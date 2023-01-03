Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has been in development under the care of Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment for quite some time now. It was believed earlier that the game would be releasing in 2022, alongside the sequel to the movie. However, it was later revealed that the game will not be releasing in 2022 anymore, and the developers were looking towards a 2023 or even a 2024 launch window.

