Buffalo, NY

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS News

Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
KTLA

Bills safety Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapsing on the field

Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after the Bills say his heart stopped following a tackle during the Monday Night Football game, which was indefinitely postponed. “Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals,” the Buffalo Bills organization said in a statement. “His […]
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Damar Hamlin showing ‘signs of improvement’ in ICU

CINCINNATI (WCMH) — While Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, family, friends, and his team said Wednesday that there are improvements. The Bills confirmed in a statement that Hamlin is showing “signs of improvement” and is expected to remain...
CINCINNATI, OH
WTOL-TV

Damar Hamlin's family responds to outpouring support from fans

CINCINNATI — The family of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin issued a statement in response to the outpouring of support from fans. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken off the field Monday night suffering from a cardiac arrest after making a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Medical officials treated Hamlin on the field and CPR was performed on him. He was taken by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
CINCINNATI, OH
WTOL-TV

All 32 NFL teams unite for social media tribute to Damar Hamlin

WASHINGTON — All 32 NFL teams have joined together for a social media tribute to Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin, who remained in critical condition Tuesday after his heart stopped during Monday Night Football. One-by-one, each NFL team, along with the league and the players association, updated their respective Twitter...
BUFFALO, NY
newsnationnow.com

Bills-Bengals game will not resume this week; Hamlin in ICU

(NewsNation) — The NFL has announced the Bills-Bengals game that was interrupted when player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field will not resume this week. Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle during a game Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. CPR was performed on the field before he was taken to a hospital where he remained in critical condition Tuesday evening.
CINCINNATI, OH

