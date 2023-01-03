Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
Bills safety Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapsing on the field
Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after the Bills say his heart stopped following a tackle during the Monday Night Football game, which was indefinitely postponed. “Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals,” the Buffalo Bills organization said in a statement. “His […]
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Bills' Damar Hamlin has shown 'signs of improvement,' still in critical condition, team says
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition but the team said he had "signs of improvement" on Tuesday and through the night.
Damar Hamlin showing ‘signs of improvement’ in ICU
CINCINNATI (WCMH) — While Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, family, friends, and his team said Wednesday that there are improvements. The Bills confirmed in a statement that Hamlin is showing “signs of improvement” and is expected to remain...
Damar Hamlin injury updates: Bills safety in critical condition following cardiac arrest
On Monday night, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made a routine tackle in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals. The aftermath of the play was anything but routine. After Hamlin popped back up and adjusted his facemask, he collapsed to the ground. As his teammates circled around him, their...
What happened to Damar Hamlin? How cardiac arrest is different from heart attack
WASHINGTON — When Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, it quickly became evident the situation was extremely serious. Millions of NFL fans tuned into Monday Night Football watched in shock as paramedics performed CPR on the 24-year-old and an ambulance took him...
NFL player in ‘critical condition’ after suffering cardiac arrest during game
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest during Monday's National Football League (NFL) game against Cincinnati. The 24-year-old briefly got to his feet after making a tackle on the Bengals' Tee Higgins in the first quarter but then fell on his back. The...
Damar Hamlin's family responds to outpouring support from fans
CINCINNATI — The family of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin issued a statement in response to the outpouring of support from fans. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken off the field Monday night suffering from a cardiac arrest after making a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Medical officials treated Hamlin on the field and CPR was performed on him. He was taken by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
An AED was used in an attempt to restore Damar Hamlin's heartbeat. What is an AED, and how is it used?
WASHINGTON — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition following a collision and subsequent collapse during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. According to the team, his heartbeat was restored on the field, but he remains in the hospital as of Tuesday morning. Events like these...
All 32 NFL teams unite for social media tribute to Damar Hamlin
WASHINGTON — All 32 NFL teams have joined together for a social media tribute to Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin, who remained in critical condition Tuesday after his heart stopped during Monday Night Football. One-by-one, each NFL team, along with the league and the players association, updated their respective Twitter...
Bills-Bengals game will not resume this week; Hamlin in ICU
(NewsNation) — The NFL has announced the Bills-Bengals game that was interrupted when player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field will not resume this week. Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle during a game Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. CPR was performed on the field before he was taken to a hospital where he remained in critical condition Tuesday evening.
