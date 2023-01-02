Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
JINYA Ramen Bar Brings Japanese Cuisine to LehiMadocLehi, UT
Delta Offers $8K in Vouchers to Passengers, a Family of Three from Nashville Agree, But Then Don't Get Compensated $24KZack LoveNashville, TN
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
The Natural History Museum of UtahAndy MonroeSalt Lake City, UT
4 Amazing Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Related
kslnewsradio.com
Alta High School evacuated after suspicous package found, determined non-explosive
SANDY, Utah — An evacuation of students and faculty took place at Alta High School Wednesday afternoon after a package containing suspicious contents was found. Jeff Haney, an official with the Canyons School District, told KSL NewsRadio a former student of the school brought the package. “We have these...
kslnewsradio.com
One dead after home fire in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — One person is dead after a two-alarm fire at 323 East Williams Avenue in Salt Lake City. However, Chad Jepperson with Salt Lake City Fire said officials are unclear if the person died inside, or later after they were removed from the house. Officials said...
kslnewsradio.com
Pilot in Monday’s fatal Provo airport crash identified
PROVO, Utah — The man who died after a small aircraft crash at Provo Municiple Airport has been identified as Nathan Ricks. Ricks was piloting the plane and had three passengers on board when the plane crashed immediately after takeoff. Friends told KSL TV reporter Karah Brackin that Ricks...
kslnewsradio.com
Provo airport to reopen by mid afternoon on Wednesday after fatal crash
PROVO, Utah — The Provo Municipal Airport, the site of a deadly crash on Monday, is expected to reopen by 4 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. In a statement sent to the media, Provo Airport Director Brian Torgersen said that an evaluation by the FAA and NTSB is complete. Torgersen also said the agencies had authorized the Provo airport and the aircraft recovery team to begin their cleanup of the crash site.
kslnewsradio.com
Government leaders sworn in for the new year
SALT LAKE CITY — A new year brings swearing in ceremonies and leadership in local, regional and state government. The Salt Lake City Council elected councilmembers Darin Mano and Victoria Petro to serve as the Council Chair and Vice Chair, respectively, for 2023. Chair Mano represents District 5, home...
kslnewsradio.com
Religious headwear should not be prohibited according to one lawmaker
SALT LAKE CITY — A state lawmaker wants to make it illegal to ask students to take off religious headwear or clothing when playing school sports. Representative Candice Pieurcci said she’s running the bill after a group of Sikh students in her district were asked to take off their turbans or forfeit their game.
kslnewsradio.com
U of U police searching for suspects after forceable entry
SALT LAKE CITY — University of Utah police have notified students and staff that they are searching for a suspect after a forcible entry at the 900 Court of the University Student Apartments. In a tweet, the school police said the suspect is still at large. The UofU Department...
kslnewsradio.com
Americans holding onto $21 billion in gift cards, report says
SALT LAKE CITY — A new report out Wednesday says Americans are holding onto $21 billion in gift cards. Sloan Schrage, an investigative reporter for KSL TV, joined Dave & Dujanovic with Dave Noriega and Debbie Dujanovic to discuss this. He says a lot of the cards he has...
kslnewsradio.com
Democratic Senator Karen Mayne resigns from Utah Senate
SALT LAKE CITY — Democratic Senator Karen Mayne has submitted her letter of resignation from the Utah Senate. Mayne represents Kearns in District 12 of Salt Lake County. The senator said her health has taken an unexpected turn, and that she does not feel she can give the full-time representation that her constituents deserve. Mayne announced in 2022 that she had cancer.
Comments / 0