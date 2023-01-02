PROVO, Utah — The Provo Municipal Airport, the site of a deadly crash on Monday, is expected to reopen by 4 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. In a statement sent to the media, Provo Airport Director Brian Torgersen said that an evaluation by the FAA and NTSB is complete. Torgersen also said the agencies had authorized the Provo airport and the aircraft recovery team to begin their cleanup of the crash site.

