nick Gradinger, and Culinary Director, Roe’e Levy, joined us in the kitchen to share all about it. The celebration...
FARMINGTON, UT
ABC 4

Tooele County home ‘reduced to rubble’ after fire

IBAPAH, Utah (ABC4) – A Tooele County home was completely destroyed and “reduced rubble” after a structure fire on Wednesday night. Wendover Fire Department said in a post made to Facebook on Thursday, the structure fire was on White Water Road in Ibapah, Utah in far west Tooele County. Freezing temperatures reportedly created “many challenges” for firefighters on the scene fighting the blaze.
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Pleasant Grove firetruck hit on I-15, but no injuries

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — A Pleasant Grove Fire Department engine was struck by a vehicle on I-15 Monday afternoon. In an Instagram post, the Pleasant Grove Fire Department said their truck was parked on the roadside behind an ambulance when it was hit. Then, a vehicle skidded into the...
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Greystone Arranges $22.5M Refinancing for TREEO South Ogden in Utah

OGDEN, Utah — Greystone has arranged a $22.5 million loan to refinance debt on TREEO South Ogden, a seniors housing community in Ogden, approximately 30 miles north of Salt Lake City. Tyler Armstrong, managing director at Greystone, placed the bank loan for Leisure Care, which owns the 143-unit independent...
OGDEN, UT
247Sports

Utah Football Transfer Portal Departure Tracker (Updated: 1/5)

It's Transfer Portal Time. Over the last couple of seasons, Utah football has navigated the Transfer Portal quite well. They haven't had to utilize the portal a lot but have added key pieces to a roster which has now won back to back Pac-12 titles. Rest assured, Utah will continue scouring the portal for the right pieces to continue bolstering the roster for a chance at another Pac-12 title next season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS Denver

Utah resort employee dies after chairlift ejects him

Park City, Utah — An employee at a Utah ski resort died Monday after being ejected from a chairlift that was shaken by a tree that fell onto a lift cable, resort officials and police said.It was the second death at the resort in as many days, CBS Salt Lake City affiliate KUTV reports.The station says a 75-year-old man died at Park City Mountain Sunday after collapsing and suffering a medical episode while skiing.   Representatives of Park City Mountain and the Summit County Sheriff said that on Monday, a 29-year-old resort employee fell at least 25 feet from the Short Cut...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT

