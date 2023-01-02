Read full article on original website
sacramentocityexpress.com
City of Sacramento opens two sandbag locations for residents
As another storm system reaches the Sacramento area, the City has opened two locations where resident can fill sandbags should they need them. The locations, which are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., are the South Area Corporation Yard (5730 24th St. ) and the North Area Corporation Yard (918 Del Paso Road).
Roseville Flooding: Creek levels, power outages and updates
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A significant winter storm arrives Wednesday bringing heavy rain to the Roseville area. The wind is a big concern in the valley with gusts nearing 60 mph. Helen Dyda, a spokesperson for the city of Roseville told ABC10 Roseville and FEMA have invested $32 million since...
sacramentocityexpress.com
City of Sacramento activates weather-respite centers through Jan. 7
With another storm system bringing rain and high winds to the region, the City of Sacramento has activated weather-respite operations at both its Outreach and Engagement Center and the North Fifth Street Shelter lobby for Wednesday (Jan. 4) through Saturday morning (Jan. 7). The Outreach and Engagement Center (3615 Auburn...
Second body discovered near Dillard Road after flood
(KTXL) — A body was discovered near Dillard Road among vehicles being towed away that had been stuck or washed away during the New Year’s Eve storm, the South Sacramento division of the California Highway Patrol said. CHP said they believe the person, an adult female, was caught in the storm. She was later identified […]
Do you live in a flood zone? These tools help you know your flood risk
(KTXL) — As a third atmospheric river in two weeks hits California and the state expects a few more storms to arrive in the coming days, state officials declared a state of emergency due to possible widespread flooding. Local governments, such as the City of Sacramento, advised residents to stay safe during the storms and […]
Storm Watch | Sacramento official announces locations to shelter from weather
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For downtown Sacramento residents wanting to shelter from the high winds and heavy storm conditions forecasted this week, City Councilmember Katie Valenzuela released a list of available locations.
Winter storm leaves major damage at South Sacramento Christian Center
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A church that has historically responded to moments of crisis in their community were dealing with a crisis of their own after heavy rain and flooding left major damage at the South Sacramento Christian Center. Pastor Les Simmons said they ended up pumping out over 700...
mymotherlode.com
Section Of HWY 4 To Remain Closed For Weeks
Calaveras County Line, CA — Travelers heading towards Stockton on Highway 4 will have to find an alternative route as Caltrans reports flooding has closed a section of the highway in the Farmington area. The section of roadway is between Buckman Road and Waverly Road, just west of the...
Bay Area woman found dead in Sacramento County floods
Flooding of the Cosumnes River has taken three lives.
Sacramento County braces for next round of storms, ratifies emergency proclamation
SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- Hit hard by New Year's day storms, Sacramento County is bracing for Mother Nature to put a target on its back once again. Parts of the county are still flooded as Wednesday's storm brews, predicted to be stronger than the first round. It's caused the county to declare a local emergency, ratified by a unanimous vote Tuesday at a special called meeting of the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors. "Massive storms are not necessarily budgeted in the county general fund and we do need the resources to open up, to call in additional staff," said Janna Haynes, a spokesperson for...
CBS News
What is a weir?
When water gets too high on the Sacramento and American rivers, the state can divert water to keep Sacramento from flooding. Both rivers merge at Discovery Park north of downtown. The Sacramento Weir is in West Sacramento along River Road. Through the weir, the state can open the gates and actually suck water from both rivers into the Yolo Bypass under the Yolo Causeway. That's the stretch that connects Davis and West Sacramento. There are other weirs upstream including the Fremont Weir west of Sacramento International Airport.
capradio.org
How to prepare for incoming Sacramento-area winter storms
The winter storm pummeling the Sacramento and San Joaquin regions over the weekend meant many entered the new year without power. Heavy rain also flooded highways and damaged critical infrastructure, housing and businesses. One person was found dead in a submerged vehicle in south Sacramento Sunday morning after two levees were breached along the Cosumnes River.
California Bomb Cyclone Flooding Seen From Space in Before and After Photos
San Francisco received nearly 5.5 inches of rainfall on New Year's Eve, marking the city's second-wettest day since records began over 170 years ago.
No traffic restrictions on State Route 99, Caltrans says
Update: 6:21 a.m. on Jan. 3, 2022 Caltrans is reporting that there are no longer any traffic restrictions along State Route 99 in Central California or Northern California. Original Story Below (KTXL) — A stretch of Highway 99 in South Sacramento was partially closed due to flooding on Monday night, according to Caltrans. The closure […]
Bakersfield Channel
Levee breaks in North California, crews work to fix it
SHELDON, Calif. (KERO) — While the floodwaters are beginning to recede in Sacramento County, work is now underway after a rainstorm punched holes in some levees. Crews are working to get a 1,800-foot break fixed in a levee near Sheldon before Thurs, Jan 5. "Where the levee broke, we...
KCRA.com
San Joaquin County residents take storm cleanup into their own hands
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — Woodbridge resident Bryan Hanna wasted no time getting his chainsaw ready and cutting apart a downed tree at the Lodi Elks Lodge on Monday. The large tree had toppled down on New Year’s Eve, taking down wires and snapping a power pole on the way.
Thousands of San Joaquin County residents still without power
STOCKTON, Calif. — The series of historic, atmospheric river storms that relentlessly pounded Northern California are still wreaking havoc for thousands of San Joaquin County residents. Inside the Stockton home of Linda Pate, power is out and food in her freezer and refrigerator is going to waste. "We stayed...
KCRA.com
PG&E addresses customers' long waits for power restoration in San Joaquin County
Thousands of San Joaquin County residents remain in the dark as of Tuesday wondering when and if their power will be restored. Many have reported wait times ranging from hours to days. The Pacific Gas & Electric company is addressing those concerns, saying that while there might still be a...
Flooding Updates: More than 2000 still without power
(KTXL) — An atmospheric river brought continuous rain to California Friday and Saturday, leaving widespread flooding, impacted roadways and high water levels in lakes and rivers. In Sacramento County, a flash flood warning has been issued in areas near the community of Wilton due to “imminent levee failure” near the Cosumnes River. Sacramento County proclaimed […]
Bakersfield Channel
Elderly couple rescued from flooded California home
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KERO) — The Sacramento region was hit by heavy rain over the weekend, causing issues for many in the area. Those issues extended to an elderly couple in Elk Grove who found their home surrounded by water and had to be rescued. Dan Achondo's mother-in-law and...
