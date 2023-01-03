Read full article on original website
Colorado Found a Solution to its Migrant Problem - These Cities Aren't Going to Like itTom HandyDenver, CO
Decades-Old McDonald's Permanently Closes - Outlet in Colorado ShuttersTy D.Denver, CO
This City in Colorado Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensDenver, CO
Longstanding T.J.Maxx Closing in Denver, ColoradoMinha D.Denver, CO
Committee approves amenity-rich affordable housing at Holly in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
HGTV's 2023 Dream Home is located in this Denver suburb
MORRISON, Colo. — HGTV's annual Dream Home contest is now open for entries, and the grand prize is located in Denver's backyard. Every year since 1997, the Home & Garden Television network's sweepstakes has featured a newly built, fully furnished home along with other prizes. The 2023 prize package...
Large police presence at Tinseltown USA movie theater
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) reported a large police presence at a movie theater on the south side of the city on Sunday, Jan. 1. CSPD responded to the Tinseltown USA located on East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard on Sunday, but did not provide any additional information. FOX21 News is waiting on […]
Colorado Lumber and Hardware Store Featured in New Movie
Just a few weeks ago, camera crews were seen filming a new made-for-TV movie inside a Castle Rock coffee shop. Locals were excited to be a part of the action, and some of the staff at Coff33 even got to stand in as extras during the taping. But this is...
Colorado’s Ringsby Family Lists Luxurious Denver Mansion For Sale
Before the NBA and Denver Nuggets existed in Colorado, there was a different league of professional basketball players. Founded in 1967, the Denver Rockets were a part of the American Basketball Association and sported orange and black uniforms on the court. From 1967 to 1974, the team was owned by J.W. "Bill" Ringsby (and his family), who also operated the Denver-based "Ringsby Rocket" Trucking System. The team's logo and colors matched those used in the family's trucking business.
kubcgold.com
This Small Town Has Been Named the Ugliest City In Colorado
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and that's good news for the folks who live in Colorado's ugliest city. Colorado has a lot of beautiful towns like Breckenridge, Estes Park, and Crested Butte that the state can be extremely proud of. However, if we are being honest, our colorful state has its share of towns that leave a lot to be desired. I could name a few, but I certainly don't want to offend people that live in one of those awful places.
This Is Colorado's Best Restaurant For Pasta
24/7 Wall St. curated a list of the best Italian restaurants for pasta lovers.
Colorado’s Rainbow Falls is Famous + Named for Colorful Graffiti
Colorado is absolutely filled with amazing natural landmarks and attractions. The state is home to world-famous natural wonders like Garden of the Gods, Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater, and Colorado National Monument, to name a few. However, one natural landmark in Colorado is not necessarily famous for its natural state,...
9News
90 new luxury homes coming to historic working ranch in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo — Families will soon be calling a new development on a historic ranch south of Sedalia home. Remuda Ranch, located 13 miles south of Sedalia and about 15 miles southwest of Castle Rock in Douglas County, is a collection of 90 lots in various stages of completion.
Mountain Lions Go On Killing Spree of 15 Pet Dogs in 30 Days Near Colorado Town
A town in Colorado has a big cat problem. According to The Colorado Sun, mountain lions recently killed 15 dogs in 30 days in and near the town of Nederland, which is 17 miles from Boulder, Colorado. Additionally, The Colorado Sun reports that mountain lions attacked 23 pet dogs between April 4 and December 9, 2022. Locals speculate that between one and five lions are responsible for the killing spree, though authorities have so far been unable to identify any specific lions.
Denver man works to maintain cowboy culture with custom boots
DENVER — In the middle of the city is a place that's all country. Mickey Mussett, a custom cowboy bootmaker, creates art in his Denver garage workshop. "How I got to be a custom cowboy bootmaker is like an impossible story, but it's true," Mickey said. Before he started...
Colorado snow totals for Jan. 1-2, 2023 snowstorm
Snow fell in Denver and across Colorado overnight Sunday. Heavier accumulation occurred in the southwest part of the state. The Denver area only saw a little more than an inch of snow in some areas.
cowboystatedaily.com
Strangers Stranded At DIA Team Up To Get Home
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Not everyone’s Southwest Airlines story of being stranded by canceled flights last week was a nightmare. Spencer Horn was among the thousands of travelers caught up in the terrible traffic snarl at Denver International Airport when Southwest and other airlines canceled thousands of flights, stranding travelers just before Christmas.
sillyamerica.com
The Yearling – Big Chair with Horse in Denver, Colorado
This Denver roadside attraction will have you saying yea or nay. Actually, it will have you saying both yay and neigh! It is The Yearling, a big red chair with a horse in Denver, Colorado. The Yearling features a 21-foot tall, 10-foot wide red-painted steel chair. Standing on top of...
Reason why your egg options might look different
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Major grocery stores will only be able to sell cage-free eggs due to HB20-1343, which passed in 2020. “So beginning of the first of this year, eggs in Colorado have to comply with… cage-free requirements,” said Deputy Commissioner of Operations for Colorado Department of Agriculture, Hollis Glenn. This new law requires cage-free […]
Cold case: What happened to this woman who disappeared in 1990?
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office are working to solve the cold case of Nancy Begg-Shoupp.
Colorado’s Top Spot Featured on Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives
If you are looking for the best of the best when it comes to food, you might want to take it from a guy who eats for a living. The guy's name is Guy. Guy Fieri, the host of Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives. The highly popular tv show highlighting unique...
21 Local Restaurants & Shops Said Goodbye to Colorado This Year
2022 has come to a close, and many Colorado restaurants have gone with it. Lingering stress from the COVID-19 pandemic, financial struggles, and retirements have forced many eateries to say goodbye to the Centennial State. Others appear to have shut down involuntarily — and some left without a word.
travellemming.com
15 Best Denver Tea Houses in 2023 (By a Local)
I’m sure you’ve heard the news, but there are some amazing Denver tea houses. Whether you’re into spots with grand architecture, savory mini sandwiches, or just an old-fashioned perfectly-steeped tea, there is a tea house in Denver for you. Although I’m a die-hard coffee drinker, I love...
This City in Colorado Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Colorado was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
A Holiday Miracle: Colorado Baby Born in Passenger Seat of Freezing Car
Last week, the Centennial State experienced temperatures so cold that forks froze in mid-air. Most residents hunkered down to avoid the chill, but one Colorado couple had no choice but to venture out. Why? They had a baby to deliver. According to 11News, Colorado Springs resident Nicole Namba began feeling...
