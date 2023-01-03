ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

goduke.com

Whitehead's 18, Filipowski's Late Free Throws Lead No. 16 Duke Past Boston College

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – Two free throws by Kyle Filipowski with 12.4 seconds remaining helped No. 16 Duke secure its first road ACC victory of the season on Saturday afternoon. The Blue Devils (12-4, 3-2) had three players score in double figures, led by Dariq Whitehead, who scored double-digit points for the fourth consecutive game with a career-high 18 points. Filipowski tallied his 14th game in double digits with 15 points and Mark Mitchell joined his classmates with 14 points.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Four Blue Devils Accept Postseason Bowl Invitations

DURHAM – Duke linebacker Shaka Heyward is set to participate in the East-West Shrine Bowl, while long snapper Evan Deckers and safety Darius Joiner as well as wide receiver Eric Gallman II have accepted invitations to the Hula Bowl and Tropical Bowl, respectively. The East-West Shrine Bowl will take...
DURHAM, NC

