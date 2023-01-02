Read full article on original website
Orlando weather: Some rain before next cold front drops temperatures in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 52 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 76 degrees | Rain: None. Main weather concerns: The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking our latest cold front sweep across the Florida Peninsula. Afternoon highs reach the widespread mid-70s. Skies will clear overnight with lows dipping into the 40s and 50s.
Scattered showers to usher in cooler temperatures across Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 67 degrees | Today's high: 83 degrees | Rain: 40%. Main weather concerns: Expect another very warm day all across Central Florida. Highs upper 70s inland, a touch cooler along the coast. Scattered showers are possible Thursday morning. BEACHES:. Partly sunny skies prevail at the...
The Dolly Llama dessert shop serves up bubble waffles and ice cream at its first Orlando-area location
A new shop in Winter Garden features Insta-worthy desserts you'll definitely want to add to your foodie bucket list! The Dolly Llama had lines out the door in Los Angeles and will now open this weekend in Central Florida, serving up specialty bubble waffles and ice cream!
This Central Florida community deemed new 'lightning capital' of U.S., according to report
Central Florida community deemed new 'lightning capital' of U.S. Last year brought not only hundreds of millions of lightning strikes across the U.S., but a violent volcanic eruption in January triggered the most extreme concentration of lightning ever detected, according to Vaisala's annual lightning report. The report tallies cloud-to-cloud, and...
Florida Missing Child Alert issued for Lake County teen Jonathan Torres
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a Lake County teenager. Jonathan Torres, 16, was last seen in the area of the 13800 block of Kansas Avenue in Astatula, Florida, wearing a black jacket, light blue pants, and white Nike slides. He has a light-colored birthmark on his right cheek. He may be traveling in a 2009, white Chevrolet Malibu with Florida tag number Y144ZT. The vehicle may have a dent in the driver's door, authorities said.
SeaWorld, Aquatica offering free admission year-round for some kids
ORLANDO, Fla. - SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica are offering Florida kids 5-years-old and younger free admission to the parks year-round with the 2023 Preschool Card. When parents sign their kids up for the card, kids 5 and under will have free access to both parks throughout the entire year. Parents...
Orlando warehouse fire: New details about permitting in deadly fire
FOX 35 News has been digging for details in a deadly Orlando warehouse fire. We took concerns to the Orange County Commission when they were discussing the permitting process for storing fireworks. Officials said the county did not have a record showing the warehouse had proper permitting to store fireworks.
Mount Dora double homicide: What we know about person of interest in deaths of Florida couple
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A person of interest in the investigation into the murders of a Florida couple killed inside their Mount Dora retirement community home has been identified. According to the Mount Dora Police Department, Vickie Lynn Williams, 50, of Savannah, Georgia, was arrested out-of-state after she was found driving a car belonging to the victims, Darryl Getman, 83, and Sharon Getman, 80. She was taken into custody on a charge of vehicle theft and is being held in the Chatham County Sheriff's Office awaiting extradition to Florida.
Travel agent offers tips on how to keep track of luggage when flying
ORLANDO, Fla. - Southwest Airlines is still working to get luggage to customers who have been without their things since the end of December. One section on the bottom floor of Orlando International Airport (OIA) is still blocked off for Southwest Airlines where hundreds of suitcases can be found. Customers...
Meet the new year babies born in 2023 at Florida hospitals
Several families in Florida had reason to celebrate 2023 beyond a new year beginning -- they welcomed new additions to their families. Here is a look at the first babies of 2023 born at Florida hospitals. Congratulations to all of the families!
WATCH: Lost hiker rescued by Orange County deputy after helicopter spots her
A Central Florida hiker called 911 after getting lost near the St. Johns River. Orange County deputies with the Aviation Section were able to spot her and bring her to safety.
DeLand’s historic Putnam Hotel faces demolition after being deemed 'unsalvageable'
Built a century ago in 1923, The Putnam Hotel was the original first purchase by Henry A. DeLand. Now in 2023, a year that would have been a monumental one for the century-old building, its era may be coming to an end.
Intense flames destroy garage, boat, vehicle in Titusville
The Titusville Fire Department responded to a home on New Year's Eve and found a backyard garage completely engulfed in flames. Video showed the garage completely taken over by the fire. A nearby boat and vehicle were also damaged, the fire department said. No one was reportedly injured. The fire was determined to caused by some sort of electrical issue.
Daytona Beach hookah bars forced to close earlier because of crime concerns
The City of Daytona Beach has set new rules for how late hookah bars can stay open. Some argue it will help cut out crime, but business owners say they might have to close completely.
'He's sick!': Florida man poisoned neighbors' cats and dog
A Florida man was taken into custody for reportedly poisoning pet cats and a dog in his neighborhood, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said Jeremy Stromwall, 36, was arrested Wednesday on four counts of aggravated animal cruelty.
UF says no 'standing' to review Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo's COVID-19 guidance
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A group of University of Florida medical-school faculty members challenged controversial guidance by state Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo on COVID-19 vaccinations, but a university official said Wednesday the guidance is outside the scope of Ladapo’s work with the school. Ladapo, who holds a faculty position in...
Ron DeSantis sworn in for second term as Florida governor
Gov. Ron DeSantis was sworn-in Tuesday morning on the steps of the Old Capitol to formally start his second term. As he gave an inauguration speech, DeSantis said "freedom lives here in our great Sunshine State of Florida," one of his major themes. "We have articulated a vision for a...
Helicopter pilot blinded by laser pointed in cockpit; man arrested, deputies say
A Brevard County Sheriff's Office helicopter pilot was temporarily blinded after a laser was repeatedly pointed into the cockpit, according to BCSO. The pilot was assisting another police agency in its search for a man allegedly involved in a dispute with a roommate. A 33-year-old man was arrested and booked into jail on felony misuse of a laser light. BCSO said the pilot was evaluated and deemed OK to fly again.
Security concerns raised after couple slain inside retirement community
Sharon and Darryl Getman had their lives tragically taken in a random crime of opportunity, according to authorities. The Mount Dora Police Department said the person of interest who has been taken into custody out of state in connection to the killings was spotted on the Lakeside of Waterman Village property three times before police were ever called.
