Lighter Locks: Going Gray Blending In Low Lights

 5 days ago
Photo by Melissa Donald

About 6 years ago, Cathy Bauer was tired of having her hair colored every month. For Cathy, the process took about 6 years of blending in low lights to even out her white, gray, and natural hair colors. This process also made her hair more uniform in texture.

Photo by Melissa Donald

Today, Cathy continues to go to the hairdresser about every 6-8 weeks to have low lights put in her hair, which is not as expensive. She’s also changed up the colors in her wardrobe. Cathy says not everything goes with gray and wearing a complementary color near your neckline helps. Since she has multiple colors and tones in her hair, she’s wearing more pastels. She freshens up her current wardrobe by throwing on a new, complementary scarf that changes up the color.

Cathy’s Product Tips:

Cathy prefers Nexxus products. For shampoo she uses Nexxus Clean & Pure.

For smoothing and flat ironing, Cathy uses Goldwell Smooth Control and will place this in her hair before blow drying. Cathy has thin hair so she applies a little at a time to make sure it doesn’t weigh down her hair.

For volume, Cathy uses the velcro style curlers and Goldwell hairspray.

By Melissa Donald

Today's Transitions

Today's Transitions

