Castle Rock, CO

HGTV's 2023 Dream Home is located in this Denver suburb

MORRISON, Colo. — HGTV's annual Dream Home contest is now open for entries, and the grand prize is located in Denver's backyard. Every year since 1997, the Home & Garden Television network's sweepstakes has featured a newly built, fully furnished home along with other prizes. The 2023 prize package...
DENVER, CO
Large police presence at Tinseltown USA movie theater

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) reported a large police presence at a movie theater on the south side of the city on Sunday, Jan. 1. CSPD responded to the Tinseltown USA located on East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard on Sunday, but did not provide any additional information. FOX21 News is waiting on […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Colorado’s Ringsby Family Lists Luxurious Denver Mansion For Sale

Before the NBA and Denver Nuggets existed in Colorado, there was a different league of professional basketball players. Founded in 1967, the Denver Rockets were a part of the American Basketball Association and sported orange and black uniforms on the court. From 1967 to 1974, the team was owned by J.W. "Bill" Ringsby (and his family), who also operated the Denver-based "Ringsby Rocket" Trucking System. The team's logo and colors matched those used in the family's trucking business.
DENVER, CO
This Small Town Has Been Named the Ugliest City In Colorado

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and that's good news for the folks who live in Colorado's ugliest city. Colorado has a lot of beautiful towns like Breckenridge, Estes Park, and Crested Butte that the state can be extremely proud of. However, if we are being honest, our colorful state has its share of towns that leave a lot to be desired. I could name a few, but I certainly don't want to offend people that live in one of those awful places.
COLORADO STATE
Mountain Lions Go On Killing Spree of 15 Pet Dogs in 30 Days Near Colorado Town

A town in Colorado has a big cat problem. According to The Colorado Sun, mountain lions recently killed 15 dogs in 30 days in and near the town of Nederland, which is 17 miles from Boulder, Colorado. Additionally, The Colorado Sun reports that mountain lions attacked 23 pet dogs between April 4 and December 9, 2022. Locals speculate that between one and five lions are responsible for the killing spree, though authorities have so far been unable to identify any specific lions.
NEDERLAND, CO
Strangers Stranded At DIA Team Up To Get Home

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Not everyone’s Southwest Airlines story of being stranded by canceled flights last week was a nightmare. Spencer Horn was among the thousands of travelers caught up in the terrible traffic snarl at Denver International Airport when Southwest and other airlines canceled thousands of flights, stranding travelers just before Christmas.
DENVER, CO
The Yearling – Big Chair with Horse in Denver, Colorado

This Denver roadside attraction will have you saying yea or nay. Actually, it will have you saying both yay and neigh! It is The Yearling, a big red chair with a horse in Denver, Colorado. The Yearling features a 21-foot tall, 10-foot wide red-painted steel chair. Standing on top of...
DENVER, CO
Reason why your egg options might look different

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Major grocery stores will only be able to sell cage-free eggs due to HB20-1343, which passed in 2020. “So beginning of the first of this year, eggs in Colorado have to comply with… cage-free requirements,” said Deputy Commissioner of Operations for Colorado Department of Agriculture, Hollis Glenn. This new law requires cage-free […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
15 Best Denver Tea Houses in 2023 (By a Local)

I’m sure you’ve heard the news, but there are some amazing Denver tea houses. Whether you’re into spots with grand architecture, savory mini sandwiches, or just an old-fashioned perfectly-steeped tea, there is a tea house in Denver for you. Although I’m a die-hard coffee drinker, I love...
DENVER, CO
Grand Junction, CO
99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado.

