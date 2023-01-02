Read full article on original website
Childhood learning center closes after driver crashes into Kearns building
The Kearns Community Action Center building was forced to close after a suspected drunk driver crashed into the building, causing damage to the roof, walls and fence.
kjzz.com
Parents upset over amount of info released about precautionary lockout at Granger High
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The Granite School District has responded after some parents expressed frustration over the way a lockout was handled at Granger High School. District officials said the school was placed on a precautionary lockdown Thursday while police looked for a suspect in “suspicious circumstances."
kslnewsradio.com
Alta High School evacuated after suspicous package found, determined non-explosive
SANDY, Utah — An evacuation of students and faculty took place at Alta High School Wednesday afternoon after a package containing suspicious contents was found. Jeff Haney, an official with the Canyons School District, told KSL NewsRadio a former student of the school brought the package. “We have these...
kuer.org
Utah’s population is shifting away from kids and schools will need to adjust
Utah’s school-age population is projected to be the slowest growing age group in the state, according to the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute. This means some school districts will likely have to figure out how to respond to declining enrollment numbers, a challenge some districts already face. A research...
kjzz.com
Strangers in Utah surprise 9-year-old boy with gifts after no one shows to birthday party
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Strangers in Utah stepped up to help after family and friends did not show up to a West Valley boy's birthday party. 9-year-old Jaydenn's birthday was on New Year's Eve. His mother said she sent out invitations to family and friends early in December, but still no one came to their home to celebrate.
ABC 4
Vessel Kitchen is opening a new location in Farmington
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) Vessel Kitchen is excited to announce the grand opening of their sixth location, located in Farmington, Utah, on January 13th and 14th. Co-Founder, Nick Gradinger, and Culinary Director, Roe’e Levy, joined us in the kitchen to share all about it. The celebration...
Yearly tradition prompts Riverton family to build 18-foot-tall snowman
The winter wonderland left behind by our latest snowstorm has many Utahns finding ways to enjoy it. For Ben and Brinley Freeman, they took building a snowman to a whole other level.
ABC 4
Tooele County home ‘reduced to rubble’ after fire
IBAPAH, Utah (ABC4) – A Tooele County home was completely destroyed and “reduced rubble” after a structure fire on Wednesday night. Wendover Fire Department said in a post made to Facebook on Thursday, the structure fire was on White Water Road in Ibapah, Utah in far west Tooele County. Freezing temperatures reportedly created “many challenges” for firefighters on the scene fighting the blaze.
Toddler who almost drowned called 'fighter' by family
A toddler almost drowned at a hotel in downtown Salt Lake City on Monday, but his family says he is getting better.
kslnewsradio.com
Pleasant Grove firetruck hit on I-15, but no injuries
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — A Pleasant Grove Fire Department engine was struck by a vehicle on I-15 Monday afternoon. In an Instagram post, the Pleasant Grove Fire Department said their truck was parked on the roadside behind an ambulance when it was hit. Then, a vehicle skidded into the...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Greystone Arranges $22.5M Refinancing for TREEO South Ogden in Utah
OGDEN, Utah — Greystone has arranged a $22.5 million loan to refinance debt on TREEO South Ogden, a seniors housing community in Ogden, approximately 30 miles north of Salt Lake City. Tyler Armstrong, managing director at Greystone, placed the bank loan for Leisure Care, which owns the 143-unit independent...
Salt Lake City redesigning stretch of 2100 South in Sugar House
Salt Lake City is redesigning part of 2100 South from 700 East to 1300 East. After months of surveying more than 3,000 community members, the city has narrowed its project down to just two designs.
Summit County Attorney charges Park City Councilman with disorderly conduct
The charge follows a complaint from White Pine Touring on Dec. 29. Rubell lives near the White Pine Nordic Center, which operates out of the Park City Golf Club in the winter. He was snow blowing his back deck at the time of the incident. A White Pine instructor, Marcel...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Video emerges of chairlift altercation at Park City Mountain
PARK CITY, Utah – TownLift previously reported that on Monday, December 26, two people reportedly got into a physical argument on the Saddleback Lift at Park City Mountain Resort, according […]
'The whole school loved him': 22-year-old Hawaii football player dies in construction accident
Brigham Young University offensive lineman Sione Veikoso was killed in a construction accident in his hometown in Hawaii. His high school football coach remembers him as a "gentle giant" and said, “everybody loved Sione, the whole school loved him, the administration, the faculty.” KHNL's Kyle Chinen reports.Jan. 1, 2023.
247Sports
Utah Football Transfer Portal Departure Tracker (Updated: 1/5)
It's Transfer Portal Time. Over the last couple of seasons, Utah football has navigated the Transfer Portal quite well. They haven't had to utilize the portal a lot but have added key pieces to a roster which has now won back to back Pac-12 titles. Rest assured, Utah will continue scouring the portal for the right pieces to continue bolstering the roster for a chance at another Pac-12 title next season.
Utahns dealing with aftereffects of heavy snowfall
With storms this past week and more coming – people are seeing the effects on their homes and in the street.
Park City couple deliver the Wasatch Back's first baby of the new year
Park City Hospital welcomed its first baby of 2023, who arrived early on the morning of the new year. Eliza Aspyn Ray was born during one of Park City’s biggest winter storms in years. She was delivered at 4:13 the morning of Sunday, January 1, 2023. She is the...
Utah resort employee dies after chairlift ejects him
Park City, Utah — An employee at a Utah ski resort died Monday after being ejected from a chairlift that was shaken by a tree that fell onto a lift cable, resort officials and police said.It was the second death at the resort in as many days, CBS Salt Lake City affiliate KUTV reports.The station says a 75-year-old man died at Park City Mountain Sunday after collapsing and suffering a medical episode while skiing. Representatives of Park City Mountain and the Summit County Sheriff said that on Monday, a 29-year-old resort employee fell at least 25 feet from the Short Cut...
