Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard Ruled OUT vs. Miami Heat

The LA Clippers are back home to host the Miami Heat, but they will be without star forward Kawhi Leonard. After being downgraded to questionable with a non-covid related illness, Leonard was ruled out around two hours before game time. The Clippers will now go into a battle with Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat without their best player.
