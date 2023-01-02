ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hometown Hillsdale: Pam Heckel, ’98

Having spent most of her life in Hillsdale County, Pamela Blonde Heckel, ’98, appreciates all it has to offer—the familiarity, the landscape, and the small communities. The art major and athlete grew up on a hog farm in nearby Litchfield, Michigan, and after a brief sojourn out of state, returned home with her husband, Dr. Christopher Heckel.
Transfer Students Find Joy at Hillsdale College

In 2022, Hillsdale College welcomed a record high of 23 transfer students. Myah and Hanna transferred in as freshmen, Charlotte Ann and Mathieu as sophomores, and Emily, Jane, and Evelyn as juniors. They had collectively attended a total of ten other colleges before transferring, but every one agreed it was the welcoming peers and supportive professors of Hillsdale College that drew them in.
