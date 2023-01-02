ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

McDavid reaches 500 assists, Oilers beat Islanders 4-2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid set up power-play and short-handed goals in the first period to reach 500 career assists in the Edmonton Oilers’ 4-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Thursday night. McDavid reached 500 assists in 527 games. Only five players in NHL history have done it faster — Wayne Gretzky (352), Mario Lemieux (433), Peter Stastny (507) and Bobby Orr (522). Jack Campbell made 20 saves to help the Oilers (21-17-2) end a two-game losing streak and five-game home slide. “We controlled the game right from the drop of the puck and were able to finish it out. It was a good team win,” Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft said. “We have a lot of really proud people in our dressing room and I saw them come together and play hard for each other.”
The Associated Press

Frederic scores twice to propel Bruins past Kings 5-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trent Frederic scored twice in 34 seconds during the third period and the Boston Bruins extended their point streak to 12 games with a 5-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night. Frederic put in the go-ahead goal at 10:36 when he redirected Brandon Carlo’s shot from the point. The Boston center then quickly picked up his career-high ninth goal of the season at 11:10 when he beat Los Angeles goaltender Pheonix Copley with a backhand in front. David Pastrnak also had two goals and leads the Bruins with 27 on the season. Brad Marchand had a goal and an assist, and Charlie McAvoy added two assists for the Bruins, who are 9-0-3 in their last 12 games and have an NHL-best 64 points. Jeremy Swayman stopped 27 shots and beat Copley in the first NHL matchup of goalies born in Alaska. Swayman is from Anchorage while Copley hails from North Pole, Alaska.
The Associated Press

Andrei Kuzmenko scores twice, Canucks beat Avalanche 4-2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Andrei Kuzmenko scored twice and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-2 on Thursday night. Brock Boeser and J.T. Miller also scored for the Canucks. They snapped a three-game losing streak to improve to 17-18-3. Collin Delia stopped 29 shots for Vancouver. Elias Pettersson and Oliver Ekman-Larsson each had two assists. Mikko Rantanen and Samuel Girard scored for Colorado and Alexandar Georgiev made 39 saves. The defending champion Avalanche are 0-4-1 in their last five to fall to 19-15-3.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What is wrong with Malcolm Brogdon with the Boston Celtics this season?

The biggest move of the 2022 NBA offseason was supposed to be the Boston Celtics‘ trade with the Indiana Pacers for veteran point guard Malcolm Brogdon, but the Virginia alum has struggled for much of the season to have the sort of impact Boston fans expected from him — and even saw some of earlier in the season. What is wrong with Brogdon with the Celtics this season?
Yardbarker

Rangers Add A Depth Piece To Their Bullpen

The Texas Rangers have made perfectly clear that their top priority this offseason was additional pitching. The team’s first acquisition was veteran right-hander Jake Odorizzi, who they landed in a trade with the Atlanta Braves. The Rangers then added three key starters in Jacob deGrom, Andrew Heaney, and Nathan...

