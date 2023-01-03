ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Woman, 36, almost passed out while walking. She was in heart failure due to COVID-19

When Jamie Waddell tested positive for COVID-19 for the first time in August, she was much sicker than she expected. After 10 days, she felt better and returned to school and work. But a few weeks later, she noticed she struggled to walk down the street without feeling faint. Soon, she couldn’t talk without getting winded. By Labor Day, she was so sick that she visited the emergency room, where she learned she had sepsis, pneumonia and heart failure.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Lima News

What is cardiac arrest? A Mayo Clinic heart expert explains

Cardiac arrest, or sudden cardiac arrest as it is more formally known, is a medical emergency. It happens when an event, usually an electrical disturbance, quickly and unexpectedly causes your heart to stop working. It’s not the same as a heart attack and is called sudden because it seems to happen without warning.
hippocraticpost.com

NHS Confederation responds to Sunak’s new year speech

NHS Confederation responds to Sunak’s new year speech: Responding to Prime Minster Rishi Sunak’s new year speech, Matthew Taylor chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said:. “NHS leaders are telling us daily that the pressures their staff are facing are becoming truly unbearable so they will be questioning...
Local Profile

The Human Heart: More Treatable Than Ever Before

1 in 5 deaths in the U.S. is due to heart disease; approximately 20.1 million adults 20 and older have coronary heart disease; in the U.S. someone has a heart attack every 40 seconds.** Yet two doctors, leading their respective teams of dedicated heart specialists and caregivers— David Rawitscher, MD, Regional Medical Director with the Heart Recovery Center and William Brinkman, MD, Medical Director Thoracic Aortic Surgery of the Thoracic Aortic Disease Center—remain undeterred, upbeat even.
outsidemagazine

How Common Are Heart Problems in Athletes, Really?

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. On January 2, Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field. After nine minutes of CPR, medical personnel revived his heartbeat and rushed him to a hospital where he remains in critical condition.
The Independent

Woman says robotic surgery saved her life after cancer diagnosis

A woman says she believes robotic surgery saved her life after she was diagnosed with cancer.Deborah Speirs, 46, from the Tolllcross area of Glasgow, opted for the “innovative” procedure rather than traditional surgery after being told she had stage three bowel cancer in March 2021.After undergoing the operation – as well as chemotherapy – she has now been given the all-clear.She said: “In what was a very traumatic and difficult time for me and my family, I genuinely think that robotic surgery has saved my life.”Ms Speirs opted for the robotic surgery after the procedure was explained to her by Professor...
hippocraticpost.com

Poor glycemic control predictions from AI

Poor glycemic control in patients with type 2 diabetes can be predicted from patient information systems with the help of machine learning. The risk for poor glycemic control in patients with type 2 diabetes can be predicted with confidence by using machine learning methods, a new study from Finland finds. The most important factors predicting glycemic control include prior glucose levels, duration of type 2 diabetes, and the patient’s existing anti-diabetic medicines.

Comments / 0

Community Policy