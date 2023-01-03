Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Red Wings’ Lalonde: Roster decision looms, but young forwards will stay for now
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings are hopeful Robby Fabbri will be cleared to make his season debut Wednesday. Before that happens, they need to clear a roster spot and then take a forward out of the lineup. Coach Derek Lalonde said the young forwards who’ve played well, especially of late, need not worry.
Sabres beat Capitals in OT with Bills' Damar Hamlin on mind
WASHINGTON (AP) — Damar Hamlin was forefront in the minds of the Buffalo Sabres from the time they woke up on a game day through the end of their 5-4 overtime victory at the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. It was evident from the “LOVE FOR 3” shirts players wore into the arena to Hamlin’s jersey number in Bills colors on the lapel of general manager Kevyn Adams, who did not even want to talk about Tage Thompson’s hat trick and his team’s seventh victory in eight games. He and the Sabres were entirely focused on Hamlin, the Bills safety...
Vanecek makes 32 saves as Devils roll past Red Wings
DETROIT (AP) — Vitek Vanecek made 32 saves and blanked Detroit for 58 minutes as the New Jersey Devils downed the Red Wings 5-1 on Wednesday night. Dougie Hamilton, Nico Hischier, Alexander Holtz and Jack Hughes each had a goal and an assist. Michael McLeod also scored for New Jersey. The Devils, who are 14-2-1 […]
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
SB Nation
Tage Thompson’s development has the Sabres dreaming of the playoffs
Something amazing is happening on the ice in Buffalo. The two-year explosion from Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson. Thompson notched a hat trick on Tuesday night in a 4-3 overtime win against the Washington Capitals. It was his third hat trick of the season, and his first game with three or more goals since his five-goal outburst against the Columbus Blue Jackets back on December 7th.
The Hockey Writers
Lightning Stock Up, Stock Down: Point, Hedman & More
Welcome to this edition of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Stock Up and Stock Down, a weekly column detailing the highs and lows of the team’s performance. The Tampa Bay Lightning closed 2022 by winning their last games of the calendar year. Highlighting the wins was a 2-1 shootout victory over the New York Rangers on Thursday night (Dec. 29), as two of the best goaltenders on the planet combined for 84 saves on the night. Andrei Vasilevskiy had 45 saves on the night as his Ranger counterpart, Igor Shesterkin, stopped 39 shots. The Lightning also picked up a victory against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday (Dec. 28) before closing out 2022 with a Saturday night (Dec. 31) win over the Arizona Coyotes.
Bills: Safety Damar Hamlin showing 'remarkable improvement'
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown what physicians treating him are calling “remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours,” the team announced Thursday, three days after the player went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field. “While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact,” the Bills said in a statement. “His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress.” ...
WKRG News 5
Video: Saints TE Lucas Krull on Damar Hamlin, his former Pitt teammate
Saints tight end Lucas Krull played with Damar Hamlin at Pittsburgh.
Penguins Options In Net Behind Tristan Jarry
The Pittsburgh Penguins may have to utilize a few goalies thanks to the Tristan Jarry injury.
