Bills player Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after on-field collapse and Bills-Bengals game is postponed

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are in the thick of the AFC playoff race, but the standings are far from the only thing on their minds. Monday’s home game against the Buffalo Bills came to a frightening halt after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field in the first quarter. After initially being suspended, the contest was postponed later Monday night and it was later announced that Hamlin was in critical condition. Hamlin’s family has passed along updates over the last three days on the 24-year-old’s status, saying on Wednesday there have been “signs of improvement.”

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO