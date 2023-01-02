ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams, MN

KAAL-TV

Rochester Restaurant Week planned Jan. 16-22; weeklong celebration of Rochester restaurants

(ABC 6 News) – Experience Rochester Convention and Visitors Bureau announced Rochester Restaurant Week, a weeklong celebration showcasing Rochester’s dynamic dining scene. The event is planned from Monday, Jan. 16 through Sunday, Jan. 22 and will feature more than 30 restaurants each having promotional lunch and dinner menus including 2 or 3 course meals with special pricing.
ROCHESTER, MN
Highschool Basketball Pro

Cresco, January 04 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Columbus Catholic High School basketball team will have a game with Crestwood High School on January 03, 2023, 17:45:00.
CRESCO, IA
steeledodgenews.com

BREAKING NEWS: State Legion chaplain dies in Ellendale

The chaplain for the Minnesota American Legion has died. Larry Otto of Ellendale died unexpectedly at his home Saturday night. He was 73. Otto was elected last July as chaplain of the Minnesota American Legion. After being elected, Otto said: “I do get emotional, but I don't cry. My eyeballs just sweat profusely.”
ELLENDALE, MN
KAAL-TV

Steady Snow Wednesday

Steady snow will continue throughout the day on Wednesday, leading to minor accumulations. We miss out on the high end totals where locations to our W/NW/N could see upwards of 8-14″! Our snowfall totals will be much less than this, thanks to more of the ice/mix we see throughout the day Tuesday. Look for 5-6″ near Owatonna, Steele County, & northwestern Dodge County. The trend will go down in totals the farther south you travel from Highway 14, with locations in Iowa seeing only a Trace – 2″. Roads will remain a little slick at times due to Tuesday’s ice & Wednesday’s snow.
STEELE COUNTY, MN
hot967.fm

Woman Killed In Hit-And-Run Crash In Austin

(Austin, MN) – A Mower County woman is dead after a hit-and-run crash. It happened last Friday night in Austin, killing 41-year-old Melissa Rack. The vehicle who hit Rack had fled the scene, but police were able to find the suspect vehicle. Thirty-five-year-old Darin Douglas Finley was arrested in connection to the crash.
AUSTIN, MN
kchanews.com

Toni Pieper, 68, Charles City

Toni Pieper age 68 of Charles City, IA, died Friday, December 30, 2022, at her home. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Hugeback – Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton have been entrusted with arrangements.
CHARLES CITY, IA
myaustinminnesota.com

Austin High School Athletic Hall of Fame Committee has announced its 2023 class of inductees

The Austin High School Athletic Hall of Fame Committee has announced its 2023 class of inductees, which include Warren “Pete” Lade, from the Austin High School Class of 1929, Debbie (Diggins) Van Leeuwen, Class of 1978, Dr. Pat Landherr, Pharm. D, Class of 1979, Dena Diggins, Class of 1983, Dr. Beau Webber, PhD, Class of 2003 and Lynn Gulbrandson, Coach.
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

Winter Weather Advisory in effect for parts of viewing area

Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Faribault; Freeborn; Martin; Steele; Waseca. .The heaviest snow has ended for most locations, with periods of light snow and patchy freezing drizzle expected this evening. Later tonight, steady snow will develop and fill in across the region. This steady snow should last through Wednesday night, with an additional 2 to 5 inches expected for most location. Meanwhile, west central Wisconsin could see some heavier snow overnight into Wednesday morning, so have extended the Winter Storm Warning for a few counties. Elsewhere, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Wednesday evening. Please plan on slippery roads and allow extra time for travel. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
WASECA COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

1 injured in Cerro Gordo crash Wednesday

(ABC 6 News) – One man suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Cerro Gordo County Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened at 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of Raven Avenue and 180th St. in Cerro Gordo county. The sheriff’s office said, Michael Schroeder, 68 of Sheffield, was headed...
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
KIMT

I-35 accident sends Fillmore County man to the hospital

PINE COUNTY, Minn. – Three people from southeast Minnesota were involved in a crash on Interstate 35 north of the Twin Cities. It happened just before 5:30 pm Wednesday near mile marker 178 in Mission Creek Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says James Wayne Southwick, 56 of Rochester, was driving north on I-35 when he went into the right ditch and rolled. Southwick’s vehicle came to rest upside down.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

DWI arrest allegedly produces 106 grams of marijuana, M30 pills, cocaine

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police say a DWI arrest early Tuesday uncovered grams upon grams of controlled substances. According to Rochester police, an RPD officer conducted a traffic stop for Luke Giwa, 23, of Rochester at about 2:30 a.m. Jan. 3, after allegedly seeing him violate traffic rules, then park almost two feet away from the nearest curb.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Man injured after single-vehicle crash on Hwy 52 near Pine Island

(ABC 6 News) – A Mazeppa man suffered non-life threatening injuries after a crash on Hwy 52 early Tuesday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), at approximately 8:11 a.m., a 2020 Ford EcoSport was traveling southbound on Hwy 52 when it lost control and struck the guardrail at mile marker 74 in Pine Island Township.
PINE ISLAND, MN
KIMT

Osage man injured after single-vehicle crash in Cerro Gordo Co.

MASON CITY, Iowa - An Osage man was hospitalized Tuesday following a one-vehicle crash. The sheriff’s office said it happened at 5:06 a.m. at 300th St. and Mallard Ave. when a vehicle driven by Eric Moreno, 26, slid through the intersection and struck a tree. He was taken to...
OSAGE, IA
KIMT

Man injured in Mason City shooting

MASON CITY, Iowa - Police in Mason City are investigating a shooting that left an adult male injured. Authorities say it happened at around 12:45 on Monday afternoon in the 300 block of 1st Street Southwest. According to Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley, the man who was shot was...
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Family identifies man who died after he was found in downtown Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A family is looking for answers after a man died after he was found in downtown Clear Lake prior to Christmas. The family said Mark Monroe, 34, of St. Louis, was a veteran and a truck driver who may have been at several bars between Dec. 17-18. He was located Dec. 18 at around 8 a.m. to the 200 block of 1st Ave. N. after a medical call.
CLEAR LAKE, IA

