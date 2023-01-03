ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

sam
5d ago

It’s only domestic violence when a man hits a woman, other way around is ok I guess . Any chick hits me , and I don’t deserve it gonna get a poke back

hoosierdaddy1
5d ago

You can bet that wasn’t the first time. First time caught on film. Any man who hits a woman is a coward, was she wrong? Hell yea. But you can walk away from that type of behavior, you don’t have to tolerate it, if it happens often and you have not stopped it then maybe you like or deserve it? Don’t strike a woman because you look like a COWARD

the RIGHT
5d ago

Britney Griner has two domestic violence charges and it's a hero. What's the diff?

