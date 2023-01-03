ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PYMNTS

Retail CFOs Invest in Payments Tech to Streamline Operations

Forty-six percent of manufacturers that have previously invested in liquidity forecasting and management applications are still making these investments or plan to continue doing so. This continued investment is a good indicator of the extent to which manufacturers and retailers are counting on finance system improvements to help weather economic uncertainty and keep pace with the economy’s digital shift.
Reuters

Walmart paid most of $1 billion tax for PhonePe shifting base to India

BENGALURU, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc (WMT.N) late on Wednesday confirmed that it had already paid the Indian government most of the nearly $1 billion in tax owed after digital payments company PhonePe, which the U.S. retailer owns through Flipkart, shifted its headquarters from Singapore to India.
WWD

CEO Doug McMillon on a Changed Walmart in Tough Times

Walmart Inc. is navigating high inflation and the consumer slowdown in all the usual retail ways — managing inventory, focusing on value and the rest of it. But the retail giant is also in the midst of a years-long transformation that has it looking more and more like something else.More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First StoreWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer, was at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference on Wednesday talking up the company’s sales and profits, but...
Gizmodo

Apple Joins Amazon as Second Company to Lose $1 Trillion in Value in 2022

In a year marked by economic downturns and layoffs plaguing tech, two of the industry’s biggest heavyweights both lost more in terms of valuation than any other company before it. First came Amazon, and now, Apple. Combined, the two companies have shed roughly $2 trillion worth of valuation in around 12 months. If they were a country, Amazon and Apple’s recent stock valuation dip would surpass the combined GDPs of Sweden, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, and Argentina.
kalkinemedia.com

Why did Australian shares rise despite falls on Wall Street overnight?

Australian shares rose at the open of trade on Wednesday despite falls on Wall Street overnight as investors assessed the pain ahead for growth stocks. The S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.7 per cent, with most sectors trading higher. Tech stocks rose 1.7 per cent, while consumer discretionary added 1.4 per cent.
geekwire.com

Amazon to lay off 18,000 corporate and tech workers

Story updated with comments from Amazon CEO Andy Jassy. Amazon’s cuts into its corporate and tech ranks will affect more than 18,000 employees, the tech giant confirmed Wednesday, several weeks after layoffs first began in November. In a memo to employees posted to Amazon’s blog Wednesday, CEO Andy Jassy...
theblock.co

Silvergate shares plunge as company cuts workforce amid 'transformational shift'

Silvergate customers withdrew $8.1 billion in digital assets in the fourth quarter. Shares in the bank were trading around $12 shortly after the open, down around 43%. The bank announced it was laying off 40% of staff due to “economic realities” facing the industry. Shares in crypto-friendly bank...
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 1-Ireland far exceeds forecasts with 2% budget surplus for 2022

DUBLIN, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Ireland recorded a budget surplus of around 2% of gross national income in 2022, one of the few expected across the European Union last year and far in excess of the 0.4% projected three months ago, the finance ministry said on Wednesday. The 5.2-billion-euro surplus...
San Francisco Examiner

As Silicon Valley retrenches, a tech talent shift accelerates

Priya Natarajan, a seasoned software engineer, was restless and looking for her next career move. She wanted two things: a job where her technical skills would be put to good use in a field that could make “a big impact on the world,” she said. Natarajan, 36, chose...
NBC News

Amazon says it will cut over 18,000 jobs, more than initially planned

Amazon said Wednesday it will cut over 18,000 jobs, a bigger number than the e-retailer initially said it would be eliminating last year. The Wall Street Journal reported on the cuts earlier, which Amazon said pre-empted its planned announcement. “We typically wait to communicate about these outcomes until we can...
kalkinemedia.com

EU 'encouraged' to demand Covid tests from China passengers

EU countries are "strongly encouraged" to demand Covid tests from passengers coming from China, a crisis meeting of European Union officials decided Wednesday. The meeting also recommended that passengers to and from China wear face masks, that EU countries conduct random tests on arrivals and test wastewater from flights from China, according to a statement issued by the Swedish presidency of the EU.

