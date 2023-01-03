ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hornets Get Roughed Up By Grizzlies In Homestand Finale

Memphis Breaks Away for Good Late in 1st Quarter, Ball Reaches Historic Assist Milestone. Going against a Memphis Grizzlies squad they’ve had their fair share of troubles with in recent years, the Charlotte Hornets were simply no match once again in a 131-107 home defeat on Wednesday night at Spectrum Center.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Dennis Schroder & Russell Westbrook Power Shorthanded Lakers To Win Over Heat

Any time LeBron James has been off the floor, the Los Angeles Lakers have largely struggled to be competitive which has led to some disappointing losses. With that in mind, there wasn’t much optimism for the Lakers against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night after it was announced that James would miss the game due to a cold. However, the team proved everyone wrong as several players stepped up in the King’s absence to earn a scrappy win against a Heat team that blew them out recently.
LOS ANGELES, CA

