ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Bills safety Damar Hamlin showing ‘remarkable improvement’

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown what physicians treating him are calling "remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours," the team announced Thursday, three days after the player went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field. "While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he...
BUFFALO, NY
wtaj.com

NFL EVP Clarifies Return to Play Discussion After Hamlin Collapse

ESPN said the league and the network were in constant contact during the incident. When Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed in the first quarter of Monday night’s game against the Bengals, the entire NFL world held its breath. Fans across the country feared the worst as they watched NFL players crying on the field while Hamlin was administered CPR and loaded into an ambulance.
CINCINNATI, OH
wtaj.com

Why NFL Doesn’t Have ‘Thursday Night Football’ Game Tonight

The show already had its last broadcast of the season. View the original article to see embedded media. Entering Week 18 of the NFL season, things are going to look a little different than the previous 17 weeks, scheduling wise. Perhaps most notably, there will be no Thursday Night Football.
wtaj.com

Penn State All-American Kyle Brady remembers 1995 Rose Bowl

(WHTM) — Penn State football has only won one game inside the Rose Bowl Stadium, back in 1995. The Nittany Lions defeated Oregon 38-20 to finish the season undefeated. It was a historic team, featuring Lebanon’s Kerry Collins, Ki-Jana Carter and Cedar Cliff’s Kyle Brady. Cedar Cliff...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy