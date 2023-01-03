ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
CoinTelegraph

Mexico’s digital peso delayed, launch date unclear

More than a year after it was announced, Mexico’s proposed central bank digital currency (CBDC) is still in the initial phase and unlikely to meet its 2024 launch date. According to local media reports, Mexico’s central bank, known as Banxico, is working on legal, administrative and technological requirements for the peso’s digital version.
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
brytfmonline.com

The war in Ukraine – almost empty

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced that the Russian forces will soon unload the Iranian-produced Shahed aircraft. According to Reznikov, Russia will have only 90 “kamikaze” aircraft left. Tankesmia ISW writes that Russia has increased the use of these drones to be able to continue attacks against Ukrainian...
Markets Insider

Cathie Wood buys the dip in Coinbase again, but sells shares of Silvergate after the crypto-focused bank sees a run on deposits and cuts 40% of its staff

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continues to buy the dip for digital asset exchange Coinbase. But the famed money manager sold Silvergate shares as the crypto-focused bank's stock plunged 43% on Thursday. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds ARKF and ARKW are down more than 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatched up...
Fortune

The Crypto Winter will last through 2023 and maybe 2024, predicts PayPal and Meta alum David Marcus

David Marcus doesn't see the crypto sector recovering next year. David Marcus may lead a Bitcoin-focused company, but he doesn’t see the Crypto Winter ending anytime soon. Marcus was CEO of PayPal and also ran crypto efforts at Facebook (now Meta). He currently leads Lightspark, a Los Angeles startup creating payment infrastructure by building upon Bitcoin’s capabilities.
NASDAQ

Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in Early 2023

In a note titled "The financial market surprises of 2023" Standard Chartered has predicted that the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) could fall by another 70% to $5,000 in the new year due to rising interest rates and a continued sell-off in the tech sector. On the other hand, venture...
digg.com

Ten Years Of Dead Cryptocurrencies, Visualized

Hundreds of crypto coins have died a death in the last decade or so. Bitcoin, the world's first decentralized cryptocurrency, was made available to the public back in 2009 — and it wasn't long before countless rival cryptocurrencies would emerge. As we've seen, though, none have managed to knock Bitcoin off the top spot in the almost decade since.
TheStreet

Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Coinbase Amid Crypto Woes

Famed money manager Cathie Wood has bought a slew of Coinbase (COIN) - Get Free Report shares in recent months, trying to take advantage of their decline. Coinbase is the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange and has suffered from weakness in the crypto market over the past year, including a plunge by bitcoin. Coinbase stock has dived 86% in the past 12 months.
The Verge

The Fed, FDIC, and currency comptroller are warning banks about messing with crypto

Three federal financial agencies put out a joint statement on Tuesday warning banks about the “key risks for banks associated with crypto-assets and the crypto-asset sector.” The statement explains that while banks aren’t wholesale banned or discouraged from providing services to crypto firms, the Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency believe that issuing or holding cryptocurrency is “highly likely to be inconsistent with safe and sound banking practices.”
thenewscrypto.com

Ethereum Whales Acquire SHIB Ahead of the Shibarium Launch

As of the end of the previous day, a total of 182,339,090 SHIB tokens had been burned. The burn rate increased by 13,198% on December 31st. The price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) is on the rise as Ethereum “whales” buy up large quantities of the cryptocurrency. Community members anticipate a dramatic increase in SHIB burn and usefulness on the chain in 2023, as main developers Shytoshi Kusama and Trophias, together with the Shiba Inu Ecosystem, tease the debut of the Shibarium Layer-2 blockchain.

