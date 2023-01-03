Read full article on original website
Nickelodeon to Premiere New 'The Really Loud House' Episode 'The Manager With The Planager' on January 12
Catch a brand new episode of The Really Loud House, premiering Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. (ET/PT), only on Nickelodeon! Check out the promo below!:. In "The Manager With The Planager," Lincoln (Wolfgang Schaeffer) encourages Clyde (Jahzir Bruno) to showcase his amazing skills as a drummer, but pushes him too far. Luan (Catherine Ashmore Bradley) meets her comedy idol while performing a comedy gig at Sunset Canyon. And Luna (Sophia Woodward) helps Leni ace her history test by utilizing her love of fashion. (#105)
Nickelodeon to Premiere 'Rugrats' Special 'Rescuing Cynthia' on January 20
MUSICAL HALF-HOUR SPECIAL OF NICKELODEON’S RUGRATS,. Share it: @OfficialRugrats @ParamountPlus @Nickelodeon @NickAnimation #Rugrats. Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Tori Kelly (Sing) and Grammy Award-nominated singer/songwriter Jordin Sparks (A Christmas Treasure) join the cast of Nickelodeon’s original animated series Rugrats in a musical half-hour special premiering Friday, January 20 at 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon. Kelly guest stars as Cynthia, Angelica’s beloved doll who is an international-pop-star-sensation-veterinarian-astronaut (among many other occupations), and Sparks guest stars as Tabitha, an impressionable high-fashion doll and rising pop star desperate for fame. This episode previously made its debut on Paramount+ on April 15, 2022.
How to Stream 'Devotion' For FREE on Paramount+
Devotion is now streaming exclusively on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com. Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell star in the movie inspired by the incredible true story of Jesse Brown, the first Black Naval pilot, and Tom Hudner, two patriotic heroes who turned the tide of the most brutal battle in the Korean War.
Tulsa King | Binge | Paramount+
This city belongs to him now. All episodes of the new original series Tulsa King are now streaming exclusively on Paramount+. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com. Like Tulsa King on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TulsaKingTV. Follow Tulsa King on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TulsaKing. Follow Tulsa King on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tulsaking. Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including...
Nickelodeon USA to Premiere 'The Twisted Timeline of Sammy & Raj' Soon
Nickelodeon USA will be premiering Nickelodeon International's brand new animated series The Twisted Timeline of Sammy & Raj very soon! The news was revealed by writer, producer and artist Allan Neuwirth (Rugrats (2021), Bubble Guppies) on Instagram. In the caption of his post, Neuwirth said: "A fun new animated series...
What If Avatar Was An Anime? - Toph vs The Boulder | Avatar: The Last Airbender
What If Avatar Was An Anime? - Toph vs The Boulder | Avatar: The Last Airbender. Many have debated whether or not Avatar: The Last Airbender is an anime - so why not go all in! Let's look at what Avatar might have looked like if it was even more anime-inspired than before, in one of our favorite scenes ever - Toph's iconic fight against the Boulder!
TFOU France Preps 'PAW Patrol' 10th Anniversary Celebration
PAW Patrol's biggest year ever! PAW Patrol will be commemorating its 10th anniversary in 2023, and to celebrate, TFOU, the kids programming strand of leading French commercial broadcaster TF1, and Spin Master have lined up a PAWsome year-long celebration!. Starting January 11, fans can tune into TFOU every Wednesday to...
NickALive!
Classic Rugrats Comic Strip for January 9, 2023 | Nickelodeon. Classic Rugrats Comic Strip for January 9, 2023 | Nickelodeon. Stream the classic and the all new CG-animated Rugrats series on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Rugrats, provided to Creators Syndicate by Nickelodeon, based off the popular animated television...
Nickelodeon Italy to Premiere 'That Girl Lay Lay' on January 23
Nickelodeon Italy (Italia) will premiere Nickelodeon's new live-action buddy comedy series That Girl Lay Lay on Monday 23rd January 2023!. That Girl Lay Lay is a all-new buddy comedy series that follows Lay Lay (Alaya “That Girl Lay Lay” High), an avatar from a personal affirmation app that magically comes to life, and her best friend Sadie (Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, All That) as they navigate life as teenagers and discover who they truly are.
Simon Spotlight Announces 'Transformers EarthSpark The Official Guidebook'
Simon Spotlight has announced Transformers EarthSpark The Official Guidebook, a brand new book inspired by Nickelodeon's brand new CG-animated Paramount+ Original Series Transformers: EarthSpark, on July 4, 2023! The book is currently available to pre-order now, including on Amazon.com, where it's priced $8.99 USD. Transformers EarthSpark The Official Guidebook Paperback...
The Twisted Timeline of Sammy & Raj | Coming this week to Nickelodeon UK 📺 | Nickelodeon UK
The Twisted Timeline of Sammy & Raj | Coming this week to Nickelodeon UK 📺 | Nickelodeon UK. Catch Brand New Show, The Twisted Timeline of Sammy & Raj weekdays at 7am on Nickelodeon, along with some of your favourite toons. See Alvinnn!!!, The Loud House, Horrid Henry, The Patrick Star Show, SpongeBob and Transformers: EarthSpark for Toons on Toast, every weekday from 6am on Nickelodeon 📺. Click HERE to find out more!
Knockout City Announces TMNT Villains Event
Knockout City x TMNT - Official Villains Collaboration Trailer | IGN. Knockout City's TMNT Villains event kicks off on January 10, 2023, featuring iconic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise villains Bebop and Rocksteady, along with the Foot Clan. Check out the latest Knockout City trailer to see what to expect with this TMNT Villains event for the team-based multiplayer action game, including the TMNT Villains Bundle and more.
Hey Arnold! Creator: Craig Bartlett sits down discuss everything you'd want to know the Nick show | What's In My Head Podcast
Hey Arnold Creator: Craig Bartlett sits down discuss everything you'd want to know the Nick show | What's In My Head Podcast. Boy o Boy are we kicking off this year with a bang ladies and gents! We’ve got the creator of Hey Arnold (the GREATEST Nicktoon ever created) Craig Bartlett! This one has been a long time coming, Craig has been super influential throughout many different periods of my life. We chat about the early days and pitching Arnold, The Christmas Special and some of the Urban Legend eps as well as some of the more serious toned eps. We also get some great Steve Viksten and Tuck Tucker stories so I hope you all enjoy!
