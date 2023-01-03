Read full article on original website
Shocking New Photos Emerge of Sea World Helicopter Crash Survivors Moments After Mid-Air Collision
On Monday, January 2, two helicopters were on their normal route over an Australian theme park when the unthinkable occurred. While one helicopter was taking off and the other was landing, they crashed in mid-air, killing the pilot and three Sea World visitors. The remaining eight people on the aircraft...
7.6 quake damages buildings in Indonesia, felt in Australia
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A powerful deep-sea earthquake has damaged village buildings in a lightly populated island chain in eastern Indonesia. The 7.6 magnitude quake was centered in the Banda Sea near the Tanimbar islands. Officials say two school buildings and 124 houses were damaged. Only one injury was reported. A tsunami warning was lifted after no significant change was measured in the sea level. The quake also was widely felt in northern Australia. The U.S. Geological Survey says it was centered at a depth of 65 miles. Deeper quakes tend to cause less surface damage than shallow ones but are more widely felt.
Satellite images capture crowding at China’s crematoriums and funeral homes as Covid surge continues
Satellite images taken over a number of Chinese cities have captured crowding at crematoriums and funeral homes, as the country continues its battle with an unprecedented wave of Covid-19 infections following its dismantling of severe pandemic restrictions. The images — taken by Maxar in late December and early January and...
Student, 17, suspected of killing teacher at German school
BERLIN (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old boy is suspected of killing a teacher at a vocational school in northwestern Germany. The youth apparently sought out his teacher at the school building in Ibbenbueren, near the Dutch border, on Tuesday afternoon. She was alone in a classroom at the time. Prosecutors and police said in a statement that the student is suspected of fatally injuring the 55-year-old with a knife. He then called the police emergency number and was arrested without offering resistance. The statement said that the investigation is “at the very beginning.”
Lawyers for jailed Hong Kong publisher ask to meet UK PM
HONG KONG (AP) — A lawyer for a jailed Hong Kong pro-democracy publisher says her team has asked for an urgent meeting with U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Jimmy Lai, the 75-year-old founder of the now-defunct newspaper Apple Daily, was arrested in 2020 during a crackdown on the city’s pro-democracy movement. He is fighting collusion charges under a Beijing-imposed national security law and faces up to life in prison if convicted. The meeting request is the latest attempt from his international legal team to urge the British government to step into the case. Last month, the team also called for the U.K. government to help secure Lai’s release ahead of his national security trial. Sunak’s spokesman said in London that the legal team met with Minister for Asia Anne-Marie Trevelyan.
Constantine, the former and last king of Greece, dies at 82
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Constantine, the former and last king of Greece, who won an Olympic gold medal before becoming entangled in his country’s volatile politics in the 1960s as king and spent decades in exile, has died. He was 82. Doctors at the private Hygeia Hospital in Athens said Constantine died after treatment in an intensive care unit but had no further details. When he acceded to the throne as Constantine II 1964 at the age of 23, the youthful monarch, who had already achieved glory as an Olympic gold medalist in sailing, was hugely popular. By the following year he had squandered much of that support with his in bringing down the elected government of prime minister George Papandreou.
Vatican reopens investigation into teen’s 1983 disappearance
ROME (AP) — The Vatican has reopened the investigation into the 1983 disappearance of the 15-year-old daughter of a Vatican employee. Monday’s development comes months after a new Netflix documentary purported to shed new light on the case and after the family asked the Italian Parliament to take up the cause. Emanuela Orlandi vanished June 22, 1983 after leaving her family’s Vatican City apartment to go to a music lesson in Rome. Her father was a lay employee of the Holy See. Her disappearance has been one of the Vatican’s enduring mysteries.
Old NASA satellite falls harmlessly from sky off Alaska
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — After almost 40 years circling Earth, a NASA satellite has plunged harmlessly through the atmosphere. The retired science satellite came down late Sunday. NASA said Monday that the Defense Department confirmed the satellite reentered over the Bering Sea, off the coast of Alaska. Officials have received no reports of injury or damage from falling debris. Late last week, NASA said it expected most of the 5,400-pound satellite to burn up in the atmosphere, but that some pieces might survive. Space shuttle Challenger carried the satellite into orbit in 1984 and the first American woman in space set it free. The satellite was retired in 2005.
Despite record cocaine seizures, drug cartels roil Europe
ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) — Cocaine is spreading at an alarming rate through Europe, much of it through the world ports of Antwerp in Belgium and Rotterdam in the Netherlands. And Tuesday’s announcement of record seizures is also obscuring a bigger truth — that South American cartels are throwing ever more cocaine at the European market. With it comes not only addiction, decay and death, but also violence and gang warfare pushing neighborhoods to the brink and some of the highest ranking people in Belgium and the Netherlands into forced seclusion.
