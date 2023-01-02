SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- Hit hard by New Year's day storms, Sacramento County is bracing for Mother Nature to put a target on its back once again. Parts of the county are still flooded as Wednesday's storm brews, predicted to be stronger than the first round. It's caused the county to declare a local emergency, ratified by a unanimous vote Tuesday at a special called meeting of the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors. "Massive storms are not necessarily budgeted in the county general fund and we do need the resources to open up, to call in additional staff," said Janna Haynes, a spokesperson for...

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO