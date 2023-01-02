Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers game time announced
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions handled their business against the Chicago Bears and their final home game of the 2022 regular season. With the wind, the Lions moved to eight and eight on the season, and they kept their playoff hopes alive. Up Next for the Lions, is a must-win matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Just moments ago, the Lions learned what time they will be playing the Packers in Week 18.
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
If Packers make playoffs, trip to San Francisco to play 49ers looks increasingly likely
If the Green Bay Packers beat the Detroit Lions on Sunday night and clinch a playoff spot as the seventh seed, a trip to San Francisco to play the 49ers looks increasingly likely. If the Packers, 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings all win in Week 18, the...
Yardbarker
Packers Aaron Rodgers Thanks the Cleveland Browns for Their Help in Green Bay's Playoff Push
In week 17, Cleveland Browns did a favor for the Aaron Rodgers-led Green Bay Packers. With the Packers win over the Minnesota Vikings and the browns taking the Washington Commanders down, the Packers shot at reaching the playoffs is that much higher. Rodgers thanked the Browns, which you can see...
chatsports.com
Lions vs. Packers FLEXED to Sunday Night
The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers will close out the 2022 NFL regular season, as the NFL announced on Monday that they’ve been flexed to the “Sunday Night Football” game. The Lions are one of the hottest teams in the NFL, having won seven of their...
NFL Week 17 breakdown: Buccaneers keep getting vintage Tom Brady; Packers one win from playoffs
Tom Brady put the Bucs on his back to win another NFC South crown. Aaron Rodgers' faith has been rewarded as the Packers are on the postseason cusp.
Linebacker transfer JB Brown talks Kansas ahead of visit
More on the KU football target. Cookies Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information. © 2005-2023 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
College football recruiting: Where the top 15 wide receiver prospects for 2023 signed
Nearly all of the top wide receivers in the 2023 recruiting cycle made things official during the Early Signing Period, including the top 15 players at the position putting ink to paper. The class is headlined by six five-stars including Brandon Inniss, Carnell Tate, Makai Lemon, Hykeem Williams, Jurrion Dickey...
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Momentum, Turnovers
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur looks ahead to Sunday's Week 18 showdown against the Detroit Lions.
247Sports
The Packers completely overhauled their defensive structure at the bye week
Around a month ago, the Packers entered their late-season bye week knowing every game from here on out was win-or-go-home. It was only early December, but their proverbial playoffs had already begun. Green Bay’s offense was never supposed to set the world on fire this season, we knew that heading...
Michigan WR Andrel Anthony enters the Transfer Portal
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan wide receiver Andrel Anthony, who starred in the 2021 Michigan State game, has entered the Transfer Portal, he announced Wednesday night. "I have made friendships and relationship that will last forever," he wrote in his goodbye post "Thank you Coach Harbaugh for believing in me since I was a 13-year-old kid at summer camp. Thank you teammates, especially the "crew" for taking me in and pushing me everyday. I love each and everyone one y'all and couldn't have asked for a better group to come in and go on this journey with.
Mike LeGrow steps down as coach of Cros-Lex football, will join Ferndale's staff
Change is coming to one high school football powerhouse in the Blue Water Area. Mike LeGrow resigned as coach of the Croswell-Lexington football team Tuesday after three seasons. He subsequently accepted an offer to become the offensive coordinator at Ferndale. LeGrow announced the news on Twitter. ...
UCLA Gets a Commitment From One of the Best Transfer RBs in the Portal
UCLA has received a verbal commitment from Ball State running back transfer Carson Steele. Originally from Greenwood, Indiana, he chose UCLA over hometown school, Purdue. Steele is one of the best running backs currently in the transfer portal. He finished the regular season sixth in the FBS with 1,556 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns, while averaging 5.4 yards per carry. That was his true sophomore season, after rushing for 891 yards as a true freshman. He earned first-team All-MAC honors.
247Sports
RECRUTING: USC in top four for transfer starting left tackle
USC needs to keep adding talented depth and competition to its offensive line room, especially with the departures of three starters as sixth-year senior All-American Brett Neilon and Andrew Vorhees as well as Virginia transfer Bobby Haskins have exhausted their NCAA eligibility. The Trojans recently added a commitment from Florida...
Iowa Football: Hawkeyes add a former Wisconsin quarterback to the roster via the transfer portal
After losing Carson May to the transfer portal on Tuesday, the Iowa Hawkeyes added another quarterback on Wednesday in former Wisconsin quarterback Deacon Hill. Hill entered the transfer portal in October and committed to Fordham this past month. He also held offers from Northwestern State University, Bryant, Alabama A&M, Valdosta State, and Abilene Christian before committing to Fordham.
All-American Bowl: Quarterback rundown through two days in the Alamo City
SAN ANTONIO - Two days of practice are complete at the All-American Bowl with some of high school football’s best quarterbacks taking center stage this week in the Alamo City. 247Sports gives you the rundown on how each of them are performing. Alpha Dog. Detroit (Mich.) King quarterback and...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 18: Roll with the Jets and Packers, and more best bets
Congratulations! We've reached the final weekend of the NFL regular season, and the playoff seeding battles are coming down to the wire. Not only are teams fighting for the top seeds, we still have a number of teams still competing for a chance to make the postseason. Sadly, my Jets...
