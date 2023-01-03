Read full article on original website
Related
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
New Photos Emerge of Peyton Hillis Rescue Amid Hospitalization From Drowning Incident
There are new photos of former NFL star Peyton Hillis during his rescue attempt. He is still in the hospital after the incident. However, there has been some improvement. While staying in Pensacola, Florida, he had to save his kids from drowning. On Friday, the Arkansas Razorbacks tweeted an update...
Damar Hamlin’s breathing tube removed, FaceTimed teammates: ‘Love you boys’
Damar Hamlin had three words for his teammates: “Love you boys.”. The Buffalo safety is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, four days since after going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Buffalo could have slashed Damar Hamlin’s salary in half this week. Here’s what Bills did instead
There is often little protection for players, especially young players drafted late, tucked away in the language of those NFL contracts. And that was the case for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The Bills placed Hamlin on injured reserve earlier this week following the cardiac arrest he suffered in Monday’s...
Jarrett Stidham: ‘Most fun I’ve had playing football in a long time’
With Jarrett Stidham set to become a free agent after this season, his performance in his first NFL start on Sunday had the potential to perk up interest by quarterback-hungry teams that might not have been there previously, when the former Auburn standout had played in 11 games and thrown 61 passes across four NFL campaigns.
Josh Jacobs wins NFL rushing title after his ‘hardest game’
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is the third Alabama alumnus to win the NFL rushing title. Jacobs’ status became official on Sunday, one day after Jacobs played in what he called his “hardest game.”. Jacobs ran for 45 yards on 17 carries in the Raiders’ 31-13...
Steelers’ Najee Harris runs for 1,000 yards again
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris reached 1,000 rushing yards for the second straight NFL season on Sunday in a 28-14 victory over the Cleveland Browns. But the game will be the last for Harris in this campaign. To reach the NFL playoffs, the Steelers needed to win their regular-season finale while the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins lost on Sunday.
Jalen Hurts: ‘I had some things I had to battle within myself’
Quarterback Jalen Hurts returned to the Philadelphia lineup, and the Eagles returned to winning. Philadelphia’s 22-16 victory over the New York Giants on the final Sunday of the regular season secured the NFC East title and the No. 1 seed in the conference playoffs for the Eagles. The top seed comes with the only bye in the NFC postseason field.
What TV channel is Saints-Panthers on? How to watch online, live stream, time
The New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers face off on Sunday, Jan. 8. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). First-year Saints coach Dennis Allen appears to have earned himself a second season, thanks in part to his club’s current three-game winning streak. Not that Allen...
DeVonta Smith setting records for Eagles now
In the first game of the Philadelphia Eagles’ 2022 season, wide receiver DeVonta Smith did not catch a pass. In the final game of the Eagles’ 2022 regular-season schedule on Sunday, Smith’s first catch will set a franchise single-season record for the most receptions by a wide receiver.
FanDuel Ohio promo code: Bet $5 on NFL Sunday Week 18, get $200 in bonus bets, win or lose
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NFL regular season concludes this week with some intense action as teams look to make the playoffs, and our FanDuel promo code...
Ohio DraftKings promo code: Claim $200 win or lose on first bet, plus more during Week 18
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Week 18 will decide the fates of several NFL teams and our DraftKings promo code is helping new users claim $1,250 in bonuses...
FanDuel promo code: Get a $1,000 no sweat first bet for NFL Sunday Ravens vs. Bengals
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. When the Cincinnati Bengals play host to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday the AFC North title is on the line. You can take...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
212K+
Followers
66K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0