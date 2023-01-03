Welcome to this edition of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Stock Up and Stock Down, a weekly column detailing the highs and lows of the team’s performance. The Tampa Bay Lightning closed 2022 by winning their last games of the calendar year. Highlighting the wins was a 2-1 shootout victory over the New York Rangers on Thursday night (Dec. 29), as two of the best goaltenders on the planet combined for 84 saves on the night. Andrei Vasilevskiy had 45 saves on the night as his Ranger counterpart, Igor Shesterkin, stopped 39 shots. The Lightning also picked up a victory against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday (Dec. 28) before closing out 2022 with a Saturday night (Dec. 31) win over the Arizona Coyotes.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO