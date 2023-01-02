Read full article on original website
More than 100 Haitians land in Key Largo, just a day after Cuban migrants’ arrival
More than 100 Haitians landed Tuesday in a gated community in Key Largo, the latest boatload of refugees from the Caribbean to hit Florida’s shores.
8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce
ENOCH, Utah (AP) — A Utah man fatally shot his five children, his mother-in-law and his wife and then killed himself two weeks after the woman had filed for divorce, according to authorities and public records. Police also revealed during a Thursday news conference that officers investigated the 42-year-old...
Hialeah doesn’t owe its ‘freedom’ to Gov. DeSantis. Neither does the rest of Florida | Opinion
The flood-prone, working-class “streets of Hialeah” made it into Gov. Ron DeSantis’ inauguration speech Tuesday as he evoked swaths of the Florida we know and (mostly) love.
Surviving roommate in Idaho murders saw masked killer leave home after telling victims ‘I’m going to help you’
One of the roommates who survived the quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students came face to face with the masked killer and overheard him telling his victims “I’m going to help you” before stabbing them to death, according to newly-released court documents.Chilling new details about the mass murder came to light on Thursday in Bryan Kohberger’s affidavit, as he appeared in court in Idaho for the first time charged with murder.On 13 November, roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin were brutally stabbed to death in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho....
An FPL contractor died after he was electrocuted by a power line in Southwest Miami-Dade
A Florida Power & Light contractor died Wednesday after he was electrocuted while working on a power line in Southwest Miami-Dade.
Missouri puts Amber McLaughlin to death, the first openly transgender person executed in US
Amber McLaughlin, a transgender woman, was executed Tuesday after Missouri Gov. Mike Parson chose not to grant her clemency request.
Miami 'Pride' police cruiser mocked after going viral on Twitter: 'Society is unsalvageable’
Conservatives on Twitter blasted a viral clip of a Miami Police Department police vehicle that sported a rainbow theme and was designed in honor of Pride month.
a-z-animals.com
See This Guy Take a Train From Miami… To Alaska!
One of the best parts about taking the train is seeing nature at its finest. Plus, not all travel has to be fast, and a slow train journey is a great way to unwind in our hectic world. So, while we’re not traveling, how about we watch a train journey from the southernmost station to the northernmost station across North America? Now, that’s exactly what you want to see!
Law officer deaths on duty plunged in 2022 in Florida. There is one big reason why
A year after COVID-19 infiltrated police departments from Key West to Tallahassee and drove on-duty deaths to previously unseen levels, there was upbeat news on the health front for law enforcement agencies.
Services set for Harvey Ruvin, 85, the veteran Miami clerk turned environmental rapper
Clerk of Courts Harvey Ruvin, Miami-Dade County’s longest-serving elected official, and a noted environmentalist who once did a rap video in his 70s at the urging of film legend Robert Redford, died on New Year’s Eve at 85. The cause was cancer, his family said.
