It's Transfer Portal Time. Over the last couple of seasons, Utah football has navigated the Transfer Portal quite well. They haven't had to utilize the portal a lot but have added key pieces to a roster which has now won back to back Pac-12 titles. Rest assured, Utah will continue scouring the portal for the right pieces to continue bolstering the roster for a chance at another Pac-12 title next season.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 12 HOURS AGO