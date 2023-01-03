ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Violent Crimes Unit investigating two “possibly suspicious” homicides in Tuscaloosa County

Tuscaloosa County’s Violent Crime Unit (VCU) is investigating two deaths they say are “possibly suspicious”. One body was found on Interstate 59 in Fosters. The other was on Frog Ridge Road in Fosters. Investigators have not mentioned whether the two deaths are connected. At this time, VCU has not released the identity or even the gender and how the two died.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
One man dies in car crash, fire Saturday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover first responders say a man died following a car fire with entrapment late Saturday night. Hoover Police and Fire responded to a car accident on I-459 south around 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a truck engulfed in flames with a man trapped inside.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Birmingham PD working to identify suspect in robbery of a delivery driver

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is requesting assistance from the public to identify a suspect in a robbery investigation. It happened on January 3. West Precinct officers were called to Gibson Pharmacy on Lomb Ave. They learned that a delivery driver was delivering pharmaceutical products when they were robbed at gunpoint. According to police the suspect stole totes from the driver’s van, jumped in the passenger seat of a Kia Soul and fled the scene.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Birmingham Police looking for man accused of robbing convenience store

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are asking for help identifying a robbery suspect. South Precinct officers were called January 6 to the Circle K at 1503 11th Avenue South on a report of a robbery. Once on the scene, officers learned a suspect pointed a handgun at the clerk and stole some items before leaving in a 4-door sedan.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
One teen dies, one injured in Tuscaloosa Co. crash

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a crash on Saturday morning resulted in the death of one 17-year-old from Moundville, and the injury of another 17-year-old. According to ALEA the crash happened around 12:31 a.m. on Jan. 7. The passenger and driver were injured when...
MOUNDVILLE, AL
Man killed in fiery crash on Interstate 459 in Hoover

A man was killed late Saturday in a fiery crash in Hoover. Hoover police and firefighters responded at 11 p.m. to a report of a wreck on Interstate 459 southbound near mile marker 11. That location is a mile north of the Highway 150 exit. Officers arrived to find a...
HOOVER, AL
Person dead after being shot by police officer in Gadsden

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a case involving a police officer shooting and killing a person in an “incident” in Gadsden early Friday morning. According to the GPD, the shooting took place on Hinsdale Avenue in Gadsden just before 1:39 a.m. Friday. Cody Stewart, 28, […]
GADSDEN, AL
Two men suspected of stealing catalytic converters have been arrested

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — An investigation into auto parts theft leads to the arrest of two men in Tuscaloosa. Officials said Wesley Wyatt and Paul Fretwell face multiple counts of breaking and entering. Tuscaloosa police arrested Gregory Hudson last month after finding over 150 catalytic converters in his home, according...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Two Teenagers Ejected, One Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash Near Tuscaloosa

A 17-year-old from Moundville is dead after a pair of teenagers were ejected from a truck that crashed in Tuscaloosa County early Saturday morning. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. said the driver, a 17-year-old from Tuscaloosa, was on Bradley Road around 30 minutes after midnight Saturday morning when they left the roadway.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
