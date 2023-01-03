Read full article on original website
Retail CFOs Invest in Payments Tech to Streamline Operations
Forty-six percent of manufacturers that have previously invested in liquidity forecasting and management applications are still making these investments or plan to continue doing so. This continued investment is a good indicator of the extent to which manufacturers and retailers are counting on finance system improvements to help weather economic uncertainty and keep pace with the economy’s digital shift.
Billionaire James Dyson says letting people work from home is 'staggeringly self-defeating' and will cause friction between employers and employees
"We have seen from our own experience at Dyson during periods of government-enforced working from home how deeply inefficient it is," the billionaire wrote in The Times.
electrek.co
Outlet claims Tesla China president will replace Elon Musk as CEO right after losing fake news case
In a truly bizarre situation, media outlet Pingwest claims that Tesla has decided to replace Elon Musk as CEO with Tom Zhu, president of Tesla China, right after losing a lawsuit over fake news against Tesla. Pingwest is a Chinese tech publication with a decent-size following on social media and...
I fill executive-assistant jobs at tech companies that pay up to $250,000 a year. There's a surprisingly low barrier to entry — I just look for these traits in people.
"There's a staggering level of access and intimacy in these roles," said Jessica Vann, who hires assistants for Instacart and Palo Alto Networks.
Walmart paid most of $1 billion tax for PhonePe shifting base to India
BENGALURU, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc (WMT.N) late on Wednesday confirmed that it had already paid the Indian government most of the nearly $1 billion in tax owed after digital payments company PhonePe, which the U.S. retailer owns through Flipkart, shifted its headquarters from Singapore to India.
Salesforce Unveils Big Job Cuts, Restructuring Plans As CEO Marc Benioff Tightens Grip
Salesforce (CRM) - Get Free Report shares jumped higher Wednesday after the enterprise software group unveiled plans to cut around 10% of its global workforce amid a restructuring strategy under stand-alone CEO Marc Benioff. Salesforce said it will close some of its offices, while eliminating around 10% of its estimated...
CEO Doug McMillon on a Changed Walmart in Tough Times
Walmart Inc. is navigating high inflation and the consumer slowdown in all the usual retail ways — managing inventory, focusing on value and the rest of it. But the retail giant is also in the midst of a years-long transformation that has it looking more and more like something else.More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First StoreWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer, was at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference on Wednesday talking up the company’s sales and profits, but...
These 20 companies are hiring a ton of tech workers
Even as big tech names like Twitter are laying off employees, firms like Deloitte and PwC are still looking for tech workers, according to Indeed.
Airbus interested in minority share in Atos's Evidian - Les Echos
PARIS, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Shares in French IT group Atos rallied on Monday, after newspaper Les Echos reported Airbus (AIR.PA) had started "exploratory talks" to take a minority share in the firm's cybersecurity unit, citing unnamed sources.
Apple has enlisted one of Foxconn's biggest rivals to help build iPhones after worker unrest led to production delays, report says
Apple has invested heavily in Chinese manufacturing company Luxshare Precision to produce its premium iPhone models, the Financial Times reports.
Gizmodo
Apple Joins Amazon as Second Company to Lose $1 Trillion in Value in 2022
In a year marked by economic downturns and layoffs plaguing tech, two of the industry’s biggest heavyweights both lost more in terms of valuation than any other company before it. First came Amazon, and now, Apple. Combined, the two companies have shed roughly $2 trillion worth of valuation in around 12 months. If they were a country, Amazon and Apple’s recent stock valuation dip would surpass the combined GDPs of Sweden, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, and Argentina.
kalkinemedia.com
Why did Australian shares rise despite falls on Wall Street overnight?
Australian shares rose at the open of trade on Wednesday despite falls on Wall Street overnight as investors assessed the pain ahead for growth stocks. The S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.7 per cent, with most sectors trading higher. Tech stocks rose 1.7 per cent, while consumer discretionary added 1.4 per cent.
geekwire.com
Amazon to lay off 18,000 corporate and tech workers
Story updated with comments from Amazon CEO Andy Jassy. Amazon’s cuts into its corporate and tech ranks will affect more than 18,000 employees, the tech giant confirmed Wednesday, several weeks after layoffs first began in November. In a memo to employees posted to Amazon’s blog Wednesday, CEO Andy Jassy...
Chris Womack To Become CEO of Southern Company, Join Ranks of Blacks Leading Largest Publicly Traded Companies
The board of directors of Atlanta-based Southern Company announced today that dynamic corporate leader Chris Womack will become CEO of one of the largest energy providers in the U.S. With this groundbreaking appointment, he joins a small cadre of Black chief executives leading one of the 500 largest U.S.-based publicly...
theblock.co
Silvergate shares plunge as company cuts workforce amid 'transformational shift'
Silvergate customers withdrew $8.1 billion in digital assets in the fourth quarter. Shares in the bank were trading around $12 shortly after the open, down around 43%. The bank announced it was laying off 40% of staff due to “economic realities” facing the industry. Shares in crypto-friendly bank...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Ireland far exceeds forecasts with 2% budget surplus for 2022
DUBLIN, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Ireland recorded a budget surplus of around 2% of gross national income in 2022, one of the few expected across the European Union last year and far in excess of the 0.4% projected three months ago, the finance ministry said on Wednesday. The 5.2-billion-euro surplus...
Career Planning: Consider Pursuing These 10 Bustling Jobs in the Next 10 Years
It's only logical to think that the job market will eventually rebound -- or at least stabilize -- following the damage caused by the pandemic. But with a near-certain recession on the horizon for...
San Francisco Examiner
As Silicon Valley retrenches, a tech talent shift accelerates
Priya Natarajan, a seasoned software engineer, was restless and looking for her next career move. She wanted two things: a job where her technical skills would be put to good use in a field that could make “a big impact on the world,” she said. Natarajan, 36, chose...
Amazon says it will cut over 18,000 jobs, more than initially planned
Amazon said Wednesday it will cut over 18,000 jobs, a bigger number than the e-retailer initially said it would be eliminating last year. The Wall Street Journal reported on the cuts earlier, which Amazon said pre-empted its planned announcement. “We typically wait to communicate about these outcomes until we can...
kalkinemedia.com
EU 'encouraged' to demand Covid tests from China passengers
EU countries are "strongly encouraged" to demand Covid tests from passengers coming from China, a crisis meeting of European Union officials decided Wednesday. The meeting also recommended that passengers to and from China wear face masks, that EU countries conduct random tests on arrivals and test wastewater from flights from China, according to a statement issued by the Swedish presidency of the EU.
