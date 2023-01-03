Read full article on original website
Mexico’s digital peso delayed, launch date unclear
More than a year after it was announced, Mexico’s proposed central bank digital currency (CBDC) is still in the initial phase and unlikely to meet its 2024 launch date. According to local media reports, Mexico’s central bank, known as Banxico, is working on legal, administrative and technological requirements for the peso’s digital version.
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Says He’s Stacking More Bitcoin (BTC), Warns of Regulations Crushing Altcoins
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki says he’s buying more Bitcoin (BTC) at current prices as the king crypto trades in the depths of the bear market. In a tweet to his 2.3 million followers, the best-selling author explains his thesis behind investing in Bitcoin. Kiyosaki says that...
The Air India passenger who urinated on a woman mid-flight has been fired by Wells Fargo, where he was a vice president
Wells Fargo said it was cooperating with police in India and found the incident “deeply disturbing.”
The war in Ukraine – almost empty
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced that the Russian forces will soon unload the Iranian-produced Shahed aircraft. According to Reznikov, Russia will have only 90 “kamikaze” aircraft left. Tankesmia ISW writes that Russia has increased the use of these drones to be able to continue attacks against Ukrainian...
Trader Who Called Bitcoin Crash Says BTC Could Easily Rally to $160,000 – Here’s His Timeline
A crypto analyst who nailed Bitcoin’s (BTC) collapse last year predicts a massive surge for the king crypto. The analyst known in the industry as Dave the Wave tells his 131,900 Twitter followers that based on his logarithmic growth curve (LGC) model, Bitcoin could ascend to $160,000 by January 2025.
Cathie Wood buys the dip in Coinbase again, but sells shares of Silvergate after the crypto-focused bank sees a run on deposits and cuts 40% of its staff
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continues to buy the dip for digital asset exchange Coinbase. But the famed money manager sold Silvergate shares as the crypto-focused bank's stock plunged 43% on Thursday. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds ARKF and ARKW are down more than 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatched up...
The Crypto Winter will last through 2023 and maybe 2024, predicts PayPal and Meta alum David Marcus
David Marcus doesn't see the crypto sector recovering next year. David Marcus may lead a Bitcoin-focused company, but he doesn’t see the Crypto Winter ending anytime soon. Marcus was CEO of PayPal and also ran crypto efforts at Facebook (now Meta). He currently leads Lightspark, a Los Angeles startup creating payment infrastructure by building upon Bitcoin’s capabilities.
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in Early 2023
In a note titled "The financial market surprises of 2023" Standard Chartered has predicted that the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) could fall by another 70% to $5,000 in the new year due to rising interest rates and a continued sell-off in the tech sector. On the other hand, venture...
Ten Years Of Dead Cryptocurrencies, Visualized
Hundreds of crypto coins have died a death in the last decade or so. Bitcoin, the world's first decentralized cryptocurrency, was made available to the public back in 2009 — and it wasn't long before countless rival cryptocurrencies would emerge. As we've seen, though, none have managed to knock Bitcoin off the top spot in the almost decade since.
Cryptocurrency giant Coinbase strikes a $100 million deal with New York regulators
A review found that the exchange's compliance program violated state laws, making it "vulnerable to serious criminal conduct." It will pay a $50 million fine and spend the rest beefing up oversight.
Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Coinbase Amid Crypto Woes
Famed money manager Cathie Wood has bought a slew of Coinbase (COIN) - Get Free Report shares in recent months, trying to take advantage of their decline. Coinbase is the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange and has suffered from weakness in the crypto market over the past year, including a plunge by bitcoin. Coinbase stock has dived 86% in the past 12 months.
The Fed, FDIC, and currency comptroller are warning banks about messing with crypto
Three federal financial agencies put out a joint statement on Tuesday warning banks about the “key risks for banks associated with crypto-assets and the crypto-asset sector.” The statement explains that while banks aren’t wholesale banned or discouraged from providing services to crypto firms, the Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency believe that issuing or holding cryptocurrency is “highly likely to be inconsistent with safe and sound banking practices.”
Coinbase is paying a $50 million fine over allegations it fell behind on a mountain of internal warnings
Coinbase is paying a $50 million fine after a New York agency found fault with its crypto platform. It will also invest $50 million into improving its own vetting of customers and transactions. Coinbase said it has taken "substantial measures" to improve its monitoring tech and protocols. Coinbase has agreed...
Crypto carnage: $8 billion withdrawn from Silvergate
The bank is suffering from the ongoing crypto winter triggered by the collapse of FTX.
Crypto Strategist Who Predicted May 2022 Bitcoin Crash Says One Top-Five Altcoin Set To Plummet by Over 80%
A widely followed crypto analyst who predicted the Bitcoin (BTC) crash in May 2022 says that Binance Coin (BNB) is on the verge of collapsing. Pseudonymous crypto trader Capo tells his 697,100 Twitter followers that the giant crypto exchange’s native token BNB is likely to plummet by more than 80%.
Bitcoin Whales Unloaded BTC As Market Reversed and Parked Their Profits in This Crypto Asset Class: Santiment
Crypto analytics platform Santiment is revealing that the gains made by Bitcoin (BTC) whales after the end of the bull run last year were not cashed out into fiat currencies. Santiment says that as the bull market ended in 2021, Bitcoin whales converted their profits into stablecoins. According to the...
France’s Villeroy Wants to Implement ‘Obligatory’ Crypto Licensing ‘as Soon as Possible’
Francois Villeroy de Galhau, the Governor of the Bank of France, said in a speech on Thursday that crypto companies in France should be obliged to obtain a DASP license “as soon as possible.”. The DASP license is currently optional in France. Crypto businesses offering trading and custody are...
Ethereum Whales Acquire SHIB Ahead of the Shibarium Launch
As of the end of the previous day, a total of 182,339,090 SHIB tokens had been burned. The burn rate increased by 13,198% on December 31st. The price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) is on the rise as Ethereum “whales” buy up large quantities of the cryptocurrency. Community members anticipate a dramatic increase in SHIB burn and usefulness on the chain in 2023, as main developers Shytoshi Kusama and Trophias, together with the Shiba Inu Ecosystem, tease the debut of the Shibarium Layer-2 blockchain.
