Orlando, FL

wogx.com

Scattered showers to usher in cooler temperatures across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 67 degrees | Today's high: 83 degrees | Rain: 40%. Main weather concerns: Expect another very warm day all across Central Florida. Highs upper 70s inland, a touch cooler along the coast. Scattered showers are possible Thursday morning. BEACHES:. Partly sunny skies prevail at the...
wogx.com

Florida Missing Child Alert issued for Lake County teen Jonathan Torres

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a Lake County teenager. Jonathan Torres, 16, was last seen in the area of the 13800 block of Kansas Avenue in Astatula, Florida, wearing a black jacket, light blue pants, and white Nike slides. He has a light-colored birthmark on his right cheek. He may be traveling in a 2009, white Chevrolet Malibu with Florida tag number Y144ZT. The vehicle may have a dent in the driver's door, authorities said.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
wogx.com

SeaWorld, Aquatica offering free admission year-round for some kids

ORLANDO, Fla. - SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica are offering Florida kids 5-years-old and younger free admission to the parks year-round with the 2023 Preschool Card. When parents sign their kids up for the card, kids 5 and under will have free access to both parks throughout the entire year. Parents...
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

Orlando warehouse fire: New details about permitting in deadly fire

FOX 35 News has been digging for details in a deadly Orlando warehouse fire. We took concerns to the Orange County Commission when they were discussing the permitting process for storing fireworks. Officials said the county did not have a record showing the warehouse had proper permitting to store fireworks.
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

Mount Dora double homicide: What we know about person of interest in deaths of Florida couple

MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A person of interest in the investigation into the murders of a Florida couple killed inside their Mount Dora retirement community home has been identified. According to the Mount Dora Police Department, Vickie Lynn Williams, 50, of Savannah, Georgia, was arrested out-of-state after she was found driving a car belonging to the victims, Darryl Getman, 83, and Sharon Getman, 80. She was taken into custody on a charge of vehicle theft and is being held in the Chatham County Sheriff's Office awaiting extradition to Florida.
MOUNT DORA, FL
wogx.com

Travel agent offers tips on how to keep track of luggage when flying

ORLANDO, Fla. - Southwest Airlines is still working to get luggage to customers who have been without their things since the end of December. One section on the bottom floor of Orlando International Airport (OIA) is still blocked off for Southwest Airlines where hundreds of suitcases can be found. Customers...
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

Intense flames destroy garage, boat, vehicle in Titusville

The Titusville Fire Department responded to a home on New Year's Eve and found a backyard garage completely engulfed in flames. Video showed the garage completely taken over by the fire. A nearby boat and vehicle were also damaged, the fire department said. No one was reportedly injured. The fire was determined to caused by some sort of electrical issue.
TITUSVILLE, FL
wogx.com

Ron DeSantis sworn in for second term as Florida governor

Gov. Ron DeSantis was sworn-in Tuesday morning on the steps of the Old Capitol to formally start his second term. As he gave an inauguration speech, DeSantis said "freedom lives here in our great Sunshine State of Florida," one of his major themes. "We have articulated a vision for a...
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

Helicopter pilot blinded by laser pointed in cockpit; man arrested, deputies say

A Brevard County Sheriff's Office helicopter pilot was temporarily blinded after a laser was repeatedly pointed into the cockpit, according to BCSO. The pilot was assisting another police agency in its search for a man allegedly involved in a dispute with a roommate. A 33-year-old man was arrested and booked into jail on felony misuse of a laser light. BCSO said the pilot was evaluated and deemed OK to fly again.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
wogx.com

Security concerns raised after couple slain inside retirement community

Sharon and Darryl Getman had their lives tragically taken in a random crime of opportunity, according to authorities. The Mount Dora Police Department said the person of interest who has been taken into custody out of state in connection to the killings was spotted on the Lakeside of Waterman Village property three times before police were ever called.
MOUNT DORA, FL

