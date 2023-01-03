ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jazz continue to struggle, lose to Memphis

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Desmond Bane had 24 points and nine assists, Tyus Jones added 21 points and the Memphis Grizzlies, playing without leading scorer Ja Morant, defeated the Utah Jazz 123-118 on Sunday. Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and five blocks as Morant was a late scratch with right thigh soreness. That led to Jones […]
Packers’ Quay Walker ejected after shoving Lions athletic trainer

What’s Quay Walker’s vendetta with opposing teams’ staff members? The Packers linebacker was ejected after shoving a Lions athletic trainer during Green Bay’s 20-16 loss Sunday night as they crashed out of playoff contention. It’s the second time Walker, whom the Packers selected with the No. 22 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, was kicked out after going after a staff member. He was ejected following the team’s loss to the Bills on Oct. 30 for shoving an assistant coach for Buffalo. Walker is the only player in the NFL this season to be ejected twice. Trailing 16-13 midway...
