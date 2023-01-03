Read full article on original website
What Idaho murders affidavit reveals about investigation leading up to Bryan Kohberger's arrest
Watch "48 Hours: The Idaho Student Murders" — correspondent Peter Van Sant reports on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 10/9c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Authorities in Idaho released new details Thursday from the investigation leading up to last week's arrest of a suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students. Bryan Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania and faces charges of first-degree murder for the stabbing deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow, Idaho, in November. Kohberger is also charged with felony burglary.
Robinson Township Mexican restaurant hit with consumer alert
ROBINSON, Pa. (KDKA) - A Mexican restaurant in Robinson Township was hit with a consumer alert. The Allegheny County Health Department issued the alert for the Plaza Azteca on Sutherland Drive after an inspection on Wednesday. The report lists multiple violations, including meat held at unsafe temperatures between 52 and...
The Idaho Student Murders
Four college students are found stabbed to death in their home. Police say the suspect had studied the criminal mind. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.
Arizona inmate withdraws execution request, citing recent executions he says amounted "to torture"
Phoenix — An Arizona death row inmate has withdrawn his request to be executed. In a handwritten motion dated Wednesday and addressed to the Arizona Supreme Court, Aaron Gunches cited three recent executions he said were "carried out in a manner that amounts to torture," noting that Arizona Department of Corrections execution team members struggled to insert IV lines during the lethal injection process.
Officers tracked suspect in Idaho student murders with digital evidence
While the case may have seemed cold, newly released documents in the investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students show police were actually hot on the trail of the suspect, Bryan Kohberger. Omar Villafranca reports.
Two girls, ages 13 and 14, arrested in carjacking at Walmart
Police said the owner of a vehicle was still inside when two carjackers drove off. It happened at the Walmart in Upper Merion Township, Pa. on January 2.
New ice breaker for Smith Island ready as winter lifeline
CRISFIELD, Md. (AP) — As temperatures plunge and area waterways get icy, the Eddie Somers ice breaker is ready for action. M/V Eddie Somers, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources' newest ice breaker, was commissioned into service in September by Gov. Larry Hogan, and is a vital winter lifeline for residents of Smith Island.
Man who died in Maryland State Police custody suffered seizures before troopers responded, investigation finds
BALTIMORE -- A man who died in the custody of Maryland State Police suffered seizures for nearly 20 minutes before troopers responded to aid him, according to an investigation by the Maryland Attorney General's Office. Armar Womack, a 64-year-old man from Delaware, was arrested last January under suspicion of driving...
Hundreds of thousands without power as Northern California braces for more severe storms
Hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Northern California were without power Sunday morning as the area braces for another bout of extreme weather that forecasters say will likely worsen over the next few days. A powerful storm, tied to what the National Weather Service described as "a steady...
First Alert Weather: 1st of 4 powerful storms moving across Northern California
CBS13 is tracking a powerful storm as it moves across Northern California. Powerful wind gusts in the Sacramento area are knocking down trees and power lines, causing widespread power outages. SMUD customers who have lost power are asked to report outages to smud.org/outages or 1-888-456-SMUD. At McClellan, wind speeds were...
