Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Steelers’ Najee Harris runs for 1,000 yards again

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris reached 1,000 rushing yards for the second straight NFL season on Sunday in a 28-14 victory over the Cleveland Browns. But the game will be the last for Harris in this campaign. To reach the NFL playoffs, the Steelers needed to win their regular-season finale while the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins lost on Sunday.
Jalen Hurts: ‘I had some things I had to battle within myself’

Quarterback Jalen Hurts returned to the Philadelphia lineup, and the Eagles returned to winning. Philadelphia’s 22-16 victory over the New York Giants on the final Sunday of the regular season secured the NFC East title and the No. 1 seed in the conference playoffs for the Eagles. The top seed comes with the only bye in the NFC postseason field.
DeVonta Smith setting records for Eagles now

In the first game of the Philadelphia Eagles’ 2022 season, wide receiver DeVonta Smith did not catch a pass. In the final game of the Eagles’ 2022 regular-season schedule on Sunday, Smith’s first catch will set a franchise single-season record for the most receptions by a wide receiver.
