Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Tottenham aims to end skid, Serie A resumes
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Tottenham aims to revive its faltering push for a top-four spot in the Premier League when it travels across London to face Crystal Palace in search of its first win since before the World Cup break. Tottenham is coming off a dispiriting 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa and had to come from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at Brentford on Boxing Day, raising new questions about manager Antonio Conte's future at the club. West Ham and Southampton, meanwhile, are both trying to end five-game losing streaks. Southampton hosts Nottingham Forest in a relegation scrap while West Ham travels to Leeds. Also, Villa hosts Wolverhampton looking for a fourth win in five league games under new manager Unai Emery.
Ings goal for Villa salvages 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Danny Ings came on as a substitute and scored late to help Aston Villa salvage a 1-1 draw against relegation-threatened Wolverhampton in the Premier League on Wednesday. The veteran forward split two defenders and ran onto a ball over the top from Tyrone Mings before...
FOX Sports
Lazio given partial stadium ban for racist chants at Umtiti
ROME (AP) — Lazio will play its next game with part of the Stadio Olimpico closed to spectators after fans of the Roman club directed racist chants at Lecce defender Samuel Umtiti and winger Lameck Banda, who are both Black. The referee briefly halted Wednesday’s match, which Lecce won...
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Real Madrid Now Favourites to Sign Jude Bellingham
During the World Cup, for many Liverpool fans the most interesting story wasn’t any of the football being played in Qatar but rather the developments in the Jude Bellingham transfer saga, with a string of reports suggesting the midfielder’s signing was an all but done deal. The problem...
BBC
Kevin Schade: Brentford sign Freiburg forward on loan until end of season
Brentford have signed Freiburg forward Kevin Schade on loan until the end of the season. The Bees expect to make the deal permanent for a club-record undisclosed fee in the summer, with Schade set to sign a five-year contract. The Germany Under-21 international can fill a variety of attacking roles...
Forest beats Southampton 1-0, out of Premier League bottom 3
SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Nottingham Forest climbed out of the Premier League’s relegation zone and left Southampton adrift in last place with a 1-0 win over its lowly rival on Wednesday. Taiwo Awoniyi scored in the 27th minute at St. Mary’s, tapping the ball into an empty net...
SB Nation
Everton vs Brighton: Opposition Analysis | After the Storm
Frank Lampard’s Everton demonstrated guts and resilience to withstand Manchester City on New Year’s Eve, snatching an unexpected point which may prove invaluable come season’s end. If this was a major positive, it must be balanced out with the recognition that Everton dropped one-three points at home on Boxing Day against a very beatable Wolverhampton Wanderers side.
BBC
'Felix tug-of-war will be one of stories of January window'
The 'tug-of-war' between Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United for Portugal forward Joao Felix will be one of the biggest stories of the January window, says the BBC Transfer Gossip Daily team. The Athletic reports that the three Premier League sides have been approached about signing the 23-year-old on loan from...
BBC
'You have to be prepared' and 'good is not good enough'
Erik ten Hag says the need to add further experience to his goalkeeping ranks has spurred a loan move for Crystal Palace's Jack Butland. United have lost on-loan keeper Martin Dubravka after his parent club Newcastle United cut his deal at Old Trafford short. They are closing in on finalising...
Comments / 0