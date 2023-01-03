ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Broncos Host No. 9/10 Zags On Saturday

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Two of the top teams in the WCC men's basketball standings are set to square off tomorrow evening inside the Leavey Center as Santa Clara men's basketball hosts No. 9/10 Gonzaga for a 7:00 p.m. tip. The game will be broadcast live on NBC Bay Area Plus and those inside the Bay Area will also be able to stream it on the WCC Network.
SANTA CLARA, CA
Capitals vs. Jackets Recap: Country Roads Take the Caps to a 6-2 Victory

After a sloppy and somewhat disappointing overtime loss Tuesday night, the Caps headed to Columbus for their first meeting of the season with their Metro division rivals, the Blue Jackets. With some shuffled lines and without Nic Dowd, who stayed back with his family to celebrate the birth of his second child (congrats, Dowder!!), they looked to get back on track against a spiraling Jackets team missing plenty of big pieces of their own.
COLUMBUS, OH
HPU basketball splits with Point Loma

Abby Spurgin finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds and Avery Cargill added 18 points as the Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team beat Point Loma 70-41 on Thursday at St. Francis’ Shark Tank. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story...
HONOLULU, HI
Discussion Thread of Non Lakers Games: Weekend of January 7th-8th.

This weekend’s games of note. I am your Silver Screen and Roll moderator, and I will be publishing these threads two times a week. Once on Mondays for the week of games, and again on Saturday mornings for the weekend’s slate of games that are being shown at that time.
UCF, Houston, Wichita State Earn Sunday Wins

UCF 85, SMU 53 - Box Score. TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Melvion Flanagan scored 16 points off of the bench to help lead Wichita State over South Florida 70-66 on Sunday. Flanagan was 5 of 9 shooting (4 for 6 from distance) for the Shockers (8-8, 1-3 American Athletic Conference).
ORLANDO, FL
Mavs enjoyed Hardy time during victory over Pelicans

With Jaden Hardy, patience has indeed been a virtue. All season long, the Dallas Mavericks’ rookie guard has been waiting patiently for his opportunity to show the team what he can do when given ample playing time. That time came Thursday when Hardy scored a career-high tying 15 points in 15 minutes against the Boston Celtics.
DALLAS, TX
Memphis, Tulane Earn Conference Wins in Saturday Action

PHILADELPHIA -- Jaylen Forbes scored 22 points as Tulane won on the road at Temple, 87-76, on Saturday. Forbes was 5-of-6 from the field and a perfect 10-of-10 from the line to lead the Green Wave (10-5, 3-1 American), who won their third consecutive game.
MEMPHIS, TN
Fantasy Football Week 18 Rankings: Matchups and Projections for Players We Love

Not all fantasy football champions have been crowned just yet. While many leagues have wrapped up already, some will conclude with Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season. If your league falls into that bucket—a decent chance since you're still seeking out fantasy content—then you're in luck, as we're here to lay out our Week 18 rankings at the three marquee positions and spotlight a player with an exploitable matchup at each spot.
UVA Basketball versus Syracuse GAME THREAD

Be sure to follow us on Twitter as we live tweet tonight’s game!. • UVA is 11-6 all-time against Syracuse, including a 9-2 mark in ACC action, in the series that dates to 1983-84. • Virginia has a three-game winning streak against the Orange, including a 74-69 win last...
SYRACUSE, NY
Musketeers Travel to No. 24 St. John's on Sunday

CINCINNATI - Xavier women's basketball continues BIG EAST action at No. 24 St. John's on Sunday, Jan. 8. Tip-off is slated for 2 p.m. from Carnesecca Arena. XAVIER MUSKETEERS (7-8, 0-6) at ST. JOHN'S RED STORM (13-1, 4-1) Game Info - Sunday, Jan. 8 - 2 p.m. - Carnesecca Arena (5,602)
CINCINNATI, OH
Wings vs. Panthers: Updates, Predicted Lineups, Keys to the Game

Söderblom and Oesterle are out, Erne and Lindström are in. Fabbri is expected in for tonight but not tomorrow. Robert Hagg is skating this morning in a blue non-contact jersey. He’s been out with an undisclosed injury. #LGRW. — Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) January 6, 2023. Gus Lindstrom...
Baltimore Beatdown game picks Week 18: Saturday edition

We’ve arrived at our destination. The final week of the 2022-2023 regular season has arrived and all that’s left is to make our final weekend picks and let the chips fall as they may! First, let’s get to the standings. Standings. Kyle Barber: 163-86 Frank Platko: 160-93.
BALTIMORE, MD

