Green Bay, WI

thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers game time announced

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions handled their business against the Chicago Bears and their final home game of the 2022 regular season. With the wind, the Lions moved to eight and eight on the season, and they kept their playoff hopes alive. Up Next for the Lions, is a must-win matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Just moments ago, the Lions learned what time they will be playing the Packers in Week 18.
DETROIT, MI
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
chatsports.com

Lions vs. Packers FLEXED to Sunday Night

The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers will close out the 2022 NFL regular season, as the NFL announced on Monday that they’ve been flexed to the “Sunday Night Football” game. The Lions are one of the hottest teams in the NFL, having won seven of their...
DETROIT, MI
247Sports

Michigan WR Andrel Anthony enters the Transfer Portal

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan wide receiver Andrel Anthony, who starred in the 2021 Michigan State game, has entered the Transfer Portal, he announced Wednesday night. "I have made friendships and relationship that will last forever," he wrote in his goodbye post "Thank you Coach Harbaugh for believing in me since I was a 13-year-old kid at summer camp. Thank you teammates, especially the "crew" for taking me in and pushing me everyday. I love each and everyone one y'all and couldn't have asked for a better group to come in and go on this journey with.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

UCLA Gets a Commitment From One of the Best Transfer RBs in the Portal

UCLA has received a verbal commitment from Ball State running back transfer Carson Steele. Originally from Greenwood, Indiana, he chose UCLA over hometown school, Purdue. Steele is one of the best running backs currently in the transfer portal. He finished the regular season sixth in the FBS with 1,556 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns, while averaging 5.4 yards per carry. That was his true sophomore season, after rushing for 891 yards as a true freshman. He earned first-team All-MAC honors.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

RECRUTING: USC in top four for transfer starting left tackle

USC needs to keep adding talented depth and competition to its offensive line room, especially with the departures of three starters as sixth-year senior All-American Brett Neilon and Andrew Vorhees as well as Virginia transfer Bobby Haskins have exhausted their NCAA eligibility. The Trojans recently added a commitment from Florida...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Iowa Football: Hawkeyes add a former Wisconsin quarterback to the roster via the transfer portal

After losing Carson May to the transfer portal on Tuesday, the Iowa Hawkeyes added another quarterback on Wednesday in former Wisconsin quarterback Deacon Hill. Hill entered the transfer portal in October and committed to Fordham this past month. He also held offers from Northwestern State University, Bryant, Alabama A&M, Valdosta State, and Abilene Christian before committing to Fordham.
IOWA CITY, IA
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 18: Roll with the Jets and Packers, and more best bets

Congratulations! We've reached the final weekend of the NFL regular season, and the playoff seeding battles are coming down to the wire. Not only are teams fighting for the top seeds, we still have a number of teams still competing for a chance to make the postseason. Sadly, my Jets...
247Sports

247Sports

