Tuscaloosa County’s Violent Crime Unit (VCU) is investigating two deaths they say are “possibly suspicious”. One body was found on Interstate 59 in Fosters. The other was on Frog Ridge Road in Fosters. Investigators have not mentioned whether the two deaths are connected. At this time, VCU has not released the identity or even the gender and how the two died.

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL ・ 11 HOURS AGO