My beautiful sister died after her ‘harmless’ pins and needles turned out to be cancer
A WOMAN has tragically died just months after discovering seemingly harmless "pins and needles" was actually cancer. Lydia Carfrae-Brohaska, 36, only saw doctors after the light tingling in her hands and feet spread to her legs and left her unable to walk. In August 2018, medics diagnosed the qualified solicitor,...
A baby whose anti-vax parents rejected heart surgery over fear of 'blood that is tainted' had the life-saving surgery anyway after a court intervened
The parents of the 6-month-old delayed the operation because they did not want "blood that is tainted by [the COVID-19] vaccination."
Teenage boy dies on Christmas Day after suffering series of strokes
People are flooding to social media to pay their condolences after a 16-year-old boy passed away on Christmas Day as a result of stroke complications. On 25 December, Cormick Scanlan - a sophomore at Cretin-Derham Hall in St Paul, Minnesota - sadly passed away after suffering from a series of strokes.
Girl, four, dies from sepsis following 'missed opportunities' at hospitals
Eva Hayden was rushed to Alder Hey in Liverpool after she collapsed just weeks after Christmas in January 2020. Despite best attempts by her father and paramedics to resuscitate her, she died.
TODAY.com
Woman, 36, almost passed out while walking. She was in heart failure due to COVID-19
When Jamie Waddell tested positive for COVID-19 for the first time in August, she was much sicker than she expected. After 10 days, she felt better and returned to school and work. But a few weeks later, she noticed she struggled to walk down the street without feeling faint. Soon, she couldn’t talk without getting winded. By Labor Day, she was so sick that she visited the emergency room, where she learned she had sepsis, pneumonia and heart failure.
5 warning signs of a heart attack you should never ignore, from a man who dismissed his own cardiac crisis symptoms
Mark Kader, 41, works as a clinical educator for Abiomed. Doctors saved his life with the tiny heart pump, Impella, that he taught them how to use.
Granddaughter yells at 86-year-old grandmother with dementia, house helper asked granddaughter to leave the house
A friend of a woman who yells at her grandmother for forgetting things, even though the grandmother has dementia, took to a Reddit post (that has since been deleted) to explain the situation.
Doctors dismissed these 3 young people's symptoms as migraines or drug-related — but they were really having strokes
About 10% of strokes happen in people under 50, but doctors may think young people's symptoms are caused by migraines, or drug and alcohol use.
What’s different between cardiac arrest, heart attack?
Dr. Charles Henrickson was watching the Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals when Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest.
Lima News
What is cardiac arrest? A Mayo Clinic heart expert explains
Cardiac arrest, or sudden cardiac arrest as it is more formally known, is a medical emergency. It happens when an event, usually an electrical disturbance, quickly and unexpectedly causes your heart to stop working. It’s not the same as a heart attack and is called sudden because it seems to happen without warning.
Heart attack at 46 led to a new heart and new outlook on life
Eddie Garcia juggled roles as the chief of staff for an elected official and the president of a school board. The positions seemed to be weari
hippocraticpost.com
NHS Confederation responds to Sunak’s new year speech
NHS Confederation responds to Sunak’s new year speech: Responding to Prime Minster Rishi Sunak’s new year speech, Matthew Taylor chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said:. “NHS leaders are telling us daily that the pressures their staff are facing are becoming truly unbearable so they will be questioning...
The Human Heart: More Treatable Than Ever Before
1 in 5 deaths in the U.S. is due to heart disease; approximately 20.1 million adults 20 and older have coronary heart disease; in the U.S. someone has a heart attack every 40 seconds.** Yet two doctors, leading their respective teams of dedicated heart specialists and caregivers— David Rawitscher, MD, Regional Medical Director with the Heart Recovery Center and William Brinkman, MD, Medical Director Thoracic Aortic Surgery of the Thoracic Aortic Disease Center—remain undeterred, upbeat even.
How Common Are Heart Problems in Athletes, Really?
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. On January 2, Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field. After nine minutes of CPR, medical personnel revived his heartbeat and rushed him to a hospital where he remains in critical condition.
Woman says robotic surgery saved her life after cancer diagnosis
A woman says she believes robotic surgery saved her life after she was diagnosed with cancer.Deborah Speirs, 46, from the Tolllcross area of Glasgow, opted for the “innovative” procedure rather than traditional surgery after being told she had stage three bowel cancer in March 2021.After undergoing the operation – as well as chemotherapy – she has now been given the all-clear.She said: “In what was a very traumatic and difficult time for me and my family, I genuinely think that robotic surgery has saved my life.”Ms Speirs opted for the robotic surgery after the procedure was explained to her by Professor...
hippocraticpost.com
Poor glycemic control predictions from AI
Poor glycemic control in patients with type 2 diabetes can be predicted from patient information systems with the help of machine learning. The risk for poor glycemic control in patients with type 2 diabetes can be predicted with confidence by using machine learning methods, a new study from Finland finds. The most important factors predicting glycemic control include prior glucose levels, duration of type 2 diabetes, and the patient’s existing anti-diabetic medicines.
