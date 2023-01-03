A woman says she believes robotic surgery saved her life after she was diagnosed with cancer.Deborah Speirs, 46, from the Tolllcross area of Glasgow, opted for the “innovative” procedure rather than traditional surgery after being told she had stage three bowel cancer in March 2021.After undergoing the operation – as well as chemotherapy – she has now been given the all-clear.She said: “In what was a very traumatic and difficult time for me and my family, I genuinely think that robotic surgery has saved my life.”Ms Speirs opted for the robotic surgery after the procedure was explained to her by Professor...

1 DAY AGO