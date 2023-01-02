Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Rochester Restaurant Week planned Jan. 16-22; weeklong celebration of Rochester restaurants
(ABC 6 News) – Experience Rochester Convention and Visitors Bureau announced Rochester Restaurant Week, a weeklong celebration showcasing Rochester’s dynamic dining scene. The event is planned from Monday, Jan. 16 through Sunday, Jan. 22 and will feature more than 30 restaurants each having promotional lunch and dinner menus including 2 or 3 course meals with special pricing.
KIMT
Residents of Rochester neighborhoods urged to check property for missing man
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Law enforcement in southeastern Minnesota is looking for a man last seen on Dec. 27. Thomas McElroy was seeking medical help at St. Marys when he left the facility. He was not dressed for the outside environment and hasn’t been heard from or seen since. He...
Injury Crash on I-35 Near Hinckley Involved Rochester Residents
Hinckley, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two Rochester residents and an elderly Fillmore County man were involved in an injury crash yesterday on a slippery section of I-35 in east-central Minnesota. The State Patrol says an SUV driven by 56-year-old James Southwick of Rochester was headed north on the freeway when...
Cresco, January 04 High School 🏀 Game Notice
steeledodgenews.com
BREAKING NEWS: State Legion chaplain dies in Ellendale
The chaplain for the Minnesota American Legion has died. Larry Otto of Ellendale died unexpectedly at his home Saturday night. He was 73. Otto was elected last July as chaplain of the Minnesota American Legion. After being elected, Otto said: “I do get emotional, but I don't cry. My eyeballs just sweat profusely.”
KAAL-TV
Steady Snow Wednesday
Steady snow will continue throughout the day on Wednesday, leading to minor accumulations. We miss out on the high end totals where locations to our W/NW/N could see upwards of 8-14″! Our snowfall totals will be much less than this, thanks to more of the ice/mix we see throughout the day Tuesday. Look for 5-6″ near Owatonna, Steele County, & northwestern Dodge County. The trend will go down in totals the farther south you travel from Highway 14, with locations in Iowa seeing only a Trace – 2″. Roads will remain a little slick at times due to Tuesday’s ice & Wednesday’s snow.
Weather-Related Closings and Announcements for Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023
A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow fell across southeast Minnesota overnight and has created difficult travel conditions throughout the area. Real-time road conditions are always available for you to check before heading out on our free app. Because of the inclement weather some area schools decided to...
hot967.fm
Woman Killed In Hit-And-Run Crash In Austin
(Austin, MN) – A Mower County woman is dead after a hit-and-run crash. It happened last Friday night in Austin, killing 41-year-old Melissa Rack. The vehicle who hit Rack had fled the scene, but police were able to find the suspect vehicle. Thirty-five-year-old Darin Douglas Finley was arrested in connection to the crash.
kchanews.com
Toni Pieper, 68, Charles City
Toni Pieper age 68 of Charles City, IA, died Friday, December 30, 2022, at her home. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Hugeback – Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton have been entrusted with arrangements.
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin High School Athletic Hall of Fame Committee has announced its 2023 class of inductees
The Austin High School Athletic Hall of Fame Committee has announced its 2023 class of inductees, which include Warren “Pete” Lade, from the Austin High School Class of 1929, Debbie (Diggins) Van Leeuwen, Class of 1978, Dr. Pat Landherr, Pharm. D, Class of 1979, Dena Diggins, Class of 1983, Dr. Beau Webber, PhD, Class of 2003 and Lynn Gulbrandson, Coach.
KIMT
Winter Weather Advisory in effect for parts of viewing area
Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Faribault; Freeborn; Martin; Steele; Waseca. .The heaviest snow has ended for most locations, with periods of light snow and patchy freezing drizzle expected this evening. Later tonight, steady snow will develop and fill in across the region. This steady snow should last through Wednesday night, with an additional 2 to 5 inches expected for most location. Meanwhile, west central Wisconsin could see some heavier snow overnight into Wednesday morning, so have extended the Winter Storm Warning for a few counties. Elsewhere, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Wednesday evening. Please plan on slippery roads and allow extra time for travel. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
KAAL-TV
1 injured in Cerro Gordo crash Wednesday
(ABC 6 News) – One man suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Cerro Gordo County Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened at 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of Raven Avenue and 180th St. in Cerro Gordo county. The sheriff’s office said, Michael Schroeder, 68 of Sheffield, was headed...
KIMT
I-35 accident sends Fillmore County man to the hospital
PINE COUNTY, Minn. – Three people from southeast Minnesota were involved in a crash on Interstate 35 north of the Twin Cities. It happened just before 5:30 pm Wednesday near mile marker 178 in Mission Creek Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says James Wayne Southwick, 56 of Rochester, was driving north on I-35 when he went into the right ditch and rolled. Southwick’s vehicle came to rest upside down.
KAAL-TV
DWI arrest allegedly produces 106 grams of marijuana, M30 pills, cocaine
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police say a DWI arrest early Tuesday uncovered grams upon grams of controlled substances. According to Rochester police, an RPD officer conducted a traffic stop for Luke Giwa, 23, of Rochester at about 2:30 a.m. Jan. 3, after allegedly seeing him violate traffic rules, then park almost two feet away from the nearest curb.
KIMT
Albert Lea man caught by DNA evidence is sentenced for 2020 burglary
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – DNA evidence results in probation for a Freeborn County man. Shannon Troy Lee, 52 of Albert Lea, was sentenced Wednesday to five years of supervised probation and fined $100 for pleading guilty to second-degree burglary. Lee was accused of ransacking a home just off Highway...
KAAL-TV
Man injured after single-vehicle crash on Hwy 52 near Pine Island
(ABC 6 News) – A Mazeppa man suffered non-life threatening injuries after a crash on Hwy 52 early Tuesday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), at approximately 8:11 a.m., a 2020 Ford EcoSport was traveling southbound on Hwy 52 when it lost control and struck the guardrail at mile marker 74 in Pine Island Township.
KIMT
Osage man injured after single-vehicle crash in Cerro Gordo Co.
MASON CITY, Iowa - An Osage man was hospitalized Tuesday following a one-vehicle crash. The sheriff’s office said it happened at 5:06 a.m. at 300th St. and Mallard Ave. when a vehicle driven by Eric Moreno, 26, slid through the intersection and struck a tree. He was taken to...
KIMT
Man injured in Mason City shooting
MASON CITY, Iowa - Police in Mason City are investigating a shooting that left an adult male injured. Authorities say it happened at around 12:45 on Monday afternoon in the 300 block of 1st Street Southwest. According to Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley, the man who was shot was...
KIMT
Family identifies man who died after he was found in downtown Clear Lake
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A family is looking for answers after a man died after he was found in downtown Clear Lake prior to Christmas. The family said Mark Monroe, 34, of St. Louis, was a veteran and a truck driver who may have been at several bars between Dec. 17-18. He was located Dec. 18 at around 8 a.m. to the 200 block of 1st Ave. N. after a medical call.
KIMT
Charles City woman arrested for embezzling over $10,000 from her employer
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A woman is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a Floyd County fast food restaurant. Jacqueline A. Miller, 53 of Charles City, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree theft. Court documents state Miller was employed at the Subway in Charles City and was...
