Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BirminghamTed RiversBirmingham, AL
Places In Alabama That Should Be On Your Bucket List!April KillianAlabama State
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Bevill State Community CollegeMint MessageSumiton, AL
Related
wvua23.com
Violent Crimes Unit investigating two “possibly suspicious” homicides in Tuscaloosa County
Tuscaloosa County’s Violent Crime Unit (VCU) is investigating two deaths they say are “possibly suspicious”. One body was found on Interstate 59 in Fosters. The other was on Frog Ridge Road in Fosters. Investigators have not mentioned whether the two deaths are connected. At this time, VCU has not released the identity or even the gender and how the two died.
wbrc.com
One man dies in car crash, fire Saturday night
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover first responders say a man died following a car fire with entrapment late Saturday night. Hoover Police and Fire responded to a car accident on I-459 south around 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a truck engulfed in flames with a man trapped inside.
Fiery crash leaves one dead in Hoover
An unidentified man is dead following a fiery crash in Hoover Saturday night.
wbrc.com
Birmingham PD working to identify suspect in robbery of a delivery driver
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is requesting assistance from the public to identify a suspect in a robbery investigation. It happened on January 3. West Precinct officers were called to Gibson Pharmacy on Lomb Ave. They learned that a delivery driver was delivering pharmaceutical products when they were robbed at gunpoint. According to police the suspect stole totes from the driver’s van, jumped in the passenger seat of a Kia Soul and fled the scene.
2 Bodies Found in Tuscaloosa County Sunday, Investigation Underway
Police are investigating two fatalities discovered in Tuscaloosa County Sunday morning, although it is too early to say if foul play was involved. The grim discoveries were first reported by "Cap" Ray Allen, the traffic reporter for Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa. The first reports that came in were related to a...
wvtm13.com
Search for suspect who allegedly robbed delivery driver at Birmingham pharmacy
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department would like your help in identifying a person who allegedly robbed a delivery driver. According to a news release, a delivery driver had pharmaceutical products to deliver at a pharmacy on Lomb Avenue on Jan. 3, when that driver was robbed at gunpoint.
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police looking for man accused of robbing convenience store
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are asking for help identifying a robbery suspect. South Precinct officers were called January 6 to the Circle K at 1503 11th Avenue South on a report of a robbery. Once on the scene, officers learned a suspect pointed a handgun at the clerk and stole some items before leaving in a 4-door sedan.
2 bodies found in separate locations in Tuscaloosa County’s Fosters community
Authorities are investigating the discovery early Sunday of two bodies in separate locations in Tuscaloosa County. Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Mary Sellers said one body was found on Interstate 59 and the other on Frog Ridge Road. Both bodies were in the Fosters community. The deaths are possibly suspicious, Sellers...
wbrc.com
Two deaths under investigation in Tuscaloosa Co.
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Investigators with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit are working two separate cases of dead bodies. They are calling the cases “possibly suspicious.”. According to TVCU one of the bodies was found on I-59 near Fosters and the other was found on Frog Ridge Road...
wbrc.com
One teen dies, one injured in Tuscaloosa Co. crash
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a crash on Saturday morning resulted in the death of one 17-year-old from Moundville, and the injury of another 17-year-old. According to ALEA the crash happened around 12:31 a.m. on Jan. 7. The passenger and driver were injured when...
Two fatal shootings by police officers under review; one family says deputies went to wrong house
The state law enforcement agency is investigating two separate fatal shootings by law enforcement officers. Authorities released limited information about the shootings in Gadsden and in Hazel Green, a community in Madison County. The Madison County sheriff’s office said 50-year-old Ray King of Hazel Green was killed Thursday when deputies...
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham police ask for help identifying robbery suspect
The Birmingham Police Department is asking for help identifying a robbery suspect. According to a release, officers were called to the Circle K located at 1503 11th Avenue South for a robbery on January 6, 2023. The officers learned someone pointed a handgun at the store associate, then left the...
Man killed in fiery crash on Interstate 459 in Hoover
A man was killed late Saturday in a fiery crash in Hoover. Hoover police and firefighters responded at 11 p.m. to a report of a wreck on Interstate 459 southbound near mile marker 11. That location is a mile north of the Highway 150 exit. Officers arrived to find a...
police.birminghamal.gov
Media Release 8- Help Identify Circle K Robbery Suspect
The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives are conducting a robbery investigation. Detectives requests assistance from the public in identifying a suspect in the attached photos. Officers arrived on the scene when they learned a suspect pointed a handgun at the store associate and stole merchandise before fleeing the scene in...
Birmingham PD seeks public’s assistance identifying robbery suspect
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) reports detectives requests assistance from the public in identifying a suspect. According to the BPD, on Friday, Jan. 6, South Precinct officers were dispatched to the Circle K (1503 11th Avenue South) on a report of a robbery. “Officers arrived on the scene […]
Person dead after being shot by police officer in Gadsden
GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a case involving a police officer shooting and killing a person in an “incident” in Gadsden early Friday morning. According to the GPD, the shooting took place on Hinsdale Avenue in Gadsden just before 1:39 a.m. Friday. Cody Stewart, 28, […]
wbrc.com
Police arrest suspect in high-speed, wrong-way chase following attempted robberies
FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Fultondale Police have arrested a man they said led officers on a high-speed, wrong-way chase on I-65 early Thursday morning. Police said he was trying to get away after hitting at least two vehicles with his own car during an attempted robbery. One woman said she...
wvtm13.com
Two men suspected of stealing catalytic converters have been arrested
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — An investigation into auto parts theft leads to the arrest of two men in Tuscaloosa. Officials said Wesley Wyatt and Paul Fretwell face multiple counts of breaking and entering. Tuscaloosa police arrested Gregory Hudson last month after finding over 150 catalytic converters in his home, according...
Two Teenagers Ejected, One Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash Near Tuscaloosa
A 17-year-old from Moundville is dead after a pair of teenagers were ejected from a truck that crashed in Tuscaloosa County early Saturday morning. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. said the driver, a 17-year-old from Tuscaloosa, was on Bradley Road around 30 minutes after midnight Saturday morning when they left the roadway.
UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim shot to death outside store in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a shooting that occurred outside the Elyton Meat Market at 3rd Avenue North and Center Street on Wednesday, Jan. 4, just after 2 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Cortez Dekelvin Ware, 37, of Birmingham, sustained […]
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
212K+
Followers
66K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 1